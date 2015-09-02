CIEE Reinvents Study Abroad with Debut of Global Institute in Berlin

Affordable, flexible Open Campus concept makes study abroad
accessible to more students
BERLIN & PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today CIEE:
Council on International Educational Exchange welcomed 111 students
from more than 80 U.S. colleges and universities to its new Global
Institute in Berlin, Germany.
With an affordable tuition, a flexible Open
Campus curriculum that meets the requirements of most U.S. colleges
and universities, and 38 classes taught in English, CIEE’s Global
Institute in Berlin makes study abroad more accessible than ever before.
The launch comes as the United States continues to lag behind other
nations in international academic exchange. According to Open
Doors data, 886,000 foreign students
came to the United States to study in 2012-2013, three times the 289,000
U.S. students studying abroad during the same time period.
“CIEE’s Global Institute academic model is designed to overcome the
primary barriers that prevent too many American students from studying
abroad – cost, curriculum, and culture – as it’s financially affordable,
academically flexible, and provides students from all backgrounds a
supportive learning community,” said James P. Pellow, Ed.D, president
and chief executive officer of CIEE. “Berlin is known as the city of
reinvention, so it’s the perfect location to introduce flexible,
high-quality academic programs that will open doors for students from
all socio-economic backgrounds and countless academic majors.”
Students enrolled in the inaugural semester have selected a diverse
array of subjects to study that reflect the unique experiences one can
have while living in Germany. Nearly one-third are studying German
language, literature, and culture. More than one-quarter are taking
advantage of studying in Europe’s critical global economy by enrolling
in business classes. Still others are pursuing courses in
communications, health sciences, and international relations. “The Open
Campus program at the Global Institute – Berlin provides students with
an unmatched opportunity to intensively study their favorite topics,
while also engaging with German society and culture. Instructors work to
make each classroom a dynamic learning environment, integrating course
content with the full range of study tours, excursions, and cultural
activities offered throughout the program,” said John Roper, Ph.D.,
academic coordinator and core faculty at the Global Institute – Berlin.
Academic credit will transfer to more than 80 different American schools
including Arizona State University, Colorado College, Elon University,
Gettysburg College, Howard University, Indiana University, Trinity
College, University of Kentucky, University of Kansas, and Villanova
University.
At the Global Institute, students live and learn in Kreuzberg, one of
Berlin’s most culturally diverse and authentic neighborhoods, in an
architecturally dynamic facility. CIEE partnered with the renowned New
York City design and development group Macro Sea, who identified a
former manufacturing factory to convert into CIEE’s first Global
Institute. The complex was selected from a pool of 50 different options
because of the neighborhood’s rich history in culture, art, and
politics. The 100-year-old, five-story factory building was transformed
into a modern, international campus with U.S.-style residences,
administrative offices, faculty apartments, and a centerpiece courtyard
that encourages community building. In fact, the Global Institute will
house multiple programs that welcome local Berliners to intermingle with
U.S. students.
“There is a German colloquialism ‘aus der Reihe tanzen,’ which
literally translates to ‘dance outside the lines.’ There could be no
more apt description for this Global Institute concept as we engage new
generations of American students who may have dreamed about studying
abroad but didn’t know how they could make it a reality,” said
Maritheresa Frain, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs and interim
executive vice president, Study Abroad.
Applications for the spring 2016 semester are available
online now through November 1. The Global Institute – Berlin is the
first of many and will be linked to other CIEE Global Institutes in
London, Rome (2016), and Paris (2017).
CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange
Founded in 1947, CIEE is the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit
study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, serving more than
350 U.S. colleges and universities, 1,000 U.S. high schools, and more
than 35,000 international exchange students each year. CIEE operates 61
study centers in 43 countries, and sponsors international faculty
training programs, teach abroad programs, and various specialty and
custom programs for secondary, post-secondary, and international
students. Visit www.ciee.org.
Macro Sea
Based in New York and founded in 2009, Macro Sea is an entrepreneurial
design and real estate firm that designs and builds forward thinking
projects around the world to respond to 21st-century needs
and expectations. They embrace projects that have the potential to
change the world. Macro Sea projects have been featured at the Museum of
Modern Art in New York and the Venice Biennale, as well as covered in
numerous New York Times features.
http://macro-sea.com/
