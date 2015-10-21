CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Garmin® Launches Updated Garmin Connect™ Mobile Application

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the graphic with the accompanying corrected graphic.
Garmin® Launches Updated Garmin Connect™ Mobile Application
Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the
global leader in satellite navigation, today announced updates to Garmin
Connect Mobile, an intuitive application where Garmin users can easily
find the information, data and features that are important to them. With
this update, the app now has a modern and colorful design, with a new
graphical interface that can be tailored to the user based on individual
interests. Whether users are training for a marathon, trying to fit in
more steps throughout the day or working to improve their golf game,
Garmin Connect Mobile will show the most important and relevant data to
meet their needs.
“We’re excited to bring a new look and feel to the Garmin Connect Mobile
app,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “The
new interface and customization options make it easy for users to focus
on their personal wellness goals and milestones, no matter what Garmin
device they’re using or where they are on their journey to a healthier
and more active lifestyle. With the revamped Garmin Connect Mobile,
results have never looked better.”
Helping keep users on track with their health and wellness goals daily
and over time, the new and easy-to-navigate look and feel will include
daily snapshots, a calendar, leaderboards and a newsfeed for optimum
user experience and engagement. The new interface can be tailored to the
individual user for easy access to data that’s most relevant to the
user. Users can select their own snapshots (or dashboards) that allow
them to focus on their goals and interests, ranging anywhere from
increasing daily steps, getting a better night’s sleep or training for
an upcoming race. At a glance, Garmin Connect Mobile users are able to
track their progress and get valuable insight into their activities with
metrics that matter.
This update also allows for additional social sharing through the
newsfeed, leaderboards and the updated Challenges feature where users
can compete in a weekly step challenge against other Garmin Connect
users that average the same amount of weekly steps. With compatible
devices, users can wirelessly upload their data directly from the device
to the online network, share progress on social media or even share
their workouts in real time using the Live
Track feature.
The update is currently available to download for Garmin Connect Mobile
users on iOS and Android devices.
For more than 25 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and
wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live
an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units,
including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.
For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom,
contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,
twitter.com/garmin,
or youtube.com/garmin.
