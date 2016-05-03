Enable Savings Plan to Launch Nationwide June 30

– Nebraska Among First States to Offer Nationally Available ABLE

Accounts –

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg and First National Bank of Omaha

today announced the Enable

Savings Plan will launch nationwide on June 30.

The Enable Savings Plan provides individuals with disabilities an

affordable, simple, and straightforward opportunity for financial

independence. Account owners can save for their future in tax-free

savings accounts and pay for everyday expenses. The Enable Savings Plan

will be available to individuals with disabilities living in any state

in the United States.

With the launch of the Enable Savings Plan, a program of the Nebraska

State Treasurer’s Office, Nebraska will be one of the first states to

offer an ABLE plan. The Enable Savings Plan was created with the

disability community and designed to meet the needs of potential account

owners. Nebraska State Treasurer Stenberg is Trustee of the Enable

Savings Plan.

“We’re thrilled to be a pioneer of the ABLE program,” said Nebraska

State Treasurer Don Stenberg. “We are eager to launch on June 30 so that

members of this community can save for their future and the future of

their loved ones.”

“First National has a long history of doing what’s right for our

customers with NEST 529 college savings plans, and the Enable Savings

Plan is a natural extension of our core values and the services we

already provide,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, College

Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha, and Program Manager for

Enable.

“Our team has gathered a great deal of knowledge on what the disability

community is looking for in a savings plan, and we have listened

carefully to members of the disability community. We look forward to

getting Enable accounts open and working with our investors.”

The Enable Savings Plan will provide a range of comprehensive options

for families to save. Key attributes of Enable include:

Risk-based growth, moderate and conservative allocation investment

options

options An FDIC-insured Bank Savings Option

A Checking Account Option with debit card capability coming in fall

2016

The Nebraska ABLE Act was approved by the Legislature and signed into

law on May 28, 2015, following action by the U.S. Congress. In December

2014, Congress enacted Section 529A of the Internal Revenue Code,

allowing for a tax-favored savings program for eligible individuals with

disabilities to be used to pay qualified disability-related expenses.

The act was called the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act or ABLE.

Both the federal and state legislation were modeled on the

state-sponsored 529 College Savings program, which in Nebraska is

administered by the State Treasurer.

Under the Enable program, earnings in the accounts will not be subject

to state or federal taxes as long as used for qualified

disability-related expenses. Federal benefits will not be jeopardized if

assets in a beneficiary’s account remain at $100,000 or less.

To follow updates and learn more about the Enable Savings Plan, visit EnableSavings.com

or treasurer.nebraska.gov,

and read the Enable Savings Plan blog.

About Enable

Enable is a tax-advantaged savings plan to help make saving simple and

affordable for individuals with disabilities. The Nebraska State

Treasurer serves as Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as

Program Manager, and investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment

Council. Visit EnableSavings.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more

information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of

Nebraska. First National of Nebraska is the largest privately owned

banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates

have $20 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary

banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa,

Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Investments Are Not FDIC Insured* No Bank, State or Federal Guarantee

May Lose Value

*Except the Bank Savings and Checking Account Options

