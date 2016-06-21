Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is Tops in California Again!

For the eighth consecutive year, CHLA ranks in the top 10 nationally
in U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Best Children’s Hospitals
Honor Roll
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether it’s mending broken arms, operating on fetal hearts, removing
brain tumors or fighting cancer—across-the-board excellence is the
reason U.S. News & World Report today has ranked Children’s Hospital Los
Angeles once again as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United
States, and as the top pediatric medical center in California.
For the eighth straight year, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has
achieved the survey’s Honor Roll status, an elite ranking bestowed on
hospitals that excel in multiple medical specialties. Only 11 children’s
hospitals in the country made the Honor Roll in 2016-17—CHLA is the only
pediatric healthcare institution in California to be named to the list
every year since the Honor Roll began in 2009. Since 1990, U.S. News &
World Report has published an annual assessment of the nation’s best
health care facilities. CHLA has been included among its “Best
Children’s Hospitals” every year.
“We are honored to receive this acknowledgment and recognition of CHLA’s
dedication to providing demonstrably superior clinical care and the work
we do to create hope and build healthier futures for every child we
treat,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital
Los Angeles. “U.S. News & World Report has included CHLA among the
nation’s finest hospitals for children for 27 years, and this
unprecedented streak is a credit to the passion, commitment and teamwork
exhibited by our physicians, nurses, clinical staff and employees, all
of whom strive each day to provide the best care to our patients and
their families.”
Of the 183 pediatric medical centers participating this year, CHLA’s
comprehensive score placed it No. 7 overall in the United States, with
seven of the hospital’s divisions also listed among the top 10 in their
medical specialty. Overall, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ equaled or
improved its national ranking in six categories compared to last year’s
survey results. For 2016-17, CHLA’s Cancer and Neonatology teams both
moved up one spot to No. 7 in the nation. Orthopaedics also moved up one
spot to No. 8, while Gastroenterology & GI Surgery moved up to take the
No. 9 slot. U.S. News ranked CHLA’s Diabetes & Endocrinology program
eighth overall, while Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Urology both ranked
10th nationally. With Neurology & Neurosurgery ranking 16th, Pulmonology
19th and Nephrology 24th, CHLA earned top-25 recognition in each of the
ten specialty areas evaluated by this prestigious review.
“Our mission to treat children better is a promise to provide care that
considers the differences between pediatric patients and adults –
physiologically, psychologically, culturally, individually – a promise
we carry out wholeheartedly. We are grateful to be recognized for CHLA’s
consistent efforts to fulfill our mission of care,” Viviano says.
The purpose of the Best Children’s Hospitals list, according to U.S.
News & World Report, is “to identify hospitals that provide the highest
quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated
medical conditions.” U.S. News emphasizes that “pediatric-specific data
are critical because young patients present special challenges. Their
small size relative to adults complicates every facet of care, from
intubation to drug dosages; they are more vulnerable to infection; they
depend on adults to manage and administer their medications; and they
are treated for congenital diseases such as spina bifida and cystic
fibrosis.”
For its annual rankings, U.S. News combines clinical and operational
data, results of a reputational survey of board-certified specialists
along with industry data available from specialty organizations (such as
the National Cancer Institute). For its annual rankings, U.S. News
compiles hard data on 10 different pediatric medical specialties, drawn
from a lengthy survey completed by the majority of the pediatric
facilities asked to participate. The questions reflect three major
categories of evaluation:
-
Structure: Hospital resources directly related to patient care
(including ratio of nurses to patients, specialized clinics, notable
third-party certifications)
-
Process: Overall rendering of diagnosis, treatment, prevention
and patient education (also factors in patient safety, as well as
industry reputation)
-
Outcomes: Not just survival rates, but also functional success
and rates of adverse events (such as organ failure or bloodstream
infections)
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been providing high-quality
pediatric care to the children of Southern California residents for 115
years. Since the 2011 opening of the hospital’s state-of-the-art
inpatient tower, the Marion and John E. Anderson Pavilion, the hospital
has achieved Magnet® re-designation for nursing excellence
and four times earned Top Hospital designation for safety and quality by
The Leapfrog Group. In 2015, the Vision Center at CHLA received a $2.5
million gift to advance online medical education techniques, expand
research infrastructure and use cutting-edge telemedicine technology to
increase patient access. In early 2016, CHLA established the new Gores
Family Allergy Center, named after philanthropist and financier Tom
Gores and his wife Holly, to provide a much-needed comprehensive
resource to Southern California children suffering from life-threatening
allergies and their families. The hospital also opened a new pediatric
cardiology outpatient clinic in Bakersfield, Calif., in response to a
growing need voiced by pediatricians and patients in the community.
Research is at the core of CHLA’s mission to provide innovative clinical
care and the hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of
the largest and most productive freestanding pediatric research
facilities in the United States. In 2015, the National Institutes of
Health awarded Saban researchers a five-year, $8 million dollar grant
for a landmark study on the effects of adolescent substance use on brain
development. CHLA also received a $2 million endowment from The Kort
Family Foundation to spur research that could lead to non-invasive
diagnosis and more personalized treatment of brain and spinal cord
tumors. In 2016, researchers were awarded a $7.1 million grant from the
California Institute of Regenerative Medicine Translational Research to
develop cellular therapy to treat nerve disorders of the digestive
system.
U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings recognize the top 50
children’s hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties. Of the 183 centers
providing enough clinical information to be evaluated this year, 78 were
ranked in at least one specialty. U.S. News Media Group, the parent of
U.S. News & World Report, announced the 2016-17 hospital rankings at
12:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 21, online. Below are links that can be
referenced for additional information:
-
Best Children’s Hospitals 2016-17 Honor Roll
http://health.usnews.com/health-news/wellness/articles/2016-06-21/best-childrens-hospitals-2016-17-honor-roll-and-overview
-
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Specialty Rankings
http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/ca/childrens-hospital-los-angeles-6931470
-
Specialty Rankings for Children’s Hospitals
http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s
hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical
excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World
Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to The Saban Research
Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research
facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of
America’s premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the
Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since
1932.
For more information, visit CHLA.org.
