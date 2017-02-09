FamilyWize & United Way Continue Community Health Events Program with Walgreens

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FamilyWize
Community Service Partnership and their partner United
Way, in collaboration with Walgreens,
announced today the launch of the next series of Community
Health Events in Florida. The program’s goal is to bring together
patients and pharmacists to provide education in communities across the
state. A series of events will be hosted with the support of local
Walgreens teams to address a different critical healthcare initiative.
Both insured and uninsured people are encouraged to attend these free
events to learn how to manage their health insurance plans, including
the costs associated with their prescription medications.
The Community Health Events program kicked off in 2016 with a series on
preventative measures to protect against influenza. Over 75 events were
held to make flu vaccinations more accessible in underserved communities
throughout the country. Patients were offered no-cost flu vaccinations
and one-on-one consultations with Walgreens pharmacists.
The focus in early 2017 will be on navigating prescription insurance.
Events will be held across Southern Florida beginning on Wednesday,
February 15 and run through Tuesday, March 21. Patients can attend an
event to gather information and resources that will help them feel more
confident during times of transition. They will learn from their local
pharmacists about different types of insurance, enrollment periods,
tools for filling prescriptions, and the benefits of working closely
with your pharmacist.
“Over the years, we’ve seen more and more families burdened by the
rising cost of healthcare. Unaware of what their options are and if they
can afford to stay healthy. They are forced to make sacrifices no family
should have to make,” said Joseph Sanginiti, President and CEO of
FamilyWize. “We are working with Walgreens and the United Way to reach
these people and get them the information they need to live happier,
healthier lives.”
Future Community Health Events will include stress management and
managing multiple prescriptions. For more information about the
convenient locations in your area participating, visit https://familywize.org/che.
About FamilyWize
Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live
healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on life-saving
prescription drugs. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize
advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription drugs which
it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of
the most respected community groups and health care providers in the
country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral
Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among
thousands of other community organizations. To use FamilyWize, download
our app at https://familywize.org/prescription-savings-card/get-your-free-card/.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of
every person in every community. Supported by 2.8 million volunteers,
9.8 million donors worldwide, and more than $4.7 billion raised every
year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. For
more information about United Way, visit UnitedWay.org.
