Coca-Cola Store Orlando Invites Guests to Shop Refreshed at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Store Orlando opens July 2 at Disney Springs, allowing guests

to experience the world’s most iconic beverage brand at a new immersive

retail destination. Just as Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney

experience delivering great dining, shopping and entertainment,

Coca-Cola Store Orlando is uniquely designed to showcase Coca-Cola

branded merchandise and entertaining experiences that inspire the senses.





Coca-Cola Store Orlando is modeled after a 1920s Coca-Cola bottling

plant. Celebrating the history of Coca-Cola, the inviting brick exterior

gives a nod to the brand’s heritage while the glass-accented entry pays

tribute to the iconic Coca-Cola green glass bottle. Inside, guests are

welcomed by a 30-foot-wide blown-glass chandelier crafted from

repurposed Coca-Cola bottles – just one example of how this unique

retail experience was designed with the environment in mind. The store –

one of only three retail locations operated by The Coca-Cola Company in

the United States – features a broad assortment of Coca-Cola branded

merchandise. A line of sustainable fashion apparel and other handmade

items crafted from recycled materials showcase the 5by20™ collection –

an array of items created by women artisans from around the world.

Guests can visit the refreshing rooftop beverage bar and taste an

ice-cold Coca-Cola while taking in the sights of Disney Springs. For the

ultimate Coke experience, guests can choose from a variety of Coca-Cola

brands from around the world such as Beverly from Italy and Thums Up

from India, frozen beverages and over 100 drink choices via Coca-Cola

Freestyle®. A selection of specialty adult beverages is

available in the evenings.

“Coca-Cola shares much in common with Disney, including our ability to

inspire unique moments of optimism and happiness for our fans,” said

Russell Jacobs, General Manager of Retail and Attractions at The

Coca-Cola Company.

Stefanie Miller, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnership

Marketing added, “We’ve been a proud partner of The Walt Disney Company

since 1942, and both brands hold a special place in people’s hearts and

minds. Now we’re raising a glass to Coca-Cola Store Orlando, where

Disney and Coca-Cola fans alike can truly ‘Taste the Feeling.’”

Beginning in August, guests can share a moment with the famous Coca-Cola

Polar Bear. Bear hugs, high fives and photos will all be welcome!

About Coca-Cola Store Orlando

Coca-Cola Store Orlando is part of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Resort. The store is located in Town Center, the district’s newest

neighborhood where guests can find exceptional shopping and dining

venues. Offering exclusive merchandise, unique experiences and true

refreshment, Coca-Cola Store Orlando provides the perfect way to cap off

a discovery-filled day at Disney Springs.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage

company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still

brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of

the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s

portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available

in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands

include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater,

Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through

the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1

provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion

servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200

countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable

communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our

environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for

our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities

where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the

world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system

associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com,

follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo,

visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com

or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.

About Disney Springs

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney experience, treating guests by

day and night to great dining, shopping and entertainment amid beautiful

open-air promenades, flowing springs and waterfront charm. Offering an

air of sophisticated grace and design that harkens to Florida’s

waterfront towns at the turn-of-the-century, Disney Springs is home to

four distinct, outdoor neighborhoods: The Landing, Town Center,

Marketplace and West Side. Nearing completion in 2016, Disney Springs

has been undergoing the largest expansion in its history to double the

number of shops, restaurants and other venues for guests to explore,

which will result in more than 150 establishments. Disney Springs is

part of Walt Disney World Resort, the number one family vacation

destination in the world, located in Lake Buena Vista.

