Famed Telenovela Star Fabián Ríos Joins the Jeunesse Family

Ríos cites a desire to give back and to help others achieve their own success as the motivation for seeking a role in the direct selling industry. Reflecting on his journey to stardom and the realization of his dreams, Ríos said, “My biggest dream was to become what I am today. And today, living my dream, I reflect with deep love on the journey that brought me here.”

The award-winning actor began his journey when he landed his first television role in 2002 and has since appeared in more than 15 shows, taking the leading role in most and becoming a beloved personality in Colombia and throughout Latin America.

Ríos was attracted to Jeunesse due to the company’s global presence and exclusive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™ products. After meeting Jeunesse Founders, Randy Ray (CEO) and Wendy Lewis (COO), and Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis, Ríos knew he had found a company that shared his values.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fabián to the Jeunesse Family and are honored that he chose Jeunesse as his home. Fabián is a sincere person with a huge heart and a true desire to connect with people and make a difference in their lives,” said Scott Lewis. “We are confident he will become a force for positive change for many throughout Latin America and the world.”

“My vision is to help as many people as possible achieve their dreams and enjoy world-class products while leading a healthy lifestyle and representing the Latin World through Jeunesse,” said Ríos.

