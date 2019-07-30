EstrellaTV’s 100 Latinos Dijeron In Production For Second Season; Adds New Host

Leading Hispanic broadcasting network moves forward with second season of Spanish-language version of Family Feud and adds Mexican standup comic Mau Nieto as new host

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it’s in production for Season 2 of “100 Latinos Dijeron” and has incorporated comedian Mau Nieto as new host.

Co-produced with Fremantle, “100 Latinos Dijeron,” the Spanish-language version of the American classic game show, Family Feud, has been picked up for a second season and will now feature standup comedian Mau Nieto as its new host. The show, which will premiere on August 14, 2019, will air at 7PM/6PM C.

Nieto, one of Mexico’s top standup acts, better known for his 2018 Netflix special “Living Sober… From the Bar,” launched his entertainment career in 2012 doing standup in Mexico City’s comedy circuit. He is currently working on a national Mexican tour titled “I’m Never Getting Married,” which he plans on producing for a streaming service in the near future.

In 2018, EstrellaTV and Fremantle entered a multiyear co-production agreement to air “100 Latinos Dijeron” on EstrellaTV. The Spanish-language version of Family Feud premiered for the first time on EstrellaTV in February 2019 and originally featured actor-comedian Armando Hernandez.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

