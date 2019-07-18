FANTASMA: THE AWAKENING Debuts as a Pop & Latino Culture Convergence!

Las Vegas to Host 3-Day Music Fest, Fan Expo & Día de los Muertos

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of Latin music and pop culture fans will descend on Las Vegas for FANTASMA: THE AWAKENING scheduled November 1-3, at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. FANTASMA is a three-day convergence of pop and Latino culture that fuses socially conscious Music, Art, Comedy and Spoken Word into an “awakening” of mind, body and soul! Tickets ($25-$175) are available at www.FANTASMAusa.com.

“FANTASMA is a culturally driven carnival for your soul – offering a spectrum of see, hear and feel adventure for millennials and generation Xs!” said David Chavez, FANTASMA Creator and CEO of acclaimed experiential firm INGEÑUITY.

With the holiday Día De Los Muertos as a cultural backdrop, FANTASMA will deliver the ultimate sensory experience, mixing a fanfare expo, inspiring sessions, and a new age spiritual journey, together with a fest of eclectic talent across musical genres. Among the first talent to be announced includes: Ozomatli, El Gran Silencio, Metalachi, Las Cafeteras, Los Rakas, Making Movies, Tequila Rock Revolution, Marujah, Luchador Blue Demon, Jr., actor Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite), actor J.W. Cortes (Gotham), Jovan Armand (Shazam!), and Brooklyn St Patrick, Inked Magazine 2018 Cover Model.

FANTASMA highlights include the Ritual Xpo & Fanfare, a playground of cool attractions and meaningful experiences, including:

Rad-Rods Pavilion – Groovy vehicles including Spawn, Scooby Doo, Deathstroke, and Rick and Morty

– Groovy vehicles including Spawn, Scooby Doo, Deathstroke, and Rick and Morty The Zocalo – The hub for meet n’ greets with your favorite pop culture stars

– The hub for meet n’ greets with your favorite pop culture stars The Fan Pit – A series of face and body art photo shoots

– A series of face and body art photo shoots Prophecy – Discover your future with palm readers, tarot cards and fortune-telling

– Discover your future with palm readers, tarot cards and fortune-telling Calaverita & Altar Wall – Cultural altar display and messaging wall

– Cultural altar display and messaging wall Word Vegas – Socio-cultural spoken word performances

– Socio-cultural spoken word performances Cosplay Performances – All your favorite pop culture characters come alive

Other event highlights are:

Boulevard Nights Screening – 40 th Anniversary screening of the iconic movie and a cast reunion of Richard Yniguez, Danny De La Paz & Betty Carvalho

– 40 Anniversary screening of the iconic movie and a cast reunion of Richard Yniguez, Danny De La Paz & Betty Carvalho Día de los Muertos Masquerade Ball – A rockin’ spectacle of parade and performances, complete with Red Carpet arrivals

– A rockin’ spectacle of parade and performances, complete with Red Carpet arrivals Sessions – Cultural, holistic spirituality, and Latino content creators

Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino is the host hotel. Call 888-746-6955 for special room rates of $99, with code SRFAN9! For other inquires, call 913-397-8850. FANTASMA is sponsored by Southwest Airlines and Soldiercon.

Contacts

David Chavez



816-507-7877



dchavez@weareingenuity.com