Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is Tops in California Again!

For the eighth consecutive year, CHLA ranks in the top 10 nationally

in U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Best Children’s Hospitals

Honor Roll

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether it’s mending broken arms, operating on fetal hearts, removing

brain tumors or fighting cancer—across-the-board excellence is the

reason U.S. News & World Report today has ranked Children’s Hospital Los

Angeles once again as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United

States, and as the top pediatric medical center in California.





For the eighth straight year, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has

achieved the survey’s Honor Roll status, an elite ranking bestowed on

hospitals that excel in multiple medical specialties. Only 11 children’s

hospitals in the country made the Honor Roll in 2016-17—CHLA is the only

pediatric healthcare institution in California to be named to the list

every year since the Honor Roll began in 2009. Since 1990, U.S. News &

World Report has published an annual assessment of the nation’s best

health care facilities. CHLA has been included among its “Best

Children’s Hospitals” every year.

“We are honored to receive this acknowledgment and recognition of CHLA’s

dedication to providing demonstrably superior clinical care and the work

we do to create hope and build healthier futures for every child we

treat,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital

Los Angeles. “U.S. News & World Report has included CHLA among the

nation’s finest hospitals for children for 27 years, and this

unprecedented streak is a credit to the passion, commitment and teamwork

exhibited by our physicians, nurses, clinical staff and employees, all

of whom strive each day to provide the best care to our patients and

their families.”

Of the 183 pediatric medical centers participating this year, CHLA’s

comprehensive score placed it No. 7 overall in the United States, with

seven of the hospital’s divisions also listed among the top 10 in their

medical specialty. Overall, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ equaled or

improved its national ranking in six categories compared to last year’s

survey results. For 2016-17, CHLA’s Cancer and Neonatology teams both

moved up one spot to No. 7 in the nation. Orthopaedics also moved up one

spot to No. 8, while Gastroenterology & GI Surgery moved up to take the

No. 9 slot. U.S. News ranked CHLA’s Diabetes & Endocrinology program

eighth overall, while Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Urology both ranked

10th nationally. With Neurology & Neurosurgery ranking 16th, Pulmonology

19th and Nephrology 24th, CHLA earned top-25 recognition in each of the

ten specialty areas evaluated by this prestigious review.

“Our mission to treat children better is a promise to provide care that

considers the differences between pediatric patients and adults –

physiologically, psychologically, culturally, individually – a promise

we carry out wholeheartedly. We are grateful to be recognized for CHLA’s

consistent efforts to fulfill our mission of care,” Viviano says.

The purpose of the Best Children’s Hospitals list, according to U.S.

News & World Report, is “to identify hospitals that provide the highest

quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated

medical conditions.” U.S. News emphasizes that “pediatric-specific data

are critical because young patients present special challenges. Their

small size relative to adults complicates every facet of care, from

intubation to drug dosages; they are more vulnerable to infection; they

depend on adults to manage and administer their medications; and they

are treated for congenital diseases such as spina bifida and cystic

fibrosis.”

For its annual rankings, U.S. News combines clinical and operational

data, results of a reputational survey of board-certified specialists

along with industry data available from specialty organizations (such as

the National Cancer Institute). For its annual rankings, U.S. News

compiles hard data on 10 different pediatric medical specialties, drawn

from a lengthy survey completed by the majority of the pediatric

facilities asked to participate. The questions reflect three major

categories of evaluation:

Structure: Hospital resources directly related to patient care

(including ratio of nurses to patients, specialized clinics, notable

third-party certifications)

Process: Overall rendering of diagnosis, treatment, prevention and patient education (also factors in patient safety, as well as industry reputation)

and patient education (also factors in patient safety, as well as

industry reputation)

Outcomes: Not just survival rates, but also functional success and rates of adverse events (such as organ failure or bloodstream infections)

and rates of adverse events (such as organ failure or bloodstream

infections)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been providing high-quality

pediatric care to the children of Southern California residents for 115

years. Since the 2011 opening of the hospital’s state-of-the-art

inpatient tower, the Marion and John E. Anderson Pavilion, the hospital

has achieved Magnet® re-designation for nursing excellence

and four times earned Top Hospital designation for safety and quality by

The Leapfrog Group. In 2015, the Vision Center at CHLA received a $2.5

million gift to advance online medical education techniques, expand

research infrastructure and use cutting-edge telemedicine technology to

increase patient access. In early 2016, CHLA established the new Gores

Family Allergy Center, named after philanthropist and financier Tom

Gores and his wife Holly, to provide a much-needed comprehensive

resource to Southern California children suffering from life-threatening

allergies and their families. The hospital also opened a new pediatric

cardiology outpatient clinic in Bakersfield, Calif., in response to a

growing need voiced by pediatricians and patients in the community.

Research is at the core of CHLA’s mission to provide innovative clinical

care and the hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of

the largest and most productive freestanding pediatric research

facilities in the United States. In 2015, the National Institutes of

Health awarded Saban researchers a five-year, $8 million dollar grant

for a landmark study on the effects of adolescent substance use on brain

development. CHLA also received a $2 million endowment from The Kort

Family Foundation to spur research that could lead to non-invasive

diagnosis and more personalized treatment of brain and spinal cord

tumors. In 2016, researchers were awarded a $7.1 million grant from the

California Institute of Regenerative Medicine Translational Research to

develop cellular therapy to treat nerve disorders of the digestive

system.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings recognize the top 50

children’s hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties. Of the 183 centers

providing enough clinical information to be evaluated this year, 78 were

ranked in at least one specialty. U.S. News Media Group, the parent of

U.S. News & World Report, announced the 2016-17 hospital rankings at

12:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 21, online. Below are links that can be

referenced for additional information:

Best Children’s Hospitals 2016-17 Honor Roll

http://health.usnews.com/health-news/wellness/articles/2016-06-21/best-childrens-hospitals-2016-17-honor-roll-and-overview

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Specialty Rankings

http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/ca/childrens-hospital-los-angeles-6931470

Specialty Rankings for Children's Hospitals

http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s

hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical

excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World

Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to The Saban Research

Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research

facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of

America’s premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the

Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since

1932.

For more information, visit CHLA.org.

