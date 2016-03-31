Compare.com Signs MetLife Auto & Home® to Their Price Comparison Insurance Panel

Compare.com is set to begin integration with MetLife Auto & Home,

which will soon give compare.com users the opportunity to buy car

insurance policies from the new MetLife Auto & Home MyDirectSM

portal.

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare.com has begun to add MetLife Auto & Home onto their website,

which will soon give compare.com users more car insurance options to

compare. MetLife Auto & Home will be offering their MetLife Auto StandardSM

product on compare.com, which is their purely online car insurance

option offered through their new MetLife Auto & Home MyDirectSM (“MAH

MyDirect”) online experience.

Compare.com is the first and largest true auto insurance comparison

website in the United States, with millions of auto insurance quotes

being served to customers since the website’s launch in 2013. Users

simply enter their information once to receive quotes from over 40 of

the leading insurance carriers in the country. What makes compare.com

unique is that the insurance quotes offered on their website are

accurate quotes received directly from insurance companies, rather than

estimates. Customers may buy the exact policy offered on compare.com

directly from the insurance carrier of their choice.

“Working with MetLife Auto & Home to offer their new and innovative

experience and product on compare.com just makes sense for us both,”

said compare.com CEO Andrew Rose. “Compare.com’s goal is to innovate the

insurance market by making online shopping for car insurance easy, while

MetLife Auto & Home is doing the same with MAH MyDirect by offering

people the opportunity to purchase and service their policies 100%

online. We’re confident that this partnership will bring a very popular

insurance option to compare.com customers.”

MAH MyDirect is a new online portal that was launched by MetLife Auto &

Home in the fall of 2015 in eight states, with a full roll out expected

by the end of 2016. Compare.com and MetLife Auto & Home are working

closely together to integrate MAH MyDirect with compare.com throughout

2016 in every state as it becomes commercially available. With MAH

MyDirect, customers purchase and control their policy fully online and

can even file a claim online. All policies are underwritten and rated by

MetLife Auto & Home, giving customers the unprecedented ability to

self-serve, while still being supported by professional insurance

expertise.

Mick Noland, Senior Vice President, Product Management at MetLife Auto &

Home, added that “MetLife Auto & Home views the partnership with

compare.com as an expansion in how customers can reach us. Compare.com

is building a customer-centric experience for the purchase of insurance,

and we believe our MAH MyDirect experience and product offerings fit

perfectly with customers leveraging compare.com.”

Compare.com is targeting to offer MetLife Auto & Home’s portal and

products to its consumers by early summer. To find out if MAH MyDirect

is right for you, compare prices at that time on www.compare.com.

About compare.com

Compare.com is a limited liability corporation headquartered in

Richmond, VA, majority owned by the Admiral Group, LLC, the UK’s second

largest auto insurer and a member of the FTSE 100. Currently offering

car insurance comparison services for US consumers in 48 states,

compare.com allows consumers to fill out a single form and get multiple

quotes from trusted auto insurers. Through simple side-by-side

comparison, compare.com makes finding the best available rates on car

insurance easy.

About MetLife Auto & Home

The MetLife Auto & Home companies, subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:

MET), are collectively one of the nation’s leading personal lines

property and casualty insurance providers, insuring over 3.8 million

autos and homes. MetLife, Inc. is a leading global provider of

insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs and holds leading

market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia,

Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

