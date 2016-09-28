Disguise Partners with the LEGO Group and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Launch Exclusive The LEGO® Batman™ Movie Costumes

First-Ever LEGO® BATMAN™ Costumes Inspired by the Highly Anticipated

Release of The LEGO Batman Movie from Warner Bros. Pictures and

LEGO System A/S

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy and

consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK),

today announced a licensing agreement with the LEGO Group and Warner

Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, to create

children’s Halloween costumes and everyday dress-up based on the popular

LEGO® Batman™ and LEGO® Batgirl™ characters from the highly anticipated

feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures and LEGO System A/S, The LEGO

Batman Movie, opening February 10, 2017. The multi-year,

multi-category agreement grants Disguise rights to distribute The

LEGO Batman Movie-inspired costumes across channels in North

America, Europe, Mexico, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“Batman is an iconic DC character, and we are excited to be partnering

with the LEGO Group and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring LEGO

Batman to life through fun and innovative costumes,” said Joe Anton,

President of Disguise, Inc.

“We are thrilled to team up with Disguise and Warner Bros. to produce

the first-ever LEGO Batman costumes,” says Andrea Ryder, Senior

Director, Licensing, the LEGO Group. “They are a leader in costumes and

role play, and their creativity will allow kids to engage with LEGO

Batman in a whole new way.”

LEGO Batman costumes from Disguise are scheduled to be available at

retailers in January 2017.

About The LEGO Batman Movie

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made THE LEGO® MOVIE a

worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble —

LEGO Batman — stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big

changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The

Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante

thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten

up.

Will Arnett reprises his starring role from THE LEGO MOVIE as the

voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis stars as The

Joker; Michael Cera as the orphan Dick Grayson; Rosario Dawson as

Barbara Gordon; and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred. The LEGO® Batman Movie will

be directed by Chris McKay, and produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord,

Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, who worked together on THE LEGO MOVIE.

It is written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers,

with additional screenplay material by Jared Stern & John Whittington,

based on LEGO Construction Toys. Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Will

Allegra serve as executive producers.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association

with LEGO System A/S, a Lin Pictures / Lord Miller / Vertigo

Entertainment production, The LEGO Batman Movie will open in

theaters on February 10, 2017. It will be distributed by Warner Bros.

Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

About Disguise, Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry

creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in

San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the

world’s leading licensed brands as well as its own proprietary brands

for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up

stores. As a wholly owned subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific since 2008,

Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for the American

and other markets worldwide each year, bringing smiles and creating

memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive

Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com.

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer

and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world,

with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s

popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Max Tow™ and

Friends, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®, as

well a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier

licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to

philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of

children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and

follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys),

Twitter (@jakkstoys)

and Facebook (JAKKS

Pacific).

©2016 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with

headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA;

London, UK; Shanghai, China; and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk

Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the

world’s leading manufacturers of play materials.

Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough,” the

company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire

and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning.

LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, and the minifigure, are trademarks of the LEGO

Group. ©2016 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is

one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in

the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green

Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.)

and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating

across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert

with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and

characters across all media, including but not limited to film,

television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive

games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines

each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language

publishers of comics in the world.

THE LEGO® BATMAN MOVIE © & ™ DC Comics, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.,

& The LEGO Group. All Rights Reserved. (s17). LEGO, the LEGO logo, the

Minifigure and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks and/or

copyrights of The LEGO Group. © 2017 The LEGO Group. Used with

permission. All rights reserved. BATMAN and all related characters and

elements © & ™ DC Comics.

Contacts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

Sara Rosales Montalvo

424-268-9363

SaraRM@jakks.net