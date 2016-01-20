Dow Announces Enhancements to Support the Balance of Work and Family and Help Working Parents Thrive

Expanded policy reinforces Dow’s strong support for employees and
their families
MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) today announced enhancements to its
Global Parental Leave Policy, providing greater flexibility and
work-life balance for mothers and fathers. Parents have a minimum 12
weeks of paid leave for the mother and two weeks of paid leave for the
non-birthing parent, which can be taken during the 12 months following
the birth of a child.
“At Dow, we are committed to providing benefits that help our employees
thrive,” said Johanna Söderström, Dow chief human resources officer.
“This expanded policy reinforces Dow’s strong support for the well-being
of its employees and their families.”
“A 12-week global minimum maternity leave policy supports Dow’s Health
Strategy and the recommendations of global medical experts for a
balanced family life and a focused, productive employee, as well as
adequate time to ensure that a child’s wellbeing is properly provided
for when the mother returns to work,” said Catherine Baase, M.D., Dow’s
chief medical officer.
Flexibility Puts Families First
Dow encourages a work schedule which assists new parents with adjusting
to a new family member while simultaneously providing an opportunity to
remain engaged in the workplace. This enhanced policy includes benefits
designed with flexibility for the family in mind.
-
Parental leave following the birth of a child can be used in
consecutive weeks or periods as needed by the family upon approval of
the leader and country-specific regulations.
-
Mothers will work with their leaders to identify ways to gradually
return to work and ease the transition to full-time responsibilities.
The policy also supports requests to limit travel for new mothers
during the first year following the birth of a child.
-
Dow will provide resources to assist nursing mothers who are required
to travel for company business through reimbursement of the cost of
packaging and shipping of breast milk.
Additional Resources Support the Balance of Work and Family
Dow also provides many additional resources for working parents,
including four weeks of paid time off for adoptive parents, adoption
expense reimbursement, company-wide nursing rooms and breast pump
assistance, a family illness policy, and counseling and support through
its Health Services group.
The Company was recently named to the 2015
Working Mother 100 Best Companies list. This award honors companies
that demonstrate a commitment to progressive workplace programs,
including advancement of women, flexibility and paid parental leave.
