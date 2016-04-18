Christopher & Banks Corporation Announces Seth R. Johnson Will Stand as Nominee for Election at 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PLYMOUTH, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK), a Minnesota-based retailer

of women’s apparel and accessories, today announced that in connection

with the previously announced Support Agreement with Macellum Capital

Management LLC (“Macellum”), the Company’s Board of Directors has agreed

to nominate Seth R. Johnson as the seventh nominee to stand for election

at the Company’s 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2016 Annual

Meeting”). The other six nominees include incumbent directors Lisa

Wardell (Board Chair), LuAnn Via (President and Chief Executive

Officer), and William Sharpe, and new independent director candidates

Jonathan Duskin, Kent Kleeberger, and Laura Weil. The 2016 Annual

Meeting is scheduled for June 30, 2016.

“We are delighted that Seth has agreed to stand for Board election. We

look forward to leveraging his deep industry knowledge and unique

background as we work to build shareholder value,” said Ms. Wardell.

Ms. Via added, “I look forward to Seth’s input given his extensive

experience in the retail industry as both a public company executive and

board member. His 30 plus years’ of experience in the industry will

provide us with valuable insights as we continue to execute on our

strategic initiatives and drive long-term growth and profitability.”

Mr. Duskin, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Macellum commented, “Seth has a

broad range of industry experience and I am thrilled that he has agreed

to stand for election to the Christopher & Banks Board. I believe he

will be a great addition to the Board, providing valuable perspectives

to the management team as they continue to execute on their ongoing

initiatives to drive the business forward.”

About Seth R. Johnson

Mr. Johnson has served on the Board of Directors at bebe stores, inc.

since July 2014, as well as on the Board of Directors of Tilly’s, Inc.

since April 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Johnson served as a member of the

advisory committee to the Tilly’s board from July 2008 to April 2011. In

addition, he was Lead Director of True Religion Apparel, Inc. from 2010

to 2013. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Johnson was an instructor in business

strategy at Chapman University’s Argyros School of Business and

Economics. From 2005 to 2006, Mr. Johnson served as the Chief Executive

Officer of Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. In addition, he was the

Chief Operating Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from 1999 to 2004 and

Chief Financial Officer from 1992 to 1998. He holds an MBA from the

University of Chicago and a BA in Economics from Yale University.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty

retailer of women’s clothing. As of April 18, 2016, the Company operates

516 stores in 45 states consisting of 316 MPW stores, 81 Outlet stores,

63 Christopher & Banks stores, and 56 stores in its women’s plus size

clothing division, CJ Banks. The Company also operates the

http://www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

Keywords: Christopher & Banks, CJ Banks, Women’s Clothing, Plus

Size Clothing, Petites, Extended Sizes, Outfits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking

statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking

statements may use the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”,

“project”, “believe” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and

are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, as well as

assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect,

could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to: (i) the inherent difficulty in

forecasting consumer buying and retail traffic patterns which may be

affected by factors beyond the Company’s control, such as a weakness in

overall consumer demand; adverse weather, economic or political

conditions; and shifts in consumer tastes or spending habits that result

in reduced sales or gross margins; (ii) lack of acceptance of the

Company’s fashions, including its seasonal fashions; (iii) the ability

of the Company’s infrastructure and systems to adequately support its

operations; (iv) the effectiveness of the Company’s brand awareness,

marketing programs and efforts to enhance the in-store experience; (v)

the possibility that, because of poor customer response to the Company’s

merchandise, management may determine it is necessary to sell

merchandise at lower than expected margins or at a loss; (vi) the

failure to successfully implement the Company’s strategic and tactical

plans; (vii) general economic conditions could lead to a reduction in

store traffic and in consumer spending on women’s apparel; (viii)

fluctuations in the levels of the Company’s sales, expenses or earnings;

and (ix) risks associated with the performance and operations of the

Company’s Internet operations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and

speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not

assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement

at any time for any reason.

Certain other factors that may cause actual results to differ from

such forward-looking statements are included in the Company’s periodic

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available

on the Company’s website under “For Investors” and you are urged to

carefully consider all such factors.

Contacts

Company:

Christopher & Banks Corporation

LuAnn Via,

763-551-5000

President and Chief Executive Officer

or

ICR,

Inc.

Investor Relations:

Jean Fontana, 203-682-8200