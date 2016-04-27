CSC Achieves Best Ever Ranking in CR Magazine’s 2016 Best Corporate Citizens List

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC
(NYSE:CSC) has achieved 13th place in Corporate
Responsibility (CR) Magazine’s 100
Best Corporate Citizens List; a jump of 22 points from the prior
year.
The company was recognized for its standout performance among public
companies across the United States. In addition to other achievements,
CSC posted a 15 percent absolute energy reduction target in just two
years, and implemented a three-year global environmental strategy across
its data centers and worksites.
CR Magazine is the leading voice on corporate responsibility. Now
in its 17th year, CR Magazine’s annual listing
recognizes the performance of public companies for delivering on their
commitments to transparency and accountability in highly competitive
industries.
The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List documents 260 data points of
disclosure and performance measures – harvested from publicly available
information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee
relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy and
community support.
“As we continue to focus on business growth and performance excellence,
we remain strongly committed to corporate responsibility and
sustainability across our global operations,” said Mike Lawrie,
CSC’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “CR Magazine’s
recognition is a great source of pride and distinction for everyone at
CSC.”
Elliot Clark, CEO of CR Magazine and SharedXpertise,
congratulated CSC and all winners on this year’s 100 Best Corporate
Citizens list for their commitment to corporate responsibility and
noted: “This annual list is the only ranking that doesn’t rely on
self-reporting. Each year, we measure the most transparent companies who
report on their responsible practices. Our goal is to advance corporate
accountability and responsibility.”
CSC’s Corporate Responsibility program fosters the company’s growth by
promoting and increasing the value of CSC to its shareholders, clients,
communities and employees. For more information, go to: http://www.csc.com/cr.
About CSC
CSC (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys.
The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and
solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale,
technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves
leading commercial and international public sector organizations
throughout the world. CSC is a Fortune 500 company and ranked among the
best corporate citizens. For more information, visit the company’s
website at www.csc.com.
About Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate
Citizen’s List
The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business
Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since
2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the
highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S.
companies, is ranked according to 260 data points. The methodology for
generating the list is governed by the Ratings and Rankings Thought
Leadership Council of the Corporate Responsibility Association (CRA).
Contacts
CSC
Rich Adamonis, +1-862-228-3481
Global Media
Relations
radamonis@csc.com
or
Paula
Sullivan, +44 7860 112486
Corporate Responsibility
psullivan5@csc.com
or
Neil
DeSilva, +1-703-641-3000
Investor Relations
neildesilva@csc.com