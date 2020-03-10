ERMProtect Offers Free Security Awareness Training to Combat Hackers Taking Advantage of the Coronavirus Crisis

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–ERMProtect, a leading cybersecurity solutions company, today announced it will provide free access to its proprietary Security Awareness Training to help the public combat hackers taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

Organizations can access two animated training modules that teach employees to spot phishing attacks and work safely online from home – a particularly relevant module as employees shift to working remotely.

ERMProtect unlocked two modules from its 100+ training library in response to government warnings that cyber actors are leveraging the coronavirus scare by launching phishing attacks, including phony government agency emails.

The ERMProtect training modules use animation to demonstrate that employees who work carelessly online can expose a company’s sensitive and confidential data, compromising customers and clients. A narrator provides specific tips to avoid getting tricked. The training ends with a quiz that reinforces learning.

The two released modules are “Phishing” and “Working from Home,’’ with content developed by the 23-year-old company’s veteran cybersecurity experts.

“This release fits our mission of protecting and educating public,’’ said Silka Gonzalez, President and Founder of ERMProtect. “It’s important to remember that people – more than technology – impacts IT security, which is why Security Awareness Training is so important.’’

The modules are available on the company’s You Tube channel or at this link. SCORM packages that can be loaded onto an organization’s LMS are also available upon request.

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading Information Security & Training Company that helps businesses improve their cybersecurity posture and comply with regulations governing sensitive data. Services include Information Security strategy, cybersecurity assessments, remediation solutions and digital forensics. Our proprietary ERMProtect™ training modules teach employees how to identify when they are being targeted by hackers, making them part of a company’s cybersecurity defense. Founded in Coral Gables in 1998, the company has served about 400 clients globally in 35 industries.

