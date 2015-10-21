CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Garmin® Launches Updated Garmin Connect™ Mobile Application

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the graphic with the accompanying corrected graphic.





Garmin® Launches Updated Garmin Connect™ Mobile Application

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the

global leader in satellite navigation, today announced updates to Garmin

Connect Mobile, an intuitive application where Garmin users can easily

find the information, data and features that are important to them. With

this update, the app now has a modern and colorful design, with a new

graphical interface that can be tailored to the user based on individual

interests. Whether users are training for a marathon, trying to fit in

more steps throughout the day or working to improve their golf game,

Garmin Connect Mobile will show the most important and relevant data to

meet their needs.

“We’re excited to bring a new look and feel to the Garmin Connect Mobile

app,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “The

new interface and customization options make it easy for users to focus

on their personal wellness goals and milestones, no matter what Garmin

device they’re using or where they are on their journey to a healthier

and more active lifestyle. With the revamped Garmin Connect Mobile,

results have never looked better.”

Helping keep users on track with their health and wellness goals daily

and over time, the new and easy-to-navigate look and feel will include

daily snapshots, a calendar, leaderboards and a newsfeed for optimum

user experience and engagement. The new interface can be tailored to the

individual user for easy access to data that’s most relevant to the

user. Users can select their own snapshots (or dashboards) that allow

them to focus on their goals and interests, ranging anywhere from

increasing daily steps, getting a better night’s sleep or training for

an upcoming race. At a glance, Garmin Connect Mobile users are able to

track their progress and get valuable insight into their activities with

metrics that matter.

This update also allows for additional social sharing through the

newsfeed, leaderboards and the updated Challenges feature where users

can compete in a weekly step challenge against other Garmin Connect

users that average the same amount of weekly steps. With compatible

devices, users can wirelessly upload their data directly from the device

to the online network, share progress on social media or even share

their workouts in real time using the Live

Track feature.

The update is currently available to download for Garmin Connect Mobile

users on iOS and Android devices.

For more than 25 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and

wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live

an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units,

including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.

For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom,

contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,

twitter.com/garmin,

or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal

subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United

Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Connect is a

trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service

marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

