Disguise Partners with the LEGO Group and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Launch Exclusive The LEGO® Batman™ Movie Costumes

First-Ever LEGO® BATMAN™ Costumes Inspired by the Highly Anticipated
Release of The LEGO Batman Movie from Warner Bros. Pictures and
LEGO System A/S
POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy and
consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK),
today announced a licensing agreement with the LEGO Group and Warner
Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, to create
children’s Halloween costumes and everyday dress-up based on the popular
LEGO® Batman™ and LEGO® Batgirl™ characters from the highly anticipated
feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures and LEGO System A/S, The LEGO
Batman Movie, opening February 10, 2017. The multi-year,
multi-category agreement grants Disguise rights to distribute The
LEGO Batman Movie-inspired costumes across channels in North
America, Europe, Mexico, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
“Batman is an iconic DC character, and we are excited to be partnering
with the LEGO Group and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring LEGO
Batman to life through fun and innovative costumes,” said Joe Anton,
President of Disguise, Inc.
“We are thrilled to team up with Disguise and Warner Bros. to produce
the first-ever LEGO Batman costumes,” says Andrea Ryder, Senior
Director, Licensing, the LEGO Group. “They are a leader in costumes and
role play, and their creativity will allow kids to engage with LEGO
Batman in a whole new way.”
LEGO Batman costumes from Disguise are scheduled to be available at
retailers in January 2017.
About The LEGO Batman Movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made THE LEGO® MOVIE a
worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble —
LEGO Batman — stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big
changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The
Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante
thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten
up.
Will Arnett reprises his starring role from THE LEGO MOVIE as the
voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis stars as The
Joker; Michael Cera as the orphan Dick Grayson; Rosario Dawson as
Barbara Gordon; and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred. The LEGO® Batman Movie will
be directed by Chris McKay, and produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord,
Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, who worked together on THE LEGO MOVIE.
It is written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers,
with additional screenplay material by Jared Stern & John Whittington,
based on LEGO Construction Toys. Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Will
Allegra serve as executive producers.
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association
with LEGO System A/S, a Lin Pictures / Lord Miller / Vertigo
Entertainment production, The LEGO Batman Movie will open in
theaters on February 10, 2017. It will be distributed by Warner Bros.
Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.
About Disguise, Inc.
Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry
creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in
San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the
world’s leading licensed brands as well as its own proprietary brands
for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up
stores. As a wholly owned subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific since 2008,
Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for the American
and other markets worldwide each year, bringing smiles and creating
memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive
Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com.
Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer
and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world,
with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s
popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Max Tow™ and
Friends, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®, as
well a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier
licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to
philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of
children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and
follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys),
Twitter (@jakkstoys)
and Facebook (JAKKS
Pacific).
©2016 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.
About the LEGO Group
The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with
headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA;
London, UK; Shanghai, China; and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk
Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the
world’s leading manufacturers of play materials.
Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough,” the
company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire
and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning.
LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.
LEGO, the LEGO logo, and the minifigure, are trademarks of the LEGO
Group. ©2016 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is
one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in
the world.
About DC Entertainment
DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green
Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.)
and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating
across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert
with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and
characters across all media, including but not limited to film,
television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive
games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines
each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language
publishers of comics in the world.
