Colony Starwood Homes Announces Preliminary Financial and Operating Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2015

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) (the “Company”), a leading

single-family rental real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today

announced preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the

three months and year ended December 31, 2015. The Company plans to

release its full financial results on February 29, 2016.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) authorized a

$100 million increase and an extension to the Company’s share repurchase

program. The Company is now authorized to purchase up to $250 million of

its outstanding common shares through May 6, 2017, of which

approximately $242 million of capacity is currently available.

On January 5, 2016, the Company completed the merger between Starwood

Waypoint Residential Trust (“SWAY”) and Colony American Homes (“CAH”)

(the “Merger”) and the internalization of SWAY’s manager (the

“Internalization”), forming a company with a combined asset value of

approximately $7.7 billion and over 30,000 homes. In connection with the

merger, SWAY was renamed Colony Starwood Homes and began trading under

the ticker symbol “SFR” on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Given the current valuation of our shares, we are pre-announcing our

fourth quarter and full year 2015 results, which puts us in a position

to repurchase shares under an increased share repurchase program,” said

Fred Tuomi, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Further, the

sizeable increase in our stabilized home portfolio created by the Merger

supports our intent to propose to the Board an increase in our annual

dividend to $0.88 per share, an increase of 14% from SWAY’s pre-Merger

rate.”

A summary of preliminary financial results for SWAY and CAH is provided

below:

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2015 December 31, 2015 (in millions, except per share data) SWAY CAH SWAY CAH Total revenue $64.4 – 65.4 $80.4 – 81.4 $271.3 – 272.3 $303.2 – 304.2 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(29.2) – (26.0) $(13.8) – (11.8) $(43.8) – (40.6) $(37.3) – (35.3) Core FFO as Adjusted $6.6 – 8.4 $22.3 – 24.1 $63.3 – 65.1 $66.1 – 67.9 Core FFO as Adjusted per common share $0.17 – 0.22 $1.67 – 1.72

SWAY’s Preliminary Core FFO as Adjusted for the three months and year

ended December 31, 2015 excludes an expense of approximately $2.0

million and $0.9 million, respectively, for real estate taxes related to

prior periods. Results for CAH do not include results for Colony

American Finance, LLC, which was not acquired by the Company as part of

the Merger.

As of December 31, 2015, SWAY and CAH had aggregate cash and cash

equivalents of approximately $220 million and aggregate borrowings of

approximately $4.1 billion. The Company expects remaining transaction

expenses related to the Merger and the Internalization of approximately

$25 million to $30 million, which includes severance, retention and

other transaction-related expenses.

A summary of preliminary operating results for SWAY, CAH, and the

combined Company is provided below:

SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended As of December 31, 2015 December 31, 2015 Combined Combined SWAY CAH Company SWAY CAH Company SFR Portfolio Homes(1) 12,881 17,796 30,677 Average monthly rent per home(1) $1,510 $1,503 $1,506 Total portfolio occupancy(1)(2) 89.5% 94.9% 92.6% Stabilized occupancy(1)(3) 93.2% 95.5% 94.6% Renewal rent growth(1)(4) 3.5% 5.7% 4.9% Replacement rent growth(1) 2.1% 4.1% 3.4% Blended rent growth(1) 2.6% 5.0% 4.2% Retention(1) 72.3% 76.8% 75.0%

(1) Excludes 1,218 and 106 homes SWAY and CAH did not intend to hold

for the long term as of December 31, 2015, respectively.

(2)

Represents number of homes occupied as of the last day of the period,

divided by total SFR portfolio homes.

(3) Occupied homes as of the

last day of the period divided by homes that are currently occupied or

have been occupied in prior periods.

(4) Renewal rent growth

includes rent growth from renewals and escalation clauses on multi-year

leases.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Company will release full financial results for the three months and

year ended December 31, 2015 before the market opens on February 29,

2016. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Time to review the Company’s results for the three months ended December

31, 2015, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer

session.

Webcast:

A link to access the conference call will be

available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.colonystarwood.com.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes

prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and

install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at

least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-4018

International:

1-201-689-8471

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-877-870-5176

International:

1-858-384-5517

Passcode: 13629574

The playback will be

available through March 29, 2016

About Colony Starwood Homes

Colony

Starwood Homes (NYSE: SFR) is one of the largest publicly traded owners

and operators of single-family rental homes in the United States. Colony

Starwood Homes acquires, renovates, leases, maintains and manages

single-family homes in markets that exhibit favorable demographics and

long-term economic trends, as well as strengthening demand for rental

properties. Colony Starwood Homes is building its business upon a

foundation of respect for its residents and the communities in which it

operates. Additional information can be found at www.colonystarwood.com.

Definitions and Reconciliations: NAREIT

FFO and Core FFO as Adjusted

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) as defined by the National Association of

Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) (“NAREIT FFO”) is used by

industry analysts and investors as a supplemental performance measure of

an equity REIT. NAREIT FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income or loss

(computed in accordance U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

(“GAAP”) excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated

real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate

assets and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint

ventures. The Company’s Core FFO as Adjusted begins with NAREIT FFO as

defined by the NAREIT White Paper and is adjusted for: non-cash items,

transaction related expenses and out of period items.

NAREIT FFO/Core FFO as Adjusted does not represent net income or cash

flows from operations as defined by GAAP and is not intended to indicate

whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. It should not

be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the

Company’s operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of

liquidity. The Company’s NAREIT FFO/Core FFO as Adjusted may not be

comparable to the NAREIT FFO of other REITs due to the fact that not all

REITs use the NAREIT or similar Core FFO as Adjusted definition. For a

reconciliation of NAREIT FFO and Core FFO as Adjusted to net loss

attributable to the Company’s shareholders, please see below.

