FamilyWize Reaches “10 Million People Helped and $1 Billion in Prescription Savings” Since 2005

New Milestones Campaign celebrates achievement through the sharing of
stories nationwide
BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FamilyWize
Community Service Partnership announced today the achievement of two
major milestones in 2016: 10 million people helped and $1 billion in
prescription savings since 2005 through its free Prescription
Savings Card and app. In celebration of this achievement, FamilyWize
launched a social media sweepstakes, inviting those who have benefited
from the program to submit their stories on how FamilyWize has helped
them save. If you have recently downloaded the FamilyWize card or app,
you can also submit a story on how you think it will help you and your
family.
Pharmaceutical prices have risen
nearly 6 percent from June 2015 to June 2016, a rate exceeding that
of inflation growth. FamilyWize works with a network of more than
100,000 partners, including non-profits, pharmacies, businesses, and
government organizations, to help individuals and families nationwide
combat these unfair circumstances.
“Cost remains a top reason why people don’t adhere to their medications
as prescribed. This puts their health in jeopardy, impacting not only
their own quality of life, but that of their loved ones as well,” says
Joseph Sanginiti, President and Chief Operating Officer at FamilyWize.
“At FamilyWize, our mission is to ensure people – insured, underinsured,
and uninsured – do not have to choose between affording basic
necessities and living a healthy life. These milestones bring us closer
to our next goal of helping 25 million Americans save on their
prescription medications by 2020.”
FamilyWize is enlisting its current and new users to join in its
prescription savings mission and help spread the word to all Americans
struggling to manage their personal finances and afford their
prescription medications. The four-week sweepstakes will run through
October 26th and serve as a platform for educating
individuals and families on the free resources available to support
them. Participants can submit their stories on FamilyWize’s custom page (milestones.familywize.org)
and enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card and many other prizes.
More information, including official rules, can be found there as well.
“This Milestones Campaign is a way for us to celebrate by highlighting
all of the families and partners who helped make this happen. They have
powerful stories and have overcome tremendous adversity. We want to
share their stories and empower others to take control of their health,”
Sanginiti adds.
FamilyWize is one of the oldest prescription savings programs in the
country and its free Prescription Savings Card and app save patients an
average of 43 percent off of their prescription medications. Accepted at
more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide and covering all FDA approved
prescription medications, the FamilyWize card is free to everyone and
has no eligibility requirements. To sign up for the program, visit www.familywize.org,
download the Android or Apple app, or print out the card.
The FamilyWize Drug
Price Lookup Tool is another online resource to compare prescription
medication prices and find local pharmacies with the most cost-efficient
option for your prescription. Consumers can access the easy-to-use tool
on FamilyWize.org or through the FamilyWize app.
About FamilyWize
Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live
healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on life-saving
prescription drugs. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize
advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription drugs which
it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of
the most respected community groups and health care providers in the
country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral
Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among
thousands of other community organizations. To join FamilyWize, download
our app at https://familywize.org/prescription-savings-card/get-your-free-card/.
