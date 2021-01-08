Entravision Marks Fifth Season as the NFL’s Exclusive Nationwide Spanish Radio Broadcaster

Por: Latinowire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2020-2021 NFL Playoff Season, a total of 13 games including Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida. This marks Entravision’s fifth year as the NFL’s exclusive National Spanish radio broadcast partner, and it will be the Company’s third year broadcasting the Super Bowl.

End zone to end zone unprecedented coverage begins Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Buffalo, New York with a two-day tripleheader for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida with Super Bowl LV. Playoff and Super Bowl coverage will include a 60-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, in select games, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.

“We are very excited to continue broadcasting the NFL to Entravision radio listeners and our affiliates stations’ markets, especially the Playoffs and Super Bowl, which feature the best competition of the season and the biggest sports event of the year,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The NFL has the largest Hispanic fan base of any U.S. professional sport. We are proud to be the NFL’s exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcaster and continue bringing this popular sport to our listenership.”

As part of the playoff excitement this year, NFL fans can also participate in the NFL’s Super Bowl Challenge by making their picks online at superbowlchallenge.es. Fans can compete to win great Super Bowl merchandise, including an official NFL Riddell helmet and other autographed memorabilia.

Coverage will be broadcast on the following Entravision O&O radio stations:

Market

Format

Station

Frequency

Albuquerque

Jose Network

KRZY-AM

1450

Aspen

Tricolor

KPVW-FM

107.1/104.3

Denver

Suavecita

KJMN-FM

92.1

El Centro

Suavecita

KSEH-FM

94.5

El Paso

Suavecita

KINT-FM

93.9

Las Vegas

Suavecita

KRRN-FM

92.7

Los Angeles

Viva

KDLD-FM

103.1

Lubbock

TUDN

KBZO-AM

1460

McAllen

Suavecita

KNVO-FM

101.1

Monterey-Salinas

Suavecita

KSES-FM

107.1

Orlando

Salsa

WNUE-FM

98.1

Palm Springs

Suavecita

KLOB-FM

94.7

Phoenix

Suavecita

KVVA/KDVA

107.1

Reno

Tricolor

KRNV-FM

102.1

Sacramento

Suavecita

KXSE-FM

104.3

Stockton-Modesto

Suavecita

KTSE-FM

97.1

Affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl:

Market

Station

Frequency

Chicago

WRTO

1200 AM

 

WOJO

105.1 FM HD3

Dallas

KFLC

1270 AM

Houston

KLAT

1010 AM

 

KLTN

102.9 FM HD3

Miami

WQBA

1140 AM

 

WAMR

107.5 FM HD3

New York

WADO

1280 AM

 

WXNY

96.3 FM HD3

Salt Lake City

KDUT

102.3 FM

KTUB

1600 AM

San Antonio

KFLZ

87.9 FM

KROM

92.9 FM HD2

W Palm Beach

WEFL

760 AM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Contact for Entravision:
Kimberly Esterkin

ADDO Investor Relations

evc@addoir.com
310-829-5400

Noticias

Dinero

Salud