NAREIT FFO AND CORE FFO AS ADJUSTED (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Year Ended December 31, 2015 (in millions, except share and per share data) SWAY CAH SWAY CAH (unaudited) (ranges) (unaudited) (ranges) Reconciliation of net loss to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Core FFO

as Adjusted(1) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (29.2) – $ (26.0) $ (13.8) – $ (11.8) $ (43.8) – $ (40.6) $ (37.3) – $ (35.3) Add (deduct) adjustments from net loss to derive NAREIT FFO: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 21.3 – 20.8 28.2 – 27.8 78.0 – 77.5 108.5 – 108.1 Impairment and gain on sales of depreciated real estate investments (1.1) – (1.3) 10.1 – 9.9 (3.3) – (3.5) 10.7 – 10.5 Non-controlling interests 0.0 – 0.0 (6.5) – (5.9) 0.3 – 0.3 (22.1) – (21.5) FFO adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures – – – 0.0 – 0.0 – – – 0.2 – 0.2 Subtotal – NAREIT FFO (1) $ (9.0) – $ (6.5) $ 18.0 – $ 20.0 $ 31.2 – $ 33.7 $ 60.0 – $ 62.0 Add (deduct) adjustments to NAREIT FFO to derive Core FFO: Non-cash items (2) 5.9 – 5.4 0.0 – 0.0 19.2 – 18.7 0.2 – 0.2 Transaction-related expenses 7.7 – 7.5 3.5 – 3.3 12.0 – 11.8 5.9 – 5.7 Core FFO(1) $ 4.6 – $ 6.4 $ 21.5 – $ 23.3 $ 62.4 – $ 64.2 $ 66.1 – $ 67.9 Add (deduct) adjustments to Core FFO to derive Core FFO as

Adjusted for out of period items: Real estate taxes and insurance (3) 2.0 – 2.0 0.8 – 0.8 0.9 – 0.9 – – – Core FFO as Adjusted for out of period items (1) $ 6.6 – $ 8.4 $ 22.3 – $ 24.1 $ 63.3 – $ 65.1 $ 66.1 – $ 67.9 Weighted average shares – basic and diluted 37,972,792 37,933,431 Total Core FFO as Adjusted per common share $ 0.17 – $ 0.22 $ 1.67 – $ 1.72

(1) NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Core FFO as Adjusted are non-GAAP

measures.

(2) For the three months and year ended December 31,

2015, SWAY non-cash interest excludes amortization of deferred financing

cost of approximately $2.1 million and $7.4 million, respectively. CAH

non-cash interest excludes amortization of deferred financing cost of

approximately $3.4 million and $16.0 million, respectively, for the same

periods.

(3) For the year ended December 31, 2015, SWAY recorded

$0.9 million of real estate tax expense which related to the year ended

December 31, 2014. In the three months ended December 31, 2015, SWAY

recorded $2.0 million of real estate tax expense which related to

periods prior to the three months ended December 31, 2015. These

adjustments were primarily the result of tax assessment increases from

the prior year by certain jurisdictions, and concentrated in the states

of Texas and Florida. The Company has excluded the impact of these

“out-of-period” tax expenses from results for the three months and year

ended December 31, 2015.

Important Notes Regarding Preliminary

Information

The Company’s management has prepared the preliminary estimates set

forth herein for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015 based

upon the most recent information available to the Company’s management

from the Company’s internal reporting procedures as of the date of this

release. The preliminary estimates set forth herein are preliminary,

unaudited, subject to further completion and reflect the Company’s

current good faith estimates, are subject to additional financial

closing procedures and may be revised as a result of the Company

management’s further review of SWAY’s and CAH’s results and any

adjustments that may result from the completion of the audits of the

fiscal 2015 financial statements. The Company and its auditors have not

completed their normal quarterly review or annual audit procedures as of

and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, and there can

be no assurance that SWAY’s and CAH’s final results for this quarterly

and annual period will not differ from these estimates. Any such changes

could be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on

these preliminary estimates. These estimates should not be viewed as a

substitute for full audited or interim financial statements prepared in

accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of the results

to be achieved for any future period. They should be read together with

the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement

on Schedule 14A, filed on November 13, 2015 (the “Merger Proxy”), and

the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,

2014. Factors that could cause these preliminary estimates to differ

include, but are not limited to discovery of new information that alters

expectations about fourth quarter and year end results or impacts

valuation methodologies underlying these results.

All future dividends are subject to the determination, in its sole

discretion, of the Board.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations,

estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which the

Company operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by the Company’s

management, involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the

financial results of the Company. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,”

“might,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,”

“believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “preliminary”, “potential,”

“continue,” “predicts,” variations of such words, the negative of such

words and similar expressions are intended to identify such

forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in

nature. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,

statements about the anticipated benefits of the recently closed

business combination transaction involving the Company, including future

financial and operating results (such as NAREIT FFO and Core FFO), and

the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. All

statements that address operating performance, events or developments

that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including

statements relating to expected synergies, improved liquidity and

balance sheet strength — are forward-looking statements. These

statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain

risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking

statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance

that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes

and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted

in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect

outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national,

regional and local economic climates; (ii) changes in financial markets

and interest rates, or to the business or financial condition of either

company or business; (iii) changes in market demand for single-family

rental homes and competitive pricing; (iv) risks associated with

acquisitions, including the integration of the combined companies’

businesses; (v) maintenance of REIT status; (vi) availability of

financing and capital; (vii) risks associated with achieving expected

revenue synergies or cost savings; and (viii) those additional risks and

factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission by the Company from time to time, including those discussed

under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Merger Proxy and most recently

filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Neither the Company nor any other

person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of

these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon

forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The

forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this

communication, and the Company anticipates that subsequent events and

developments will cause their views to change.

