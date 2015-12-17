Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation Holds Donor Appreciation VIP Reception & Afterglow Party As One of Eight NAIAS Charity Preview Recipients

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation (CHMF) is one of eight

recipients of funds raised at the 2016 North American International Auto

Show Charity Preview on January 15, 2016 at Cobo Conference and

Exhibition Center in Detroit. Ticket buyers will help support the

advancement of the health of Michigan’s children.

In appreciation of its donors, CHMF is holding Big Shots, Little Stars,

a VIP reception and afterglow celebration before and after the Charity

Preview. Big Shots, Little Stars is at MGM Grand Detroit Casino & Hotel.

Those purchasing Charity Preview tickets are eligible to attend the VIP

reception and to purchase tickets for the Big Shots, Little Stars

afterglow party.

2016 Big Shots, Little Stars co-chairs are Matt & Jodi Friedman, Tanner

Friedman Strategic Communications; Larry Gold & Pam Scott, Children’s

Hospital of Michigan and Keith and Gretchen Pretty, Northwood

University. Matt Friedman is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees

of Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

“This team of co-chairs shares a commitment to the children of

Michigan,” said Matt Friedman. “The funds raised via Charity Preview

will give kids more days to dream, more nights to play and more time to

just be kids.

“I also want to thank the local businesses that have come out in force

as sponsors of Big Shots, Little Stars: Barton Malow and Brinker

Construction; Detroit Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of

Michigan; Microsoft Store at Somerset Collection, RDM Associates, MGM

Grand Detroit and Phoenix Innovate,” Friedman said. “Their involvement

helps the Foundation fulfill its mission to improve the health of

children in Michigan through pediatric research, education and community

benefit programs.”

“Charity Preview is one of the largest charity events in America,” said

Tony Werner, CHMF president and CEO. “We are so thankful to DADA for

holding this event and for all the people who show their support for

children.”

For NAIAS Charity Preview tickets, visit charitypreview.com.

You must be a Charity Preview ticket holder to purchase Big Shots,

Little Stars afterglow tickets. Visit CHMFoundation.org

for more information.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation

Established in 2003, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing the health

and healthcare of the children of Michigan. This is accomplished through

philanthropic support for pediatric medical education, research, and

community benefit programs. The Foundation granted $5.7 million in 2014

for vital pediatric health initiatives. The Foundation is an independent

public charity governed by a community board of 27 directors, and is a

501(c) (3) charitable organization. Learn more at www.chmfoundation.org.

Contacts

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation

Leslie Fleming, Director

of Communications and Annual Giving

313-745-1933

Leslie.Fleming@chmfoundation.org