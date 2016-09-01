Cummins and Peterbilt to Team Up on SuperTruck II

Innovative Research Team will Develop Cost-Effective Truck and
Powertrain Technologies that Significantly Increase Fuel-Efficiency
COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that it will partner with
Peterbilt Motors Company, a division of PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) to develop
and demonstrate technologies under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
SuperTruck II program.
“Cummins and the entire team is focused on developing technologies that
can transform the industry and help our customers be more successful
while continuing to be great stewards of the environment. Combining some
of the best technical minds available for this project, I am confident
that we can reach our goals and deliver results that are a win for our
customers, a win for our organizations and a win for the environment,”
said Wayne Eckerle, Cummins Vice President of Research and Technology.
“Peterbilt is committed to continue pushing the industry’s technologies
to best serve our customers and the environment,” said Darrin Siver,
Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President. “The success of the
original SuperTruck program will be the groundwork for SuperTruck II.
Our engineers are focused on improving engine efficiency, aerodynamics
and other systems technologies to meet Greenhouse Gas (GHG) requirements
for model years 2021, 2024 and 2027.”
Subject to appropriations, the DOE will fund four projects to develop
and demonstrate cost-effective technologies that more than double the
freight efficiency of Class 8 trucks, commonly known as 18-wheelers,
over the 2009 baseline. The goal of the program is to accelerate the
pace of reductions in petroleum consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions of the nation’s freight transportation system.
For SuperTruck II, the Cummins–Peterbilt team will focus on breakthrough
advances in Class 8 vehicle freight efficiency technologies that are
cost-effective enough to be used in everyday real-world applications.
Building on the solid foundation of SuperTruck I, Cummins will develop
and demonstrate 55 percent or greater engine Brake Thermal Efficiency
(BTE) at a 65 mile per hour cruise condition and the full team will
demonstrate a greater than 100 percent improvement in vehicle
Freight-Ton Economy (FTE) over the 2009 baseline vehicle. BTE quantifies
the fraction of the fuel’s chemical energy that is converted into useful
work by the engine system. FTE quantifies the mass and distance of
freight transported per unit of fuel consumed.
“These investments will accelerate the development of innovative vehicle
technologies that will save businesses and consumers money at the pump,
cut carbon emissions, and strengthen our economy,” said Acting Assistant
Secretary David Friedman. “SuperTruck II builds on the successful
SuperTruck I program, which has already led to more than twenty fuel
saving technologies that have reached the commercial market.”
Cummins and Peterbilt teamed together for SuperTruck I, first
demonstrating more than 50 percent BTE and analytically defining
technologies needed to achieve 55 percent BTE. Their demonstration
tractor-trailer averaged a 76 percent increase in drive cycle FTE and a
43 percent reduction in GHG emissions versus a 2009 baseline truck —
all significant improvements. As evidence of the favorable market impact
that DOE partnered research and development continues to have, many
of the engine and drivetrain efficiency improvements and vehicle power
demand reductions pioneered in SuperTruck I are headed for production
with the latest model year 2017 product offerings by Cummins,
Peterbilt and its key product delivery partners.
The full team of project partners, each playing a vital role, includes
Peterbilt, Eaton and Bridgestone. Other key suppliers, labs and
universities making critical contributions toward the project goals
include Great Dane, Exa Corporation, Meritor, Oak Ridge National
Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Purdue University.
The team’s customer council, led by Walmart Transportation, LLC, will
provide important information on routes, technology needs, and critical
market input, aimed at fostering more rapid market adoption of
SuperTruck technologies.
