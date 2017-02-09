FamilyWize & United Way Continue Community Health Events Program with Walgreens

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FamilyWize

Community Service Partnership and their partner United

Way, in collaboration with Walgreens,

announced today the launch of the next series of Community

Health Events in Florida. The program’s goal is to bring together

patients and pharmacists to provide education in communities across the

state. A series of events will be hosted with the support of local

Walgreens teams to address a different critical healthcare initiative.

Both insured and uninsured people are encouraged to attend these free

events to learn how to manage their health insurance plans, including

the costs associated with their prescription medications.

The Community Health Events program kicked off in 2016 with a series on

preventative measures to protect against influenza. Over 75 events were

held to make flu vaccinations more accessible in underserved communities

throughout the country. Patients were offered no-cost flu vaccinations

and one-on-one consultations with Walgreens pharmacists.

The focus in early 2017 will be on navigating prescription insurance.

Events will be held across Southern Florida beginning on Wednesday,

February 15 and run through Tuesday, March 21. Patients can attend an

event to gather information and resources that will help them feel more

confident during times of transition. They will learn from their local

pharmacists about different types of insurance, enrollment periods,

tools for filling prescriptions, and the benefits of working closely

with your pharmacist.

“Over the years, we’ve seen more and more families burdened by the

rising cost of healthcare. Unaware of what their options are and if they

can afford to stay healthy. They are forced to make sacrifices no family

should have to make,” said Joseph Sanginiti, President and CEO of

FamilyWize. “We are working with Walgreens and the United Way to reach

these people and get them the information they need to live happier,

healthier lives.”

Future Community Health Events will include stress management and

managing multiple prescriptions. For more information about the

convenient locations in your area participating, visit https://familywize.org/che.

About FamilyWize

Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live

healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on life-saving

prescription drugs. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize

advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription drugs which

it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of

the most respected community groups and health care providers in the

country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral

Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among

thousands of other community organizations. To use FamilyWize, download

our app at https://familywize.org/prescription-savings-card/get-your-free-card/.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of

every person in every community. Supported by 2.8 million volunteers,

9.8 million donors worldwide, and more than $4.7 billion raised every

year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. For

more information about United Way, visit UnitedWay.org.

