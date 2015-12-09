Faith Leaders Endorse Flag For All Mississippians Coalition

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Flag

For All Mississippians Coalition announced that it has received the

endorsement of a group of fifty prominent ministers and faith leaders

from all across Mississippi who support removing the Confederate symbol

from the state flag. The ministers will engage their congregations and

communities to build awareness and support for the Flag For All

Mississippians’ campaign to press state legislators to take direct

action on the flag issue or ask the voters to decide on a statewide

ballot whether the Confederate emblem that was added to the state flag

in 1894 should be removed. The complete list of endorsing faith leaders

can be viewed here.

“We’re truly excited to see momentum building for changing the flag and

are pleased that ministers from across the state are with us in

encouraging our state legislators to address this issue in the upcoming

legislative session or by clearing a path for the people of Mississippi

to have a clean vote on removing the Confederate emblem from our flag,”

said Sharon Brown of the Flag For All Mississippians Coalition.

“If the legislature places the issue on the ballot then it should mirror

the language being proposed in Initiative 55 and be a vote on whether to

remove any reference to the Confederacy—and not a vote choosing between

various flag designs.”

“We stand strong in our convictions that longstanding symbols of racial

hatred and oppression have no place in a flag that is supposed to

represent all families who call Mississippi home,” said Pastor Willie

Jones, president of East Mississippi Baptist State Convention. “By

removing the Confederate symbol once and for all from the flag, our hope

and goal is to help bring healing across this state and encourage

reconciliation across enduring racial and class barriers.”

“As Christians, we are called to draw our identity and self-worth from

Jesus Christ, our Savior who came to set the captives free and proclaim

liberty to every human being, regardless of our race, class or gender,”

said Pastor Melvin Montgomery of Faith & Grace Missionary Baptist

Church. “When our sons and daughters look up to the state flag, we want

them to see only hope and a bright future for their lives rather than a

symbol from the past based on false racial superiority, intimidation and

violence.”

The Flag For All Mississippians Coalition, representing a diverse group

of Mississippians, is sponsoring the Flag for All Mississippians Act

(Initiative Measure #55) that will amend the Mississippi State

Constitution and provide that: “The flag of the State of Mississippi

shall not contain or include any reference to the Confederate army’s

battle flag or to the Confederacy.” On Sunday, October 11th,

the Coalition sponsored a march attended by over 200 civil rights

advocates through downtown Jackson that ended with a rally on the State

Capitol Building steps that featured speeches by civil rights legend Myrlie

Evers-Williams, musician and activist David Banner, civil

rights lawyer Chokwe Lumumba Jr., and South Carolina State

Representative Jenny Horne.

The ballot title for Initiative Measure #55:

“Should the

Confederate battle flag or any reference to the Confederacy be removed

from the State Flag?”

The ballot summary for Initiative Measure #55:

Initiative

Measure No. 55 proposes to add the following language to the Mississippi

Constitution: “The flag of the State of Mississippi shall not contain or

include any reference to the Confederate army’s battle flag or to the

Confederacy.” As an enforcement mechanism, a Mississippi citizen may

petition the Mississippi Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus requiring

the State, its political subdivisions, their agents, officers, or

employees to comply with the amendment.

Contacts

Flag For All Mississippians Coalition

Sharon Brown, 601-812-4512

Sharon@newmsflag.org

or

Christopher

Johnson, 310-880-9913

Christopher@newmsflag.org