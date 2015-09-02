CIEE Reinvents Study Abroad with Debut of Global Institute in Berlin

Affordable, flexible Open Campus concept makes study abroad

accessible to more students

BERLIN & PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today CIEE:

Council on International Educational Exchange welcomed 111 students

from more than 80 U.S. colleges and universities to its new Global

Institute in Berlin, Germany.

With an affordable tuition, a flexible Open

Campus curriculum that meets the requirements of most U.S. colleges

and universities, and 38 classes taught in English, CIEE’s Global

Institute in Berlin makes study abroad more accessible than ever before.

The launch comes as the United States continues to lag behind other

nations in international academic exchange. According to Open

Doors data, 886,000 foreign students

came to the United States to study in 2012-2013, three times the 289,000

U.S. students studying abroad during the same time period.

“CIEE’s Global Institute academic model is designed to overcome the

primary barriers that prevent too many American students from studying

abroad – cost, curriculum, and culture – as it’s financially affordable,

academically flexible, and provides students from all backgrounds a

supportive learning community,” said James P. Pellow, Ed.D, president

and chief executive officer of CIEE. “Berlin is known as the city of

reinvention, so it’s the perfect location to introduce flexible,

high-quality academic programs that will open doors for students from

all socio-economic backgrounds and countless academic majors.”

Students enrolled in the inaugural semester have selected a diverse

array of subjects to study that reflect the unique experiences one can

have while living in Germany. Nearly one-third are studying German

language, literature, and culture. More than one-quarter are taking

advantage of studying in Europe’s critical global economy by enrolling

in business classes. Still others are pursuing courses in

communications, health sciences, and international relations. “The Open

Campus program at the Global Institute – Berlin provides students with

an unmatched opportunity to intensively study their favorite topics,

while also engaging with German society and culture. Instructors work to

make each classroom a dynamic learning environment, integrating course

content with the full range of study tours, excursions, and cultural

activities offered throughout the program,” said John Roper, Ph.D.,

academic coordinator and core faculty at the Global Institute – Berlin.

Academic credit will transfer to more than 80 different American schools

including Arizona State University, Colorado College, Elon University,

Gettysburg College, Howard University, Indiana University, Trinity

College, University of Kentucky, University of Kansas, and Villanova

University.

At the Global Institute, students live and learn in Kreuzberg, one of

Berlin’s most culturally diverse and authentic neighborhoods, in an

architecturally dynamic facility. CIEE partnered with the renowned New

York City design and development group Macro Sea, who identified a

former manufacturing factory to convert into CIEE’s first Global

Institute. The complex was selected from a pool of 50 different options

because of the neighborhood’s rich history in culture, art, and

politics. The 100-year-old, five-story factory building was transformed

into a modern, international campus with U.S.-style residences,

administrative offices, faculty apartments, and a centerpiece courtyard

that encourages community building. In fact, the Global Institute will

house multiple programs that welcome local Berliners to intermingle with

U.S. students.

“There is a German colloquialism ‘aus der Reihe tanzen,’ which

literally translates to ‘dance outside the lines.’ There could be no

more apt description for this Global Institute concept as we engage new

generations of American students who may have dreamed about studying

abroad but didn’t know how they could make it a reality,” said

Maritheresa Frain, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs and interim

executive vice president, Study Abroad.

Applications for the spring 2016 semester are available

online now through November 1. The Global Institute – Berlin is the

first of many and will be linked to other CIEE Global Institutes in

London, Rome (2016), and Paris (2017).

CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange

Founded in 1947, CIEE is the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit

study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, serving more than

350 U.S. colleges and universities, 1,000 U.S. high schools, and more

than 35,000 international exchange students each year. CIEE operates 61

study centers in 43 countries, and sponsors international faculty

training programs, teach abroad programs, and various specialty and

custom programs for secondary, post-secondary, and international

students. Visit www.ciee.org.

Macro Sea

Based in New York and founded in 2009, Macro Sea is an entrepreneurial

design and real estate firm that designs and builds forward thinking

projects around the world to respond to 21st-century needs

and expectations. They embrace projects that have the potential to

change the world. Macro Sea projects have been featured at the Museum of

Modern Art in New York and the Venice Biennale, as well as covered in

numerous New York Times features.

http://macro-sea.com/

