Cinemark Celebrates Inaugural Community Day on August 20

Free Movies, $2 Concessions and $3 Rafiki Bracelets with Proceeds

Benefiting WE Charity

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest motion

picture exhibitors, celebrates its inaugural Community Day on Saturday,

August 20, with a morning of free movies and discounted concession

items, with proceeds benefiting WE

Charity, a charitable division of WE.

WE is a unique family of organizations that brings people together and

gives them the tools to change the world, locally and globally.

Cinemark invites movie-lovers from across the nation to visit any

Cinemark theatre on Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local

time for free DreamWorks Animation movies, including:

Shrek

Kung Fu Panda 3

Home

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Select concession items will be specially priced at $2, including small

popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and all packaged candy. Exclusive ME

to WE Rafiki bracelets will also be available for $3 each. Proceeds

from the promoted concession items and Rafiki bracelets will be donated

to WE Charity.

“Cinemark is proud to be a part of the communities that our theatres

serve and Community Day is an opportunity for us to express our

gratitude while giving to a worthy cause,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO of

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. “We would also like to give a heartfelt thank

you to DreamWorks Animation for providing the movies and making our

first Community Day a reality.”

“We are so excited to be hosting our first annual Community Day with

Cinemark — a company committed to inspiring their communities to create

positive change at home and around the world,” said Craig Kielburger,

co-founder of WE Charity. “It’s truly incredible to have a day where

families and friends from all over the country can come together to live

‘WE’ and create positive impact for those in need.”

Earlier this year, Cinemark announced its partnership with WE Charity,

kicking off support as the official National Entertainment sponsor of WE

Day at events in California, Seattle, Illinois and Minnesota. With

events all around the world, WE Day is a celebration of everyday

change-makers, bringing together world-renowned speakers and

award-winning performers with millions of young people and families to

celebrate and inspire another year of incredible change.

All Cinemark domestic locations will open their doors to guests at 8:30

a.m., with the first movies beginning at 9:00 a.m. Seating for each

movie is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The

exact show times and movie offers may vary by location and will be

posted at cinemark.com

after August 15. More information about Cinemark’s Community Day can be

found at cinemark.com/we-partnership.

ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture

exhibitor, operating 522 theatres with 5,888 screens in 41 U.S. states,

Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30,

2016. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.

ABOUT WE Charity

WE Charity is part of WE, a movement that brings people

together and gives them the tools to change the world. A unique family

of organizations, WE is made up of two divisions: WE Charity and ME to

WE social enterprise, which empower people to make a difference at home

and globally. The celebration of that change happens at WE Day –

inspiring stadium-sized life-changing events that take place around the

world. Learn more at we.org.

