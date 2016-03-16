Ford SUV Sales Deliver Best Start in Company History; Millennial, Women Buyers of Explorer Fueling Growth

-
Ford recorded 115,228 SUV sales at retail through the first two months
of 2016, making for the best calendar year start for Ford SUVs in
history – highlighted by a best-ever February
-
Explorer sales rose 18 percent last month over February 2015; Explorer
is Ford’s best-selling SUV with millennial buyers ages 25 to 34, and
the best-selling midsize SUV with women – according to Ford analysis
of the most recent personal new vehicle registrations* in the U.S.
from IHS Automotive
-
Escape, coming off a record sales year in 2015, was up 14 percent
through the first two months of 2016, while Edge sales jumped 56
percent
DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartphones and skinny jeans, organic foods and reality TV. The wants of
millennials have been well documented, and now there’s a new one to add
to the list – the space a Ford Explorer offers.
Explorer is the most popular Ford SUV with millennial buyers ages 25 to
34, according to Ford analysis of the most recent personal new vehicle
registrations in the U.S. from IHS Automotive – helping Explorer
maintain its status as the best-selling midsize SUV in the country.
“It’s an example of need-based growth,” said Erich Merkle, Ford U.S.
sales analyst. “Millennials have begun forming families and those
families are growing – in terms of the number of children as well as the
size of those children. Explorer provides the space those families need
today and tomorrow, while maintaining the image they want to project.”
The trend mirrors that of millennials moving from urban areas and
purchasing homes in the suburbs. According to National Association of
Realtors®, the median age of first-time homebuyers is 30 –
the age when many people settle down and begin having children.
At the same time, Explorer has become a hot seller with women. Explorer
is the most preferred midsize SUV among women buyers, according to IHS
personal registration data.
Sales of Explorer, Escape lead Ford SUVs to best start ever
Spurred in part by Explorer’s appeal to millennials and women, sales of
Ford SUVs are off to their best calendar year start in history, posting
increases in January and February that are double the increases of the
domestic SUV market.
Year-to-date, Ford SUVs posted a record 115,228 sales at retail – up 16
percent over last year. Last month – the company’s best-ever February
for SUVs – sales were up 28 percent over 2015, fueled by double-digit
percentage increases for all six Ford SUV nameplates.
Explorer sales in the United States were up 18 percent in February and 7
percent year-to-date.
Similarly, Escape sales in the United States rose 14 percent in February
and 5 percent year-to-date. The new 2017 Escape – with a host of
available features including SYNC® 3, enhanced active park
assist and two EcoBoost® engines – is due in showrooms this
spring.
Edge sales in the United States increased 91 percent in February and 56
percent year-to-date.
Sales are up across Ford’s entire SUV lineup in the United States.
Expedition sales rose 22 percent in February and 19 percent
year-to-date; Flex sales rose 77 percent last month, 56 percent
year-to-date; Police Interceptor Utility was up 50 percent for February,
30 percent year-to-date.
Regional highlights tell coast-to-coast success stories
Across the country, Ford SUVs resonated with various buyer groups to
create the best-ever two-month start. Over the same period a year ago:
-
Explorer sales in New York City were up 23 percent in February and 18
percent year-to-date; in Washington, D.C., Explorer was up 47 percent
in February and 21 percent year-to-date
-
Edge sales in New York City were up 56 percent in February and 27
percent year-to-date; in San Francisco, Edge was up 57 percent in
February and 22 percent year-to-date
-
Escape sales in Washington, D.C. were up 33 percent in February and 21
percent year-to-date; in Dallas, Escape was up 38 percent in February
and 17 percent year-to-date
*IHS registration figures are based on all new personal
registrations in the 2015 calendar year. Age detail based on head of
household, which may not necessarily be the primary driver.
