Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Dedicates the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation Interfaith Center

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children’s

Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced Friday the grand opening and

dedication of the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation Interfaith

Center. The 2,400 square-foot non-denominational indoor and outdoor

space will serve as a place of emotional and spiritual respite for CHLA

patients, families and staff.

“This magnificent spiritual care center will provide our patients and

families with a tranquil setting where they can freely connect with one

another and their respective faiths,” says Paul Viviano, president and

chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Today’s

opening exemplifies CHLA’s ongoing commitment to serving families from

all cultures and all faiths.”

Joining Viviano at Friday’s dedication were local faith leaders and

representatives including: His Eminence, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian,

Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America;

The Most Rev. José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles; Chaplain Efrat

Brayer, Jewish on-call chaplain at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Mr.

Khurram Ahmed, Muslim chaplain, Islamic Center of Southern California;

Rev. Dr. Tina Jitsujo Gauthier, from the Faculty of Buddhist Chaplaincy

Program, University of the West; Swami Sarvadevananda, Minister and

Spiritual Leader of the Vendanta Society of Southern California.

“Spiritual care is a vital component in helping people heal,” says

Kathleen McCarthy Kostlan, member of the CHLA Board of Trustees and

chairperson of The Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, which has named

the Center with a generous $5.5 million gift. “Numerous studies show

that the benefits of spiritual care during hospitalization can include

shorter hospital stays, improved pain management, motivation to heal and

an improved sense of well-being.”

The new Leavey Interfaith Center, which is centrally located between the

Marion and John E. Anderson Pavilion inpatient tower and The McAllister

Building, features:

900 square feet of indoor prayer and meditation space—nearly seven

times larger than the hospital’s current chapel

A spacious interfaith sanctuary for ceremonies and group activities

A semi-private Our Lady of Guadalupe devotional with a kneeler

Four semi-enclosed meditation and prayer spaces

Symbols representative of the diverse array of faiths our patients

including Catholicism, Eastern and Western Christianity, Buddhism,

Judaism, Islam and Hinduism

A 1,500-square-foot shaded outdoor Reflection Garden with soothing water features, symbolic art and landscaping

water features, symbolic art and landscaping

With this new space, patients and family members can connect with their

faith in the tranquil meditation rooms and the Reflection Garden when a

retreat from the hospital room is needed.

“With 12,600 patient contacts over the course of a year, our spiritual

care team is committed to providing support, comfort and hope to

patients and families of all cultural, spiritual and religious

traditions,” says Rev. Dagmar Grefe, PhD, manager of Spiritual Care

Services and Clinical Pastoral Education. This includes conducting

bedside visits with patients and families in their time of need,

spiritual counseling and rituals such as baptism, communion, confession

and blessings, as well as guidance and support for hospital staff

including education about religious traditions that may impact a child’s

recovery experience at CHLA. The spiritual care team is available

around-the-clock, seven days a week for critical emergencies.

Kostlan, a 1957 alumna of the University of Southern California, has

been a dedicated supporter of CHLA for more than three decades. In

addition to serving on the hospital’s Board of Trustees, Kostlan is a

longtime member of Las Madrinas, one of the hospital’s longstanding

Associates & Affiliates fundraising groups. Kostlan’s parents, Farmers

Insurance co-founder Thomas Leavey and his wife, Dorothy Risley Leavey,

cultivated a passion for philanthropy in Kathleen. The couple’s

commitment to helping those in need inspired them to establish The

Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation in 1952, which Kathleen now chairs.

Previous to The Leavey Foundation’s most recent support for the

hospital’s Interfaith Center, the Foundation supported the

Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit at CHLA—a unit which received the

national gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American

Association of Critical-Care Nurses in 2013.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit pediatric health care

organization dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures

for children. Honored as the premier children’s hospital in California

and among the top 10 in the nation, we treat 107,000 young patients

annually from Los Angeles and around the world. As a pediatric charity

of choice, the hospital relies on the generosity of the community to

support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it

provides for critically ill and injured children.

