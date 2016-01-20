Dow Announces Enhancements to Support the Balance of Work and Family and Help Working Parents Thrive

Expanded policy reinforces Dow’s strong support for employees and

their families

MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) today announced enhancements to its

Global Parental Leave Policy, providing greater flexibility and

work-life balance for mothers and fathers. Parents have a minimum 12

weeks of paid leave for the mother and two weeks of paid leave for the

non-birthing parent, which can be taken during the 12 months following

the birth of a child.

“At Dow, we are committed to providing benefits that help our employees

thrive,” said Johanna Söderström, Dow chief human resources officer.

“This expanded policy reinforces Dow’s strong support for the well-being

of its employees and their families.”

“A 12-week global minimum maternity leave policy supports Dow’s Health

Strategy and the recommendations of global medical experts for a

balanced family life and a focused, productive employee, as well as

adequate time to ensure that a child’s wellbeing is properly provided

for when the mother returns to work,” said Catherine Baase, M.D., Dow’s

chief medical officer.

Flexibility Puts Families First

Dow encourages a work schedule which assists new parents with adjusting

to a new family member while simultaneously providing an opportunity to

remain engaged in the workplace. This enhanced policy includes benefits

designed with flexibility for the family in mind.

Parental leave following the birth of a child can be used in

consecutive weeks or periods as needed by the family upon approval of

the leader and country-specific regulations.

return to work and ease the transition to full-time responsibilities.

The policy also supports requests to limit travel for new mothers

during the first year following the birth of a child.

to travel for company business through reimbursement of the cost of

packaging and shipping of breast milk.

Additional Resources Support the Balance of Work and Family

Dow also provides many additional resources for working parents,

including four weeks of paid time off for adoptive parents, adoption

expense reimbursement, company-wide nursing rooms and breast pump

assistance, a family illness policy, and counseling and support through

its Health Services group.

The Company was recently named to the 2015

Working Mother 100 Best Companies list. This award honors companies

that demonstrate a commitment to progressive workplace programs,

including advancement of women, flexibility and paid parental leave.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to

passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company

is driving innovations that extract value from the intersection of

chemical, physical and biological sciences to help address many of the

world’s most challenging problems such as the need for clean water,

clean energy generation and conservation, and increasing agricultural

productivity. Dow’s integrated, market-driven, industry-leading

portfolio of specialty chemical, advanced materials, agrosciences and

plastics businesses delivers a broad range of technology-based products

and solutions to customers in approximately 180 countries and in

high-growth sectors such as packaging, electronics, water, coatings and

agriculture. In 2014, Dow had annual sales of more than $58 billion and

employed approximately 53,000 people worldwide. The Company’s more than

6,000 product families are manufactured at 201 sites in 35 countries

across the globe. References to “Dow” or the “Company” mean The Dow

Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise

expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an

affiliated company of Dow

