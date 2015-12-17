Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation Holds Donor Appreciation VIP Reception & Afterglow Party As One of Eight NAIAS Charity Preview Recipients

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation (CHMF) is one of eight
recipients of funds raised at the 2016 North American International Auto
Show Charity Preview on January 15, 2016 at Cobo Conference and
Exhibition Center in Detroit. Ticket buyers will help support the
advancement of the health of Michigan’s children.
In appreciation of its donors, CHMF is holding Big Shots, Little Stars,
a VIP reception and afterglow celebration before and after the Charity
Preview. Big Shots, Little Stars is at MGM Grand Detroit Casino & Hotel.
Those purchasing Charity Preview tickets are eligible to attend the VIP
reception and to purchase tickets for the Big Shots, Little Stars
afterglow party.
2016 Big Shots, Little Stars co-chairs are Matt & Jodi Friedman, Tanner
Friedman Strategic Communications; Larry Gold & Pam Scott, Children’s
Hospital of Michigan and Keith and Gretchen Pretty, Northwood
University. Matt Friedman is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees
of Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.
“This team of co-chairs shares a commitment to the children of
Michigan,” said Matt Friedman. “The funds raised via Charity Preview
will give kids more days to dream, more nights to play and more time to
just be kids.
“I also want to thank the local businesses that have come out in force
as sponsors of Big Shots, Little Stars: Barton Malow and Brinker
Construction; Detroit Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of
Michigan; Microsoft Store at Somerset Collection, RDM Associates, MGM
Grand Detroit and Phoenix Innovate,” Friedman said. “Their involvement
helps the Foundation fulfill its mission to improve the health of
children in Michigan through pediatric research, education and community
benefit programs.”
“Charity Preview is one of the largest charity events in America,” said
Tony Werner, CHMF president and CEO. “We are so thankful to DADA for
holding this event and for all the people who show their support for
children.”
For NAIAS Charity Preview tickets, visit charitypreview.com.
You must be a Charity Preview ticket holder to purchase Big Shots,
Little Stars afterglow tickets. Visit CHMFoundation.org
for more information.
Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation
Established in 2003, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing the health
and healthcare of the children of Michigan. This is accomplished through
philanthropic support for pediatric medical education, research, and
community benefit programs. The Foundation granted $5.7 million in 2014
for vital pediatric health initiatives. The Foundation is an independent
public charity governed by a community board of 27 directors, and is a
501(c) (3) charitable organization. Learn more at www.chmfoundation.org.
Contacts
Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation
Leslie Fleming, Director
of Communications and Annual Giving
313-745-1933
Leslie.Fleming@chmfoundation.org