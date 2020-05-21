Forces Unite to Launch Hispanic Star Month of Action

P&G, PepsiCo, IBM, Cargill and Shaklee to donate products, food and funding to help Hispanics impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the worst crises in modern history, affecting people all over the world. The crisis has disproportionately affected U.S. Hispanics, as more than 80% of working adults are providing essential services that help keep our country running. This presents numerous challenges to protect themselves and their families. Additionally, according to Pew Research, job and wage losses due to COVID-19 have hit Hispanic adults the hardest with 61% affected. This demands strong and immediate action.





This is why We Are All Human Foundation and Procter & Gamble joined forces to kick off the “Hispanic Star Month of Action,” an initiative aimed at bringing together individuals and corporations to benefit Hispanics affected by COVID-19 by donating, volunteering or sharing information. P&G, PepsiCo, IBM, Cargill and Shaklee have pledged to donate funds, food or products to support those affected most. More than 10 Hispanic Star Hubs in cities across America will mobilize their local communities to donate, volunteer and raise awareness of the disproportionate negative impact the pandemic has taken on Hispanics in the U.S.

“P&G is committed to use our voice to help shine a light on the tremendous contributions Hispanic people and families are making to keep this country going,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble. “We want to honor the many ways in which the hopeful, resilient and optimistic Hispanic community is aiding our country’s recovery. We’re stepping up to be a force for good for the Hispanic community today and tomorrow.”

“Now more than ever we need to be united and act as a community,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. “Our small businesses, entrepreneurs and independent workers have been hit hardest and we need support now so that we can come back on our feet faster and avoid any deeper crisis. It is the smart thing to do. This is the time in which we need all individuals and corporations to step up and take action for Hispanics.”

To support the Hispanic Star Month of Action, P&G produced and helped launch the film “Estamos Unidos.” Created as a Círculo Creativo initiative, led by its Co-Chairman Luis Miguel Messianu, and executed by alma, the film illustrates the vital roles that U.S. Hispanics are playing during COVID-19 and invites everyone to join the Hispanic Star movement. Versions are available in English and Spanish.

Procter & Gamble has partnered with leading relief organizations in the country including Feeding America and Matthew 25: Ministries to support those affected by the crisis including families in major USH Hubs like Chicago, Houston and Miami. They’ve donated millions of products to ensure that people have basic access to everyday essentials as well as relief funding. Just a few weeks ago, more than half a million dollars were donated in cash and products to support Hispanic Farmers and their families. In partnership with Matthew 25, they’ll be providing more products and PPE (personal protective equipment) to support Hispanic essential workers and families in need.

Other Corporate America giants are doing their part: PepsiCo, a Hispanic Promise signatory, distributed to grassroots organizations through the Hispanic Star 80,000 cases of Frito-Lay products and announced a $6 million donation to UnidosUS.

IBM is providing education resources in English, Spanish and Portuguese through FREE Open – PTECH launch. Cargill, a Hispanic Promise signatory, and its Rumba Meats brand will donate funding to support several local Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. Shaklee is providing 10,000 job opportunities and donating 10,000 hours of training and volunteering.

“PepsiCo is committed to supporting the Hispanic community and cares deeply about Hispanics as employees, consumers and the community. That’s why we’ve doubled down on our efforts, today announcing a $1 million donation to UnidosUS, and an additional $6 million to target 15 of the nation’s hardest-hit metro areas with high Latino and Black populations,” said Marissa Solis, SVP, core brands, partnerships and media at Frito-Lay North America. “These latest donations build on PepsiCo’s more than $50 million global commitment to provide vital support to people impacted by COVID-19.”

“Hispanics and their families can use this time to learn, and prepare themselves to succeed with the capabilities that will be most relevant to a post COVID-19 world. That is why we have made the entire P-TECH learning platform available digitally at no cost in Spanish, English and Portuguese to equip learners of all ages with both digital and professional skills,” said Jesús Mantas, Senior Managing Partner, IBM Services.

Across the country, more than 10 Hispanic Star Hubs are taking action to address specific local needs. In partnership with local businesses, the Miami Hub is donating food and products to healthcare workers with the goal of reaching more than 1,000 Hispanics. In New York, around 500 students will be provided with routers and other connectivity equipment to assist those families in adapting to the new virtual needs in the classroom. In Denver, fundraising will take place in the benefit of those families that became insolvent as a result of the pandemic in order to cover utility expenses. The McAllen Hub, which organized and executed a massive food-delivery campaign across 18 cities, reached more than 6,000 families.

“The Hispanic community in the U.S. has been hard hit with the pandemic, and many residents are not able to work because of shelter in place restrictions,” said Perla Tamez, leader of the McAllen hub. “Some have lost their jobs permanently and the monetary budgets are tight.”

Other initiatives and actions of solidarity are already in motion, like the mobilization of Hispanics in the creative and media industries. The creation of the Hispanic Star symbol was a generous donation by creative luminaries Pepe Aguilar and Per Pedersen from WPP’s Grey/Wing. Culture Marketing Council and Circulo Creativo have launched the campaign “Estamos Unidos” to raise awareness and donations in favor of Hispanics, supported by media companies like Intersection and PR agencies of the Hispanic Public Relations Association like Edelman, JJR Marketing and Boden.

The Hispanic Star Month of Action is one of the initiatives of the Hispanic Response and Recovery Plan which is championed by the Hispanic Star Founding Partners P&G and IBM, supported by Flagstar Bank, Salesforce, Shaklee, Unilever and Yum! Brands.

To learn more about the Hispanic Star Month of Action or ways to support the Hispanic community, visit hispanicstar.org.

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

1 PEW Research – U.S. adults Survey conducted March 19-24, 2020. 2 U.S. Census Bureau – Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs 2014.

