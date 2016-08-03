Esqyr Re-Envisions Test Prep: Launches with Affordable Study Tools for Bar Exam and a Mission to Tackle Student Debt

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esqyr,

an online test prep startup launching this week, is the first company to

serve students with both affordable online test prep materials and

a legal obligation to tackle student debt.

“The student debt crisis isn’t just caused by rising tuition,” said

Chris Henjum, co-founder of Esqyr. “The many tests required for a

credential or license often forces students to pay thousands for study

materials.”1

Big test prep companies often bundle materials together, forcing

students to purchase tools they don’t want, at a price they can barely

afford. Esqyr solves this problem by offering a la carte online study

tools, using credible materials licensed from national organizations.

Esqyr’s first target: the bar exam test prep market, which increasingly

contributes to the student debt crisis. Law is the only profession that

has a loan named for its licensure test, reflecting the enormous

increase in the cost of bar exam study materials.2 Esqyr’s

affordable MBE and MEE study tools are $189 each while the company is in

beta.

“Because I experienced first-hand financing the enormous and unjustified

cost of test prep, Esqyr will do its part to prevent and reduce student

debt,” said Henjum.

Minnesota’s new Public Benefit Corporation law gives Esqyr the legal

foundation to serve students, rather than solely the bottom line. As

part of its social mission, the company will donate 20% of its profits

to organizations tackling student debt, along with free accounts for

students who face the most challenges in repaying their student debt.

In addition, Esqyr will connect students to affordable tools from

like-minded companies, such as BarIssues

and LawTutors.

By giving back to organizations tackling student debt and providing

affordable study tools, Esqyr can help students “do good, and test well.”

1 The number of professions requiring a license – and a

licensure test – has skyrocketed. See, http://www.brookings.edu/blogs/up-front/posts/2015/01/26-time-to-examine-occupational-licensing-practices-kearney-hershbein-boddy.

2 Prices from archive.org and historical news reports. See, www.esqyr.com/resources.

Example of a “bar loan”: https://www.wellsfargo.com/student/graduate-loans/bar-exam/.

