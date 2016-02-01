Fresh Food Market in APAC to Be Largely Driven by Online Grocery Shopping until 2019, Says Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research study released by Technavio,
in terms of volume, fresh food consumption in APAC is expected to reach
close to 1.43 billion tons by 2019.
This research report titled ‘Fresh
Food Market in APAC 2015-2019’ provides an in-depth analysis of
market growth in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This
market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts
for various market segments and all geographical regions.
Request sample report: http://bit.ly/1PkRXs0
“Online grocery shopping is expected to emerge as the key distribution
channel of fresh food products in the APAC region until 2019. Speedy
delivery and economical selling price are major growth drivers of online
grocery shopping. Initially, online vendors focused only on consumer
goods in APAC. However, as technology developed and made the delivery
process easier, various food and beverage products transitioned to the
online delivery module in the region,” said Arushi Thakur, one of
Technavio’s lead analysts for food
and beverage research.
“The popularity of online deliveries has prompted food and beverage
manufacturers to sell their products on a national and international
scale. To aid fresh food manufacturers, online grocers like Grofers and
BigBasket in India offer a virtual marketplace to consumers, where they
access their orders online and avail timely doorstep delivery,” added
Arushi.
Based on application, the fresh food market in APAC is segmented by
fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy products, bread and
bakery products, and fish and seafood.
Top three segments of the fresh food market by product:
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Meat and poultry
- Dairy products
Fresh fruits and vegetables segment: largest contributor for the
fresh food market in APAC
In terms of volume, fresh fruit and vegetable consumption in APAC
amounted to around 452 million tons in 2014. Consumption of fresh fruits
and vegetables on a daily basis helps prevent certain cancers and
cardiovascular diseases, and helps maintain a healthy lifestyle. The
APAC market is also witnessing a gradual rise of vegetarianism.
Technavio researchers foresee a huge demand for fresh fruits and
vegetables in the next four years, thanks to the many benefits these
products offer. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast
period.
In spite of being a niche market, the demand for organic food among APAC
consumers increased by nearly 20% in 2014. This demand is particularly
high in agriculturally prominent countries. The most-consumed organic
agricultural products are rice products, dairy products, and fresh
fruits and vegetables. Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and
Korea are some of the major organic food-producing countries that are
contributing to the growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables market in
APAC.
Fresh meat and poultry segment: second largest contributor for the
fresh food market in APAC
The meat and poultry market in APAC is expected to witness steady growth
during the forecast period. When it comes to fresh meat, open and wet
markets are the most preferred destinations in APAC. However, the trend
is now shifting towards supermarkets and hypermarkets due to higher
hygienic standards, labelling of products, and convenience for shoppers.
In APAC, value for money and freshness of meat products are some key
factors that are influencing consumers to buy meat. As the market trend
suggests, meat consumers in APAC are opting for more protein intake in
their diet, thereby significantly driving the demand for meat and
poultry in the region. Rising per capita income and a growing population
in the APAC region will continue to positively impact the meat and
poultry segment over the next four years.
Dairy segment: third largest contributor for the fresh food market in
APAC
In 2014, consumption of fresh dairy products in APAC amounted to about
157 million tons, with the majority of its demand emanating from
developing countries. Effective communication and proper labelling are
some key factors predicted to impact the growth of this segment in APAC
over the next four years.
According to the forecast, high demand is encouraging dairy
manufacturers to innovate with new packaging techniques such as tetra
packs that increase shelf life of dairy products. China is emerging as a
significant consumer of dairy products in APAC, with a growing number of
Chinese citizens taking to new dairy products launched in the country.
For instance, cheese is a niche market in China and is gaining more
popularity among consumers as they are growing increasingly aware of its
nutritional benefits. Such positive trends will play a key role in
driving the dairy products market in APAC until 2020.
