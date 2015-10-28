Electronic Cigarettes International Group Further Expands FIN Advanced Vaping System Distribution in US

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (The “Company”)

(OTCBB: ECIG) today announced it has expanded the FIN Advanced

Vaping System (AVS) distribution in response to continued strong

customer demand across the United States.

Regarded as the most convenient, user-friendly vaping solution in the

market, the FIN AVS line has increased distribution in 2,500 new outlets

moving the total number of new points of distribution to 8,500 since

early October.

“ECIG continues to deliver on the commitment to profitable growth with

the continued expansion of FIN AVS,” said Dan O’Neill, Chief Executive

Officer of Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. “The second

pillar of the ECIG strategy is to partner with select retailers who can

help build the category. The expansion into 2500 new outlets in less

than a month should strengthen the impact on overall profitability

within the next 12 months.”

ECIG recently added 10 new refills in various flavors and strengths,

bringing the total number of FIN AVS kits and refills to 17. FIN AVS

flavors now include Tobacco, Menthol, Cherry, Vanilla and Cinnamon, and

each flavor can be purchased in three nicotine levels – Bold (2.4%),

Mild (1.6%) and 99.99% Nicotine-Free.

About Electronic Cigarettes International

Group, Ltd. (ECIG)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG) is dedicated to

providing a compelling alternative to traditional cigarettes for the

more than 1 billion current smokers around the world. ECIG offers

consumers a full product portfolio that incorporates product quality and

the latest technology. The Company’s website is www.ecig.co.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains contents from a third-party research agency

forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor

provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement

reflecting management’s current expectations regarding future results of

operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements

of ECIG, including statements regarding ECIG’s expectation to see

continued growth. Forward-looking statements, specifically those

concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and

uncertainties, and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by

applicable law, ECIG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements.

