Freida’s Pantry Brings Its Delicious Nutrition Bars to the U.S.

Three Energy-Boosting Bars Provide Vital Nutrients for New Moms
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Freida’s
Pantry, a leading postpartum bar designed to give moms the nutrients
they need after childbirth, today announced its availability in the
United States. Based on Ayurvedic principles, Freida’s Pantry’s bars are
inspired by a traditional Eastern food eaten by new moms to recover from
birth, replenish essential nutrients, increase energy levels and support
breastfeeding.
“Freida’s Pantry was born from necessity after the difficult birth of my
third son,” said Sharon Kaur, founder of Freida’s Pantry. “I quickly
realized that a lot of moms were in need of a nutrient-rich, quick and
easy option after giving birth, and I’m excited to share these
traditional recipes with U.S. moms.”
Freida’s Pantry’s line of products are made from the highest quality,
ethically sourced ingredients and contain no GMOs, no preservatives and
no additives making them the perfect grab-and-go option for parents –
and anyone looking for a convenient, energy boost.
Freida’s Pantry has created three bars each containing a proprietary
blend of superfoods:
-
Feeding Food
-
Designed for breastfeeding moms, the Feeding Food bar contains
fennel, a herbal galactagogue, to naturally increase mom’s milk
supply and soothe baby’s tummy
-
Supercharged Food with Maca and Chia
-
An appetizing snack, this bar contains maca to provide a natural
boost of energy and chia seeds, which are fiber-rich and filled
with good Omega-3 fats
-
Supercharged Food with Goji and hint of Fennel
-
Freida’s Supercharged Food is a zingy handful of health. The
antioxidant-rich goji berries and fennel nourish and revitalize
on-the-go
Each bar retails for $2.60 and can also be purchased in a box of 12 for
$31.20 from FreidasPantry.com
and from amazon.com%2Fs%2Fref%3Dsr_nr_p_85_0%3Ffst%3Das%253Aoff%26rh%3Di%253Aaps%252Ck%253Afreida%2527s%2Bpantry%252Cp_85%253A2470955011%26keywords%3Dfreida%2527s%2Bpantry%26ie%3DUTF8%26qid%3D1475524598%26rnid%3D2470954011&esheet=51432246&newsitemid=20161004005303&lan=en-US&anchor=Amazon+Prime&index=3&md5=2c0b458f886a6232c922af2c28492efb” rel=”nofollow”>Amazon
Prime.
For more information and complete nutrition facts, please visit www.freidaspantry.com.
About Freida’s Pantry
Sharon Kaur founded Freida’s Pantry in February 2015 after a traumatic
birth with her youngest child. While Sharon recovered in the hospital,
her mother made her traditional bars from their native country of India
– based on Ayurvedic principles – to encourage a speedy recovery and
ensure that her daughter could breastfeed while getting the nutrients
she needed. After experiencing great success in the United Kingdom,
Freida’s Pantry entered the U.S. market in September 2016. For more
information on Freida’s Pantry, please visit www.freidapantry.com
and follow us on Facebook,
Instagram,
and Twitter.
