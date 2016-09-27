FamilyWize Reaches “10 Million People Helped and $1 Billion in Prescription Savings” Since 2005

New Milestones Campaign celebrates achievement through the sharing of

stories nationwide

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FamilyWize

Community Service Partnership announced today the achievement of two

major milestones in 2016: 10 million people helped and $1 billion in

prescription savings since 2005 through its free Prescription

Savings Card and app. In celebration of this achievement, FamilyWize

launched a social media sweepstakes, inviting those who have benefited

from the program to submit their stories on how FamilyWize has helped

them save. If you have recently downloaded the FamilyWize card or app,

you can also submit a story on how you think it will help you and your

family.

Pharmaceutical prices have risen

nearly 6 percent from June 2015 to June 2016, a rate exceeding that

of inflation growth. FamilyWize works with a network of more than

100,000 partners, including non-profits, pharmacies, businesses, and

government organizations, to help individuals and families nationwide

combat these unfair circumstances.

“Cost remains a top reason why people don’t adhere to their medications

as prescribed. This puts their health in jeopardy, impacting not only

their own quality of life, but that of their loved ones as well,” says

Joseph Sanginiti, President and Chief Operating Officer at FamilyWize.

“At FamilyWize, our mission is to ensure people – insured, underinsured,

and uninsured – do not have to choose between affording basic

necessities and living a healthy life. These milestones bring us closer

to our next goal of helping 25 million Americans save on their

prescription medications by 2020.”

FamilyWize is enlisting its current and new users to join in its

prescription savings mission and help spread the word to all Americans

struggling to manage their personal finances and afford their

prescription medications. The four-week sweepstakes will run through

October 26th and serve as a platform for educating

individuals and families on the free resources available to support

them. Participants can submit their stories on FamilyWize’s custom page (milestones.familywize.org)

and enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card and many other prizes.

More information, including official rules, can be found there as well.

“This Milestones Campaign is a way for us to celebrate by highlighting

all of the families and partners who helped make this happen. They have

powerful stories and have overcome tremendous adversity. We want to

share their stories and empower others to take control of their health,”

Sanginiti adds.

FamilyWize is one of the oldest prescription savings programs in the

country and its free Prescription Savings Card and app save patients an

average of 43 percent off of their prescription medications. Accepted at

more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide and covering all FDA approved

prescription medications, the FamilyWize card is free to everyone and

has no eligibility requirements. To sign up for the program, visit www.familywize.org,

download the Android or Apple app, or print out the card.

The FamilyWize Drug

Price Lookup Tool is another online resource to compare prescription

medication prices and find local pharmacies with the most cost-efficient

option for your prescription. Consumers can access the easy-to-use tool

on FamilyWize.org or through the FamilyWize app.

About FamilyWize

Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live

healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on life-saving

prescription drugs. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize

advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription drugs which

it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of

the most respected community groups and health care providers in the

country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral

Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among

thousands of other community organizations. To join FamilyWize, download

our app at https://familywize.org/prescription-savings-card/get-your-free-card/.

Contacts

Press Contact

Gregory FCA

Leigh Minnier

Vice

President

610-228-2108

leigh@gregoryfca.com

or

Company

Contact

FamilyWize

Mike Carollo

Director of Marketing

215-805-4941

mcarollo@familywize.org