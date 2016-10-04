Freida’s Pantry Brings Its Delicious Nutrition Bars to the U.S.

Three Energy-Boosting Bars Provide Vital Nutrients for New Moms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Freida’s

Pantry, a leading postpartum bar designed to give moms the nutrients

they need after childbirth, today announced its availability in the

United States. Based on Ayurvedic principles, Freida’s Pantry’s bars are

inspired by a traditional Eastern food eaten by new moms to recover from

birth, replenish essential nutrients, increase energy levels and support

breastfeeding.

“Freida’s Pantry was born from necessity after the difficult birth of my

third son,” said Sharon Kaur, founder of Freida’s Pantry. “I quickly

realized that a lot of moms were in need of a nutrient-rich, quick and

easy option after giving birth, and I’m excited to share these

traditional recipes with U.S. moms.”

Freida’s Pantry’s line of products are made from the highest quality,

ethically sourced ingredients and contain no GMOs, no preservatives and

no additives making them the perfect grab-and-go option for parents –

and anyone looking for a convenient, energy boost.

Freida’s Pantry has created three bars each containing a proprietary

blend of superfoods:

Feeding Food Designed for breastfeeding moms, the Feeding Food bar contains

fennel, a herbal galactagogue, to naturally increase mom’s milk

supply and soothe baby’s tummy

Supercharged Food with Maca and Chia An appetizing snack, this bar contains maca to provide a natural

boost of energy and chia seeds, which are fiber-rich and filled

with good Omega-3 fats

Supercharged Food with Goji and hint of Fennel Freida’s Supercharged Food is a zingy handful of health. The

antioxidant-rich goji berries and fennel nourish and revitalize

on-the-go



Each bar retails for $2.60 and can also be purchased in a box of 12 for

$31.20 from FreidasPantry.com

Prime.

For more information and complete nutrition facts, please visit www.freidaspantry.com.

About Freida’s Pantry

Sharon Kaur founded Freida’s Pantry in February 2015 after a traumatic

birth with her youngest child. While Sharon recovered in the hospital,

her mother made her traditional bars from their native country of India

– based on Ayurvedic principles – to encourage a speedy recovery and

ensure that her daughter could breastfeed while getting the nutrients

she needed. After experiencing great success in the United Kingdom,

Freida’s Pantry entered the U.S. market in September 2016. For more

information on Freida’s Pantry, please visit www.freidapantry.com

and follow us on Facebook,

Instagram,

and Twitter.

