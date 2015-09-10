Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and Pamplin Historical Park Host Tour of Influential Civil War Campaigns

PETERSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To illustrate the vibrant history of the Civil War’s final campaigns in

the Western Theater, Dr.

Robert B. Pamplin Jr., founder and owner of Pamplin

Historical Park, invites the public on a 10-day guided tour across

forts and battlefields from Georgia to North Carolina. This 10th annual

tour will begin and end in Atlanta, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and

ending on Thursday, Oct. 8. Distinguished Civil War experts will retrace

the revolutionary steps of Union Army Maj. Gen. William Sherman and his

March to the Sea and Carolinas Campaigns – two of the Civil War’s most

significant military campaigns.

Tour participants will learn of Maj. Gen. Sherman’s famously bold

tactics in colorful detail as renowned Civil War historians, including

Pamplin Historical Park scholar A. Wilson Greene, recount stories at the

forts, battlefields and historic homes encountered along the campaign

route, spanning Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Overnight

visits will take place in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Columbia, South

Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Although these battles were fought more than 150 years ago, their

significance is felt today,” said Pamplin. “It is truly a profound

experience to completely immerse yourself in the stories of this time

while standing on the soil where these momentous battles took place.

This tour is an educational experience that will be valued for a

lifetime.”

Sherman’s March to the Sea Campaign was conducted through Georgia,

leaving the captured city of Atlanta on Nov. 15, 1864, ending on Dec.

21, with the capture of the Port of Savannah. Through strategic

targeting, Sherman’s forces were able to disrupt the Confederacy’s

economy and transportation networks, all while operating deep within

enemy territory and without supply lines.

Following the capture of the Port of Savannah, Sherman advanced north

through the Carolinas, initiating The Carolinas Campaign – the final

campaign in the Western Theater of the Civil War. In route to Virginia

to link up with Union forces, Sherman’s army defeated the final major

army of the Confederacy at the Battle of Bentonville in March 1865.

The 10th Annual Tour destinations include:

Wartime Atlanta

Stone Mountain

Griswoldville Battlefield

Ft. McAllister

Wartime Savannah

Honey Hill Battlefield

Rivers’ Bridge Battlefield

Wartime Columbia, South Carolina

Fayetteville Arsenal

Cape Fear Museum

Averasborough Battlefield

Bentonville Battlefield

Old State Capitol – Raleigh

Bennett Place State Historical Site

Space is limited and registration is required. Ticket costs for park

members is $2,999 for single occupancy and $2,699 per person for double

occupancy. Non-members pay $3,299 for single occupancy and $2,970 per

person for double occupancy.

Prices include all lectures and tours, transportation between the host

hotel and tour sites, one dessert reception, nine breakfasts, eight

lunches, eight dinners, and lodging for nine nights. Tour participants

are responsible for initial transportation to the host hotel and

post-tour travel home. For further details about the tour, please

contact a reservation specialist at (804) 861-2408 or toll-free at (877)

PAMPLIN. Information is also available on the Park’s website www.pamplinpark.org.

For more information about other Civil War events at Pamplin Historical

Park, visit www.pamplinpark.org.

About Pamplin Historical Park

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel

and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park

& The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War

campus located in Dinwiddie County, Va., offering a combination of

high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The park has four

world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The park is also the site

of the Breakthrough battle of April 2, 1865, and America’s premier

participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more

information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

About Robert B. Pamplin Jr.

Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees – including two

doctorates – in business, economics, accounting, education and theology.

He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist,

ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist and author of 16

books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections.

Pamplin’s business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25

community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has

been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines,

in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state

commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three

colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America’s leading historical

preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more

information, visit www.pamplin.org.

