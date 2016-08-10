Cinemark Celebrates Inaugural Community Day on August 20

Free Movies, $2 Concessions and $3 Rafiki Bracelets with Proceeds
Benefiting WE Charity
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest motion
picture exhibitors, celebrates its inaugural Community Day on Saturday,
August 20, with a morning of free movies and discounted concession
items, with proceeds benefiting WE
Charity, a charitable division of WE.
WE is a unique family of organizations that brings people together and
gives them the tools to change the world, locally and globally.
Cinemark invites movie-lovers from across the nation to visit any
Cinemark theatre on Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local
time for free DreamWorks Animation movies, including:
- Shrek
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Home
-
How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Select concession items will be specially priced at $2, including small
popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and all packaged candy. Exclusive ME
to WE Rafiki bracelets will also be available for $3 each. Proceeds
from the promoted concession items and Rafiki bracelets will be donated
to WE Charity.
“Cinemark is proud to be a part of the communities that our theatres
serve and Community Day is an opportunity for us to express our
gratitude while giving to a worthy cause,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO of
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. “We would also like to give a heartfelt thank
you to DreamWorks Animation for providing the movies and making our
first Community Day a reality.”
“We are so excited to be hosting our first annual Community Day with
Cinemark — a company committed to inspiring their communities to create
positive change at home and around the world,” said Craig Kielburger,
co-founder of WE Charity. “It’s truly incredible to have a day where
families and friends from all over the country can come together to live
‘WE’ and create positive impact for those in need.”
Earlier this year, Cinemark announced its partnership with WE Charity,
kicking off support as the official National Entertainment sponsor of WE
Day at events in California, Seattle, Illinois and Minnesota. With
events all around the world, WE Day is a celebration of everyday
change-makers, bringing together world-renowned speakers and
award-winning performers with millions of young people and families to
celebrate and inspire another year of incredible change.
All Cinemark domestic locations will open their doors to guests at 8:30
a.m., with the first movies beginning at 9:00 a.m. Seating for each
movie is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The
exact show times and movie offers may vary by location and will be
posted at cinemark.com
after August 15. More information about Cinemark’s Community Day can be
found at cinemark.com/we-partnership.
ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture
exhibitor, operating 522 theatres with 5,888 screens in 41 U.S. states,
Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30,
2016. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.
ABOUT WE Charity
WE Charity is part of WE, a movement that brings people
together and gives them the tools to change the world. A unique family
of organizations, WE is made up of two divisions: WE Charity and ME to
WE social enterprise, which empower people to make a difference at home
and globally. The celebration of that change happens at WE Day –
inspiring stadium-sized life-changing events that take place around the
world. Learn more at we.org.
