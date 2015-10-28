Electronic Cigarettes International Group Further Expands FIN Advanced Vaping System Distribution in US

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (The “Company”)
(OTCBB: ECIG) today announced it has expanded the FIN Advanced
Vaping System (AVS) distribution in response to continued strong
customer demand across the United States.
Regarded as the most convenient, user-friendly vaping solution in the
market, the FIN AVS line has increased distribution in 2,500 new outlets
moving the total number of new points of distribution to 8,500 since
early October.
“ECIG continues to deliver on the commitment to profitable growth with
the continued expansion of FIN AVS,” said Dan O’Neill, Chief Executive
Officer of Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. “The second
pillar of the ECIG strategy is to partner with select retailers who can
help build the category. The expansion into 2500 new outlets in less
than a month should strengthen the impact on overall profitability
within the next 12 months.”
ECIG recently added 10 new refills in various flavors and strengths,
bringing the total number of FIN AVS kits and refills to 17. FIN AVS
flavors now include Tobacco, Menthol, Cherry, Vanilla and Cinnamon, and
each flavor can be purchased in three nicotine levels – Bold (2.4%),
Mild (1.6%) and 99.99% Nicotine-Free.
About Electronic Cigarettes International
Group, Ltd. (ECIG)
Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG) is dedicated to
providing a compelling alternative to traditional cigarettes for the
more than 1 billion current smokers around the world. ECIG offers
consumers a full product portfolio that incorporates product quality and
the latest technology. The Company’s website is www.ecig.co.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains contents from a third-party research agency
forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement
reflecting management’s current expectations regarding future results of
operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements
of ECIG, including statements regarding ECIG’s expectation to see
continued growth. Forward-looking statements, specifically those
concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties, and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by
applicable law, ECIG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements.
