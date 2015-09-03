Friendship Senior Options Partners with Morrison Community Living

New partnership brings sustainable, seasonal and fresh food to the

table

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Friendship

Senior Options, the sponsor of the largest Continuing Care

Retirement Community [CCRC] in Illinois and 16th largest CCRC

in the nation, introduced Morrison

Community Living as their foodservice partner for delicious, local

and responsibly-sourced food. With a strong presence in the senior

living market for 38 years, Friendship Senior Options’ shift to Morrison

underscores their progressive outlook and commitment to innovate and

evolve the senior living services industry.

“In looking at our foodservice, we wanted to ensure we were exceeding

client expectations like we do in every other aspect of our business,”

said VP of Operations for Friendship Senior Options Ben Gilchrist.

“Having worked closely with other providers who have partnered with

Morrison, and knowing their respected track record, they proved a

terrific candidate for our needs. Through our extensive RFP process,

Morrison stood out as the best partner to enhance our impact and usher

us into the next era of senior living.”

Friendship Senior Options marked the official start of their partnership

with Morrison Community Living on September 1st, followed by

two celebrations at Friendship Village of Schaumburg and GreenFields of

Geneva. Residents, associates and family members alike enjoyed the

festivities, complete with a jazz quartet and delicious, seasonal food.

“For us, Friendship Senior Options embodies the drive, commitment and

excellence that makes for an ideal partner,” commented Morrison

Community Living Division President Kevin Svagdis. “We look forward to

supporting their incredible work in the Chicagoland market for years to

come.”

About Friendship Senior Options

Friendship Senior Options is the not-for-profit organization that

sponsors two of the Chicago area’s leading Continuing Care Retirement

Communities: Friendship Village of Schaumburg and GreenFields of Geneva.

Friendship Senior Options is at the forefront of developing innovative

solutions to satisfy the critical needs of the senior living

marketplace. Friendship Senior Options provides a range of services for

seniors in Chicago including independent living, assisted living,

skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapy and memory support. For

additional information visit www.FriendshipVillage.org

and www.GreenFieldsOfGeneva.org,

or call Friendship Village of Schaumburg at 847-884-5000 or GreenFields

of Geneva at 630-578-6500.

About Morrison Community Living

Morrison Community Living, a member of Compass Group North America, is

the nation’s leading company exclusively dedicated to providing food,

nutrition & wellness, EVS and hospitality services to the senior living

industry. Morrison has over 350 registered dietitians, 250 executive

chefs, 400 hospitality associates comprised in their 5,000 professional

food service team members. Actively committed to fostering ways to enjoy

great-tasting, healthy food through socially responsible practices and

superior customer service, the Atlanta-based company serves more than

350 senior living clients in 42 states, including some of the largest

and most prominent senior living communities in the United States. Visit www.MorrisonCommunityLiving.com

for more information.

