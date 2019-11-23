Cordoba Corporation’s President & CEO George L. Pla Appointed by Governor Newsom to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cordobacorp–Cordoba Corporation is pleased to announce that Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Cordoba Corporation’s President & CEO George L. Pla to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission is a governmental entity created by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles, and the State of California. The Commission Board consists of six voting members – two appointed by each of the three member entities. The Commission’s purpose is to provide for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

“I am humbled to receive this appointment to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission from Governor Newsom,” stated George L. Pla. “It is an honor for me to serve as a steward of this iconic landmark dedicated to our nation’s war veterans as it approaches its second century in operation. I look forward to working with the local community, stakeholders and my fellow commissioners to continue the legacy of this great facility and to celebrate its future as we look toward the 2028 Olympics.”

Governor Newsom’s press release announcing the appointment was issued on November 21, 2019, and can be found in the following link: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2019/11/21/governor-newsom-announces-appointments-11-21-19/.

For More Information

About George L. Pla: George L. Pla is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist whose work spans business and civic activities that hold the common theme of enhancing communities throughout California. He is the Founder, President & CEO of Cordoba Corporation and the author of Power Shift – How Latinos in California Transformed Politics in America. Additional information about George’s business and philanthropic endeavors can be found at: https://www.cordobacorp.com/people/george-pla/.

About Cordoba Corporation: Founded in Los Angeles in 1983, Cordoba Corporation is statewide full-service engineering, construction management and program management firm specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the transportation, education, water and energy sectors. Cordoba Corporation has offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Ramon, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, Ontario, Santa Ana and San Diego, and has been recognized by Engineering News-Record as a Top 50 Program Management Firm and Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firm in the nation, as well as a Top 100 Design Firm in California.

Contacts

Cordoba Corporation Communications Department



Christine McLeod



(213) 895-0224



communications@cordobacorp.com