Compare.com Signs MetLife Auto & Home® to Their Price Comparison Insurance Panel

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare.com has begun to add MetLife Auto & Home onto their website,
which will soon give compare.com users more car insurance options to
compare. MetLife Auto & Home will be offering their MetLife Auto StandardSM
product on compare.com, which is their purely online car insurance
option offered through their new MetLife Auto & Home MyDirectSM (“MAH
MyDirect”) online experience.
Compare.com is the first and largest true auto insurance comparison
website in the United States, with millions of auto insurance quotes
being served to customers since the website’s launch in 2013. Users
simply enter their information once to receive quotes from over 40 of
the leading insurance carriers in the country. What makes compare.com
unique is that the insurance quotes offered on their website are
accurate quotes received directly from insurance companies, rather than
estimates. Customers may buy the exact policy offered on compare.com
directly from the insurance carrier of their choice.
“Working with MetLife Auto & Home to offer their new and innovative
experience and product on compare.com just makes sense for us both,”
said compare.com CEO Andrew Rose. “Compare.com’s goal is to innovate the
insurance market by making online shopping for car insurance easy, while
MetLife Auto & Home is doing the same with MAH MyDirect by offering
people the opportunity to purchase and service their policies 100%
online. We’re confident that this partnership will bring a very popular
insurance option to compare.com customers.”
MAH MyDirect is a new online portal that was launched by MetLife Auto &
Home in the fall of 2015 in eight states, with a full roll out expected
by the end of 2016. Compare.com and MetLife Auto & Home are working
closely together to integrate MAH MyDirect with compare.com throughout
2016 in every state as it becomes commercially available. With MAH
MyDirect, customers purchase and control their policy fully online and
can even file a claim online. All policies are underwritten and rated by
MetLife Auto & Home, giving customers the unprecedented ability to
self-serve, while still being supported by professional insurance
expertise.
Mick Noland, Senior Vice President, Product Management at MetLife Auto &
Home, added that “MetLife Auto & Home views the partnership with
compare.com as an expansion in how customers can reach us. Compare.com
is building a customer-centric experience for the purchase of insurance,
and we believe our MAH MyDirect experience and product offerings fit
perfectly with customers leveraging compare.com.”
Compare.com is targeting to offer MetLife Auto & Home’s portal and
products to its consumers by early summer. To find out if MAH MyDirect
is right for you, compare prices at that time on www.compare.com.
About compare.com
Compare.com is a limited liability corporation headquartered in
Richmond, VA, majority owned by the Admiral Group, LLC, the UK’s second
largest auto insurer and a member of the FTSE 100. Currently offering
car insurance comparison services for US consumers in 48 states,
compare.com allows consumers to fill out a single form and get multiple
quotes from trusted auto insurers. Through simple side-by-side
comparison, compare.com makes finding the best available rates on car
insurance easy.
About MetLife Auto & Home
The MetLife Auto & Home companies, subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:
MET), are collectively one of the nation’s leading personal lines
property and casualty insurance providers, insuring over 3.8 million
autos and homes. MetLife, Inc. is a leading global provider of
insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs and holds leading
market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia,
Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.
Contacts
Compare.com
Sara Woznicki, 804-887-3737 ext. 2165
sara.woznicki@compare.com