Faith Leaders Endorse Flag For All Mississippians Coalition

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Flag
For All Mississippians Coalition announced that it has received the
endorsement of a group of fifty prominent ministers and faith leaders
from all across Mississippi who support removing the Confederate symbol
from the state flag. The ministers will engage their congregations and
communities to build awareness and support for the Flag For All
Mississippians’ campaign to press state legislators to take direct
action on the flag issue or ask the voters to decide on a statewide
ballot whether the Confederate emblem that was added to the state flag
in 1894 should be removed. The complete list of endorsing faith leaders
can be viewed here.
“We’re truly excited to see momentum building for changing the flag and
are pleased that ministers from across the state are with us in
encouraging our state legislators to address this issue in the upcoming
legislative session or by clearing a path for the people of Mississippi
to have a clean vote on removing the Confederate emblem from our flag,”
said Sharon Brown of the Flag For All Mississippians Coalition.
“If the legislature places the issue on the ballot then it should mirror
the language being proposed in Initiative 55 and be a vote on whether to
remove any reference to the Confederacy—and not a vote choosing between
various flag designs.”
“We stand strong in our convictions that longstanding symbols of racial
hatred and oppression have no place in a flag that is supposed to
represent all families who call Mississippi home,” said Pastor Willie
Jones, president of East Mississippi Baptist State Convention. “By
removing the Confederate symbol once and for all from the flag, our hope
and goal is to help bring healing across this state and encourage
reconciliation across enduring racial and class barriers.”
“As Christians, we are called to draw our identity and self-worth from
Jesus Christ, our Savior who came to set the captives free and proclaim
liberty to every human being, regardless of our race, class or gender,”
said Pastor Melvin Montgomery of Faith & Grace Missionary Baptist
Church. “When our sons and daughters look up to the state flag, we want
them to see only hope and a bright future for their lives rather than a
symbol from the past based on false racial superiority, intimidation and
violence.”
The Flag For All Mississippians Coalition, representing a diverse group
of Mississippians, is sponsoring the Flag for All Mississippians Act
(Initiative Measure #55) that will amend the Mississippi State
Constitution and provide that: “The flag of the State of Mississippi
shall not contain or include any reference to the Confederate army’s
battle flag or to the Confederacy.” On Sunday, October 11th,
the Coalition sponsored a march attended by over 200 civil rights
advocates through downtown Jackson that ended with a rally on the State
Capitol Building steps that featured speeches by civil rights legend Myrlie
Evers-Williams, musician and activist David Banner, civil
rights lawyer Chokwe Lumumba Jr., and South Carolina State
Representative Jenny Horne.
The ballot title for Initiative Measure #55:
“Should the
Confederate battle flag or any reference to the Confederacy be removed
from the State Flag?”
The ballot summary for Initiative Measure #55:
Initiative
Measure No. 55 proposes to add the following language to the Mississippi
Constitution: “The flag of the State of Mississippi shall not contain or
include any reference to the Confederate army’s battle flag or to the
Confederacy.” As an enforcement mechanism, a Mississippi citizen may
petition the Mississippi Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus requiring
the State, its political subdivisions, their agents, officers, or
employees to comply with the amendment.
