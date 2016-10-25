Cuban studio launches first indie video game via Indiegogo campaign

HAVANA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a country where most video games are pirated from U.S. studios and

shared on flash drives, one daring developer is bucking convention by

creating Cuba’s first independent video game, funding it through a

first-of-its-kind crowdfunding

campaign on Indiegogo. Josuhe Pagliery, a Cuban multimedia artist

and founder of Empty Head Games, is launching the campaign for Savior,

a fully-animated 2D platformer featuring artwork and animation

influenced by Pagliery’s career in Cuban art. The $10,000 Indiegogo

raise will fund development, animation, and art design for the game.

This is a bold step for Cuba, where a lack of banking infrastructure,

limited internet access, and strict government regulations still prevent

most forms of free enterprise. Undaunted, Pagliery is one in a new breed

of innovators who are developing technologies and products under trying

circumstances.

“Cubans are just as fascinated by video games as anyone else in the rest

of the world,” said Pagliery. “Players share games on hard drives and

jury-rig their phones to play Pokemon Go in the country’s slow, scarce,

and expensive Wi-Fi.”

Not only is creating the game in Cuba out of the ordinary, so is

the game itself. Early in the story, the characters discover they’re

inside of a video game that’s falling apart, and their existence

unravels from there. Players set out to save this world from total

collapse, encountering many strange creatures and worlds along the way.

The game is intended to entertain, but it’s a serious step forward for

the state of innovation in Cuba. The country only recently made internet

access available to regular citizens via public Wi-Fi hotspots. Many

Cubans can only access their favorite games, many of which are American,

via the illegal but tolerated “Paquete Semanal,” an offline internet in

the form of a weekly hard drive that customers pay to have delivered

directly to their door.

“The limitations in Cuba, especially the lack of internet access, make

it very challenging to develop a video game,” said Pagliery. “But we’re

confident that we can overcome them, especially with the help of the

Indiegogo backers.”

The campaign kicks off Monday, October 24 and will run through the end

of November. Donors to the campaign can receive early access to the

game, original artwork created by Pagliery, and VIP tickets to the

Savior demo event, hosted at an art gallery in Havana early next year.

“For us, this isn’t just a video game,” said Pagliery. “It’s a chance to

show Cuba, and the world, that something like this is possible. It’s our

opportunity to set the course for video game development in Cuba and

create a model for tech innovators in the country.”

