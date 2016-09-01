Cummins and Peterbilt to Team Up on SuperTruck II

Innovative Research Team will Develop Cost-Effective Truck and

Powertrain Technologies that Significantly Increase Fuel-Efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that it will partner with

Peterbilt Motors Company, a division of PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) to develop

and demonstrate technologies under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

SuperTruck II program.

“Cummins and the entire team is focused on developing technologies that

can transform the industry and help our customers be more successful

while continuing to be great stewards of the environment. Combining some

of the best technical minds available for this project, I am confident

that we can reach our goals and deliver results that are a win for our

customers, a win for our organizations and a win for the environment,”

said Wayne Eckerle, Cummins Vice President of Research and Technology.

“Peterbilt is committed to continue pushing the industry’s technologies

to best serve our customers and the environment,” said Darrin Siver,

Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President. “The success of the

original SuperTruck program will be the groundwork for SuperTruck II.

Our engineers are focused on improving engine efficiency, aerodynamics

and other systems technologies to meet Greenhouse Gas (GHG) requirements

for model years 2021, 2024 and 2027.”

Subject to appropriations, the DOE will fund four projects to develop

and demonstrate cost-effective technologies that more than double the

freight efficiency of Class 8 trucks, commonly known as 18-wheelers,

over the 2009 baseline. The goal of the program is to accelerate the

pace of reductions in petroleum consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG)

emissions of the nation’s freight transportation system.

For SuperTruck II, the Cummins–Peterbilt team will focus on breakthrough

advances in Class 8 vehicle freight efficiency technologies that are

cost-effective enough to be used in everyday real-world applications.

Building on the solid foundation of SuperTruck I, Cummins will develop

and demonstrate 55 percent or greater engine Brake Thermal Efficiency

(BTE) at a 65 mile per hour cruise condition and the full team will

demonstrate a greater than 100 percent improvement in vehicle

Freight-Ton Economy (FTE) over the 2009 baseline vehicle. BTE quantifies

the fraction of the fuel’s chemical energy that is converted into useful

work by the engine system. FTE quantifies the mass and distance of

freight transported per unit of fuel consumed.

“These investments will accelerate the development of innovative vehicle

technologies that will save businesses and consumers money at the pump,

cut carbon emissions, and strengthen our economy,” said Acting Assistant

Secretary David Friedman. “SuperTruck II builds on the successful

SuperTruck I program, which has already led to more than twenty fuel

saving technologies that have reached the commercial market.”

Cummins and Peterbilt teamed together for SuperTruck I, first

demonstrating more than 50 percent BTE and analytically defining

technologies needed to achieve 55 percent BTE. Their demonstration

tractor-trailer averaged a 76 percent increase in drive cycle FTE and a

43 percent reduction in GHG emissions versus a 2009 baseline truck —

all significant improvements. As evidence of the favorable market impact

that DOE partnered research and development continues to have, many

of the engine and drivetrain efficiency improvements and vehicle power

demand reductions pioneered in SuperTruck I are headed for production

with the latest model year 2017 product offerings by Cummins,

Peterbilt and its key product delivery partners.

The full team of project partners, each playing a vital role, includes

Peterbilt, Eaton and Bridgestone. Other key suppliers, labs and

universities making critical contributions toward the project goals

include Great Dane, Exa Corporation, Meritor, Oak Ridge National

Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Purdue University.

The team’s customer council, led by Walmart Transportation, LLC, will

provide important information on routes, technology needs, and critical

market input, aimed at fostering more rapid market adoption of

SuperTruck technologies.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary

business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel

and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel

systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and

electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana,

(USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 55,000 people worldwide

and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories

through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent

distributor locations and approximately 7,200 dealer locations. Cummins

earned $1.4 billion on sales of $19.1 billion in 2015. Press releases

can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com.

Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins

and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

Contacts

Cummins Inc.

Jon Mills, Director – External Communications,

317-658-4540

jon.mills@cummins.com