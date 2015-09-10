Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and Pamplin Historical Park Host Tour of Influential Civil War Campaigns

PETERSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To illustrate the vibrant history of the Civil War’s final campaigns in
the Western Theater, Dr.
Robert B. Pamplin Jr., founder and owner of Pamplin
Historical Park, invites the public on a 10-day guided tour across
forts and battlefields from Georgia to North Carolina. This 10th annual
tour will begin and end in Atlanta, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and
ending on Thursday, Oct. 8. Distinguished Civil War experts will retrace
the revolutionary steps of Union Army Maj. Gen. William Sherman and his
March to the Sea and Carolinas Campaigns – two of the Civil War’s most
significant military campaigns.
Tour participants will learn of Maj. Gen. Sherman’s famously bold
tactics in colorful detail as renowned Civil War historians, including
Pamplin Historical Park scholar A. Wilson Greene, recount stories at the
forts, battlefields and historic homes encountered along the campaign
route, spanning Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Overnight
visits will take place in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Columbia, South
Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Although these battles were fought more than 150 years ago, their
significance is felt today,” said Pamplin. “It is truly a profound
experience to completely immerse yourself in the stories of this time
while standing on the soil where these momentous battles took place.
This tour is an educational experience that will be valued for a
lifetime.”
Sherman’s March to the Sea Campaign was conducted through Georgia,
leaving the captured city of Atlanta on Nov. 15, 1864, ending on Dec.
21, with the capture of the Port of Savannah. Through strategic
targeting, Sherman’s forces were able to disrupt the Confederacy’s
economy and transportation networks, all while operating deep within
enemy territory and without supply lines.
Following the capture of the Port of Savannah, Sherman advanced north
through the Carolinas, initiating The Carolinas Campaign – the final
campaign in the Western Theater of the Civil War. In route to Virginia
to link up with Union forces, Sherman’s army defeated the final major
army of the Confederacy at the Battle of Bentonville in March 1865.
The 10th Annual Tour destinations include:
-
Wartime Atlanta
- Stone Mountain
- Griswoldville Battlefield
- Ft. McAllister
-
Wartime Savannah
- Honey Hill Battlefield
- Rivers’ Bridge Battlefield
- Wartime Columbia, South Carolina
-
Fayetteville Arsenal
- Cape Fear Museum
- Averasborough Battlefield
- Bentonville Battlefield
-
Old State Capitol – Raleigh
- Bennett Place State Historical Site
Space is limited and registration is required. Ticket costs for park
members is $2,999 for single occupancy and $2,699 per person for double
occupancy. Non-members pay $3,299 for single occupancy and $2,970 per
person for double occupancy.
Prices include all lectures and tours, transportation between the host
hotel and tour sites, one dessert reception, nine breakfasts, eight
lunches, eight dinners, and lodging for nine nights. Tour participants
are responsible for initial transportation to the host hotel and
post-tour travel home. For further details about the tour, please
contact a reservation specialist at (804) 861-2408 or toll-free at (877)
PAMPLIN. Information is also available on the Park’s website www.pamplinpark.org.
For more information about other Civil War events at Pamplin Historical
Park, visit www.pamplinpark.org.
About Pamplin Historical Park
One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel
and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park
& The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War
campus located in Dinwiddie County, Va., offering a combination of
high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The park has four
world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The park is also the site
of the Breakthrough battle of April 2, 1865, and America’s premier
participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more
information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
About Robert B. Pamplin Jr.
Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees – including two
doctorates – in business, economics, accounting, education and theology.
He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist,
ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist and author of 16
books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections.
Pamplin’s business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25
community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has
been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines,
in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state
commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three
colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America’s leading historical
preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more
information, visit www.pamplin.org.
