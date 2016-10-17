Ferring receives positive CHMP opinion for REKOVELLE® (follitropin delta)

If approved, Ferring’s novel human recombinant follicle stimulating

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that the Committee for Medicinal

Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for

REKOVELLE® (follitropin delta), recommending that the

European Commission grants marketing authorisation for use in controlled

ovarian stimulation for the development of multiple follicles in women

undergoing assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as an in

vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

cycle.1-3 The European Commission has authority to grant

marketing authorisation for medicines in the 28 countries of the

European Union (EU). Following a European Commission decision,

authorisation can also be granted by national authorities in Norway and

Iceland.

If approved, REKOVELLE® would be administered using an

individualised dosing regimen according to a woman’s serum

anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) level and her body weight. AMH is a

biomarker used to assess ovarian reserve.4,5 This can help to

predict ovarian response to controlled ovarian stimulation and thus

identify patients who may be at higher risk of experiencing reduced

efficacy or increased safety concerns.4,6,7 The

individualised dosing regimen determines a specific daily dose of

REKOVELLE® for each patient, with the aim of maintaining

efficacy and improving safety during controlled ovarian stimulation. AMH

would be measured by a companion diagnostic, the Elecsys® AMH

Plus immunoassay from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche).8,9

“The individualised dosing regimen for REKOVELLE® aims to

further enrich the personalised care that fertility specialists offer

their patients,” said Dr Per Falk, M.D. Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

and Executive Vice President at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “If approved,

this would be the first pairing of a drug with a companion diagnostic

for individualised dosing in reproductive medicine.”

The CHMP positive opinion is based on a comprehensive clinical

development programme, including the Phase 3 ESTHER trials

(Evidence-based Stimulation Trial with Human recombinant FSH in Europe

and Rest of World), involving 1,326 patients in 11 countries, and over

2,000 cycles of controlled ovarian stimulation.1-3,10,11

Non-inferiority was demonstrated in a Phase 3 trial for the co-primary

endpoints of ongoing pregnancy rate and ongoing implantation rate for

REKOVELLE® compared to follitropin alfa (conventional

treatment and dosing regimen). Secondary endpoints, including the number

of oocytes retrieved and number of blastocysts obtained, were comparable

between both groups. The Phase 3 clinical trials also demonstrated no

increased immunogenicity risk and a good safety profile for REKOVELLE®

with repeated cycles of controlled ovarian stimulation.3,11

About REKOVELLE® (follitropin delta)

Follitropin delta (also known as FE 999049) is the first recombinant

follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) derived from a human cell line.1,12

It has been developed for individualised dosing based on a woman’s serum

anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) level, as determined by a companion

diagnostic, the Elecsys® AMH Plus immunoassay from Roche,1,5,6,8,9

and her body weight. Follitropin delta is structurally and clinically

distinct from other existing recombinant FSH treatments.1,12

About the ESTHER trials

The ESTHER trials (Evidence-based Stimulation Trial

with Human recombinant FSH in Europe and Rest of

World) were randomised, assessor-blind, controlled, multicentre Phase 3

trials involving fertility clinics in Europe, Canada, Brazil and Russia.2,3

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a

research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global

markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative

products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology,

endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating

subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110

countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.

About the Elecsys® AMH Plus immunoassay from

Roche

The Elecsys® AMH Plus immunoassay from Roche has been shown

to provide a precise, reliable and robust measurement of AMH levels.8,9,13-16

This fully automated Elecsys® AMH Plus immunoassay uses the cobas®

e and Elecsys® immunoassay analysers, determines AMH

levels in 18 minutes, making it appropriate for routine clinical use.

The Elecsys® AMH Plus immunoassay is intended to be used for

assessment of ovarian reserve, prediction of response to controlled

ovarian stimulation (COS) and establishment of the individual daily dose

of Ferring follitropin delta in combination with body weight in COS for

the development of multiple follicles in women undergoing an assisted

reproductive technology program.8,9,13-16

