CSC Achieves Best Ever Ranking in CR Magazine’s 2016 Best Corporate Citizens List

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC

(NYSE:CSC) has achieved 13th place in Corporate

Responsibility (CR) Magazine’s 100

Best Corporate Citizens List; a jump of 22 points from the prior

year.

The company was recognized for its standout performance among public

companies across the United States. In addition to other achievements,

CSC posted a 15 percent absolute energy reduction target in just two

years, and implemented a three-year global environmental strategy across

its data centers and worksites.

CR Magazine is the leading voice on corporate responsibility. Now

in its 17th year, CR Magazine’s annual listing

recognizes the performance of public companies for delivering on their

commitments to transparency and accountability in highly competitive

industries.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List documents 260 data points of

disclosure and performance measures – harvested from publicly available

information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee

relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy and

community support.

“As we continue to focus on business growth and performance excellence,

we remain strongly committed to corporate responsibility and

sustainability across our global operations,” said Mike Lawrie,

CSC’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “CR Magazine’s

recognition is a great source of pride and distinction for everyone at

CSC.”

Elliot Clark, CEO of CR Magazine and SharedXpertise,

congratulated CSC and all winners on this year’s 100 Best Corporate

Citizens list for their commitment to corporate responsibility and

noted: “This annual list is the only ranking that doesn’t rely on

self-reporting. Each year, we measure the most transparent companies who

report on their responsible practices. Our goal is to advance corporate

accountability and responsibility.”

CSC’s Corporate Responsibility program fosters the company’s growth by

promoting and increasing the value of CSC to its shareholders, clients,

communities and employees. For more information, go to: http://www.csc.com/cr.

About CSC

CSC (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys.

The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and

solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale,

technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves

leading commercial and international public sector organizations

throughout the world. CSC is a Fortune 500 company and ranked among the

best corporate citizens. For more information, visit the company’s

website at www.csc.com.

About Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate

Citizen’s List

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business

Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since

2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the

highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S.

companies, is ranked according to 260 data points. The methodology for

generating the list is governed by the Ratings and Rankings Thought

Leadership Council of the Corporate Responsibility Association (CRA).

