Coca-Cola Store Orlando Invites Guests to Shop Refreshed at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Store Orlando opens July 2 at Disney Springs, allowing guests
to experience the world’s most iconic beverage brand at a new immersive
retail destination. Just as Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney
experience delivering great dining, shopping and entertainment,
Coca-Cola Store Orlando is uniquely designed to showcase Coca-Cola
branded merchandise and entertaining experiences that inspire the senses.
Coca-Cola Store Orlando is modeled after a 1920s Coca-Cola bottling
plant. Celebrating the history of Coca-Cola, the inviting brick exterior
gives a nod to the brand’s heritage while the glass-accented entry pays
tribute to the iconic Coca-Cola green glass bottle. Inside, guests are
welcomed by a 30-foot-wide blown-glass chandelier crafted from
repurposed Coca-Cola bottles – just one example of how this unique
retail experience was designed with the environment in mind. The store –
one of only three retail locations operated by The Coca-Cola Company in
the United States – features a broad assortment of Coca-Cola branded
merchandise. A line of sustainable fashion apparel and other handmade
items crafted from recycled materials showcase the 5by20™ collection –
an array of items created by women artisans from around the world.
Guests can visit the refreshing rooftop beverage bar and taste an
ice-cold Coca-Cola while taking in the sights of Disney Springs. For the
ultimate Coke experience, guests can choose from a variety of Coca-Cola
brands from around the world such as Beverly from Italy and Thums Up
from India, frozen beverages and over 100 drink choices via Coca-Cola
Freestyle®. A selection of specialty adult beverages is
available in the evenings.
“Coca-Cola shares much in common with Disney, including our ability to
inspire unique moments of optimism and happiness for our fans,” said
Russell Jacobs, General Manager of Retail and Attractions at The
Coca-Cola Company.
Stefanie Miller, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnership
Marketing added, “We’ve been a proud partner of The Walt Disney Company
since 1942, and both brands hold a special place in people’s hearts and
minds. Now we’re raising a glass to Coca-Cola Store Orlando, where
Disney and Coca-Cola fans alike can truly ‘Taste the Feeling.’”
Beginning in August, guests can share a moment with the famous Coca-Cola
Polar Bear. Bear hugs, high fives and photos will all be welcome!
About Coca-Cola Store Orlando
Coca-Cola Store Orlando is part of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World
Resort. The store is located in Town Center, the district’s newest
neighborhood where guests can find exceptional shopping and dining
venues. Offering exclusive merchandise, unique experiences and true
refreshment, Coca-Cola Store Orlando provides the perfect way to cap off
a discovery-filled day at Disney Springs.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage
company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still
brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of
the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s
portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available
in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands
include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater,
Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through
the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1
provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion
servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200
countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable
communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our
environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for
our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities
where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the
world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system
associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com,
follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo,
visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com
or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.
About Disney Springs
Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney experience, treating guests by
day and night to great dining, shopping and entertainment amid beautiful
open-air promenades, flowing springs and waterfront charm. Offering an
air of sophisticated grace and design that harkens to Florida’s
waterfront towns at the turn-of-the-century, Disney Springs is home to
four distinct, outdoor neighborhoods: The Landing, Town Center,
Marketplace and West Side. Nearing completion in 2016, Disney Springs
has been undergoing the largest expansion in its history to double the
number of shops, restaurants and other venues for guests to explore,
which will result in more than 150 establishments. Disney Springs is
part of Walt Disney World Resort, the number one family vacation
destination in the world, located in Lake Buena Vista.
Contacts
The Coca-Cola Company
Shannon Hennessy, 678-296-8186
shannonhennessy@coca-cola.com