Fresh Food Market in APAC to Be Largely Driven by Online Grocery Shopping until 2019, Says Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research study released by Technavio,

in terms of volume, fresh food consumption in APAC is expected to reach

close to 1.43 billion tons by 2019.

This research report titled ‘Fresh

Food Market in APAC 2015-2019’ provides an in-depth analysis of

market growth in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This

market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts

for various market segments and all geographical regions.

“Online grocery shopping is expected to emerge as the key distribution

channel of fresh food products in the APAC region until 2019. Speedy

delivery and economical selling price are major growth drivers of online

grocery shopping. Initially, online vendors focused only on consumer

goods in APAC. However, as technology developed and made the delivery

process easier, various food and beverage products transitioned to the

online delivery module in the region,” said Arushi Thakur, one of

Technavio’s lead analysts for food

and beverage research.

“The popularity of online deliveries has prompted food and beverage

manufacturers to sell their products on a national and international

scale. To aid fresh food manufacturers, online grocers like Grofers and

BigBasket in India offer a virtual marketplace to consumers, where they

access their orders online and avail timely doorstep delivery,” added

Arushi.

Based on application, the fresh food market in APAC is segmented by

fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy products, bread and

bakery products, and fish and seafood.

Top three segments of the fresh food market by product:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Meat and poultry

Dairy products

Fresh fruits and vegetables segment: largest contributor for the

fresh food market in APAC

In terms of volume, fresh fruit and vegetable consumption in APAC

amounted to around 452 million tons in 2014. Consumption of fresh fruits

and vegetables on a daily basis helps prevent certain cancers and

cardiovascular diseases, and helps maintain a healthy lifestyle. The

APAC market is also witnessing a gradual rise of vegetarianism.

Technavio researchers foresee a huge demand for fresh fruits and

vegetables in the next four years, thanks to the many benefits these

products offer. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast

period.

In spite of being a niche market, the demand for organic food among APAC

consumers increased by nearly 20% in 2014. This demand is particularly

high in agriculturally prominent countries. The most-consumed organic

agricultural products are rice products, dairy products, and fresh

fruits and vegetables. Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and

Korea are some of the major organic food-producing countries that are

contributing to the growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables market in

APAC.

Fresh meat and poultry segment: second largest contributor for the

fresh food market in APAC

The meat and poultry market in APAC is expected to witness steady growth

during the forecast period. When it comes to fresh meat, open and wet

markets are the most preferred destinations in APAC. However, the trend

is now shifting towards supermarkets and hypermarkets due to higher

hygienic standards, labelling of products, and convenience for shoppers.

In APAC, value for money and freshness of meat products are some key

factors that are influencing consumers to buy meat. As the market trend

suggests, meat consumers in APAC are opting for more protein intake in

their diet, thereby significantly driving the demand for meat and

poultry in the region. Rising per capita income and a growing population

in the APAC region will continue to positively impact the meat and

poultry segment over the next four years.

Dairy segment: third largest contributor for the fresh food market in

APAC

In 2014, consumption of fresh dairy products in APAC amounted to about

157 million tons, with the majority of its demand emanating from

developing countries. Effective communication and proper labelling are

some key factors predicted to impact the growth of this segment in APAC

over the next four years.

According to the forecast, high demand is encouraging dairy

manufacturers to innovate with new packaging techniques such as tetra

packs that increase shelf life of dairy products. China is emerging as a

significant consumer of dairy products in APAC, with a growing number of

Chinese citizens taking to new dairy products launched in the country.

For instance, cheese is a niche market in China and is gaining more

popularity among consumers as they are growing increasingly aware of its

nutritional benefits. Such positive trends will play a key role in

driving the dairy products market in APAC until 2020.

