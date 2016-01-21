Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. to Webcast Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2015 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE: CCE) (Euronext Paris: CCE) will release

fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 earnings before the market opens on

Thursday, February 11, 2016.

A conference call discussing these results will be webcast live through

the company’s website, www.cokecce.com,

at 10:00 a.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:00 p.m. CET. A replay of the

presentation will be available later that day.

A copy of the company’s news release will be available through the

website on the home page and under the Investors section.

ABOUT CCE

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. is the leading Western European marketer,

producer, and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and

one of the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottlers. CCE is the

sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Belgium,

continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands,

Norway, and Sweden. CCE operates with a local focus and has 17

manufacturing sites across Europe, where the company manufactures nearly

90 percent of its products in the markets in which they are consumed.

Sustainability is core to CCE’s business, and the company has been

recognized by leading organizations in North America and Europe for its

progress in water use reduction, carbon footprint reduction, and

recycling initiatives. For more information about CCE, please visit www.cokecce.com

and follow the company on Twitter at @cokecce.

Contacts

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.

Investor Relations

Thor

Erickson, +1-678-260-3110

or

U.S. Media Relations

Fred

Roselli, +1-678-260-3421

or

European Media Relations

Ros

Hunt, +44 (0) 7528 251 022