Ford SUV Sales Deliver Best Start in Company History; Millennial, Women Buyers of Explorer Fueling Growth

Explorer sales rose 18 percent last month over February 2015; Explorer

Escape, coming off a record sales year in 2015, was up 14 percent

through the first two months of 2016, while Edge sales jumped 56

percent

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartphones and skinny jeans, organic foods and reality TV. The wants of

millennials have been well documented, and now there’s a new one to add

to the list – the space a Ford Explorer offers.





Explorer is the most popular Ford SUV with millennial buyers ages 25 to

34, according to Ford analysis of the most recent personal new vehicle

registrations in the U.S. from IHS Automotive – helping Explorer

maintain its status as the best-selling midsize SUV in the country.

“It’s an example of need-based growth,” said Erich Merkle, Ford U.S.

sales analyst. “Millennials have begun forming families and those

families are growing – in terms of the number of children as well as the

size of those children. Explorer provides the space those families need

today and tomorrow, while maintaining the image they want to project.”

The trend mirrors that of millennials moving from urban areas and

purchasing homes in the suburbs. According to National Association of

Realtors®, the median age of first-time homebuyers is 30 –

the age when many people settle down and begin having children.

At the same time, Explorer has become a hot seller with women. Explorer

is the most preferred midsize SUV among women buyers, according to IHS

personal registration data.

Sales of Explorer, Escape lead Ford SUVs to best start ever

Spurred in part by Explorer’s appeal to millennials and women, sales of

Ford SUVs are off to their best calendar year start in history, posting

increases in January and February that are double the increases of the

domestic SUV market.

Year-to-date, Ford SUVs posted a record 115,228 sales at retail – up 16

percent over last year. Last month – the company’s best-ever February

for SUVs – sales were up 28 percent over 2015, fueled by double-digit

percentage increases for all six Ford SUV nameplates.

Explorer sales in the United States were up 18 percent in February and 7

percent year-to-date.

Similarly, Escape sales in the United States rose 14 percent in February

and 5 percent year-to-date. The new 2017 Escape – with a host of

available features including SYNC® 3, enhanced active park

assist and two EcoBoost® engines – is due in showrooms this

spring.

Edge sales in the United States increased 91 percent in February and 56

percent year-to-date.

Sales are up across Ford’s entire SUV lineup in the United States.

Expedition sales rose 22 percent in February and 19 percent

year-to-date; Flex sales rose 77 percent last month, 56 percent

year-to-date; Police Interceptor Utility was up 50 percent for February,

30 percent year-to-date.

Regional highlights tell coast-to-coast success stories

Across the country, Ford SUVs resonated with various buyer groups to

create the best-ever two-month start. Over the same period a year ago:

Explorer sales in New York City were up 23 percent in February and 18

percent year-to-date; in Washington, D.C., Explorer was up 47 percent

in February and 21 percent year-to-date

Edge sales in New York City were up 56 percent in February and 27

percent year-to-date; in San Francisco, Edge was up 57 percent in

February and 22 percent year-to-date

Escape sales in Washington, D.C. were up 33 percent in February and 21

percent year-to-date; in Dallas, Escape was up 38 percent in February

and 17 percent year-to-date

*IHS registration figures are based on all new personal

registrations in the 2015 calendar year. Age detail based on head of

household, which may not necessarily be the primary driver.

