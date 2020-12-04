Entravision Raises Over $2.2 Million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, and Children’s Miracle Network® announced today that together they successfully raised over $2.2 million in the 13th Annual Radiothon event, which ran from November 19th through November 21st. Audience response was very positive, significantly exceeding the $1.0 million donation goal. The Radiothon with the theme “Un Millón Para Los Niños” (One Million for the Children) was promoted across 34 of Entravision’s owned and operated broadcast stations.

“We are very pleased with the results of our 13th Annual Radiothon, particularly in light of such a challenging year for our economy and the Hispanic community,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Finding ways to give back to the communities Entravision serves is very important to us. There is no better partner to achieve this charitable mission with than the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. We look forward to continuing this great partnership in the future as we work together to provide much needed care and support for children and their families.”

“Children’s Miracle Network is extremely grateful to Entravision and their talented on-air staff for such amazing support during the 2020 ‘Un Millón Para Los Niños’ Radiothon,” said Danny Garcia, National Director Hispanic Media Partners, Children’s Miracle Network®. “During this three-day event, together we raised over $2.2 million for our network’s local children’s hospitals. On behalf of all of our children’s hospitals and the families they care for, we want to thank the entire Entravision team and audience for making miracles happen for children across the country. We are humbled by this extraordinary achievement, and thank you un millón de gracias.”

Entravision’s 72-hour 2020 Children’s Miracle Network® Radiothon coverage ran on 14 different radio programs. In addition, Entravision promoted the Radiothon with a multimedia campaign, which included television and radio promos, display banners, a custom website and a toll-free number to make donations. Entravision’s 24 Univision affiliate TV stations ran nightly news stories and features on all three days of the campaign. The donations collected will be utilized by local children’s hospitals to help fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care, as well as to provide treatment to low-income patients. Over the past 13 years, Entravision viewers and listeners have raised more than $26 million for Children’s Miracle Network® Hospitals.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are at https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/ or visit us on Facebook.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

