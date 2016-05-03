Enable Savings Plan to Launch Nationwide June 30

– Nebraska Among First States to Offer Nationally Available ABLE
Accounts –
LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg and First National Bank of Omaha
today announced the Enable
Savings Plan will launch nationwide on June 30.
The Enable Savings Plan provides individuals with disabilities an
affordable, simple, and straightforward opportunity for financial
independence. Account owners can save for their future in tax-free
savings accounts and pay for everyday expenses. The Enable Savings Plan
will be available to individuals with disabilities living in any state
in the United States.
With the launch of the Enable Savings Plan, a program of the Nebraska
State Treasurer’s Office, Nebraska will be one of the first states to
offer an ABLE plan. The Enable Savings Plan was created with the
disability community and designed to meet the needs of potential account
owners. Nebraska State Treasurer Stenberg is Trustee of the Enable
Savings Plan.
“We’re thrilled to be a pioneer of the ABLE program,” said Nebraska
State Treasurer Don Stenberg. “We are eager to launch on June 30 so that
members of this community can save for their future and the future of
their loved ones.”
“First National has a long history of doing what’s right for our
customers with NEST 529 college savings plans, and the Enable Savings
Plan is a natural extension of our core values and the services we
already provide,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, College
Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha, and Program Manager for
Enable.
“Our team has gathered a great deal of knowledge on what the disability
community is looking for in a savings plan, and we have listened
carefully to members of the disability community. We look forward to
getting Enable accounts open and working with our investors.”
The Enable Savings Plan will provide a range of comprehensive options
for families to save. Key attributes of Enable include:
-
Risk-based growth, moderate and conservative allocation investment
options
- An FDIC-insured Bank Savings Option
-
A Checking Account Option with debit card capability coming in fall
2016
The Nebraska ABLE Act was approved by the Legislature and signed into
law on May 28, 2015, following action by the U.S. Congress. In December
2014, Congress enacted Section 529A of the Internal Revenue Code,
allowing for a tax-favored savings program for eligible individuals with
disabilities to be used to pay qualified disability-related expenses.
The act was called the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act or ABLE.
Both the federal and state legislation were modeled on the
state-sponsored 529 College Savings program, which in Nebraska is
administered by the State Treasurer.
Under the Enable program, earnings in the accounts will not be subject
to state or federal taxes as long as used for qualified
disability-related expenses. Federal benefits will not be jeopardized if
assets in a beneficiary’s account remain at $100,000 or less.
To follow updates and learn more about the Enable Savings Plan, visit EnableSavings.com
or treasurer.nebraska.gov,
and read the Enable Savings Plan blog.
About Enable
Enable is a tax-advantaged savings plan to help make saving simple and
affordable for individuals with disabilities. The Nebraska State
Treasurer serves as Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as
Program Manager, and investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment
Council. Visit EnableSavings.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more
information.
About First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of
Nebraska. First National of Nebraska is the largest privately owned
banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates
have $20 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary
banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa,
Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Investments Are Not FDIC Insured* No Bank, State or Federal Guarantee
May Lose Value
*Except the Bank Savings and Checking Account Options
