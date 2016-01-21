Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. to Webcast Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2015 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE: CCE) (Euronext Paris: CCE) will release
fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 earnings before the market opens on
Thursday, February 11, 2016.
A conference call discussing these results will be webcast live through
the company’s website, www.cokecce.com,
at 10:00 a.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:00 p.m. CET. A replay of the
presentation will be available later that day.
A copy of the company’s news release will be available through the
website on the home page and under the Investors section.
ABOUT CCE
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. is the leading Western European marketer,
producer, and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and
one of the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottlers. CCE is the
sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Belgium,
continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands,
Norway, and Sweden. CCE operates with a local focus and has 17
manufacturing sites across Europe, where the company manufactures nearly
90 percent of its products in the markets in which they are consumed.
Sustainability is core to CCE’s business, and the company has been
recognized by leading organizations in North America and Europe for its
progress in water use reduction, carbon footprint reduction, and
recycling initiatives. For more information about CCE, please visit www.cokecce.com
and follow the company on Twitter at @cokecce.
