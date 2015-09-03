Friendship Senior Options Partners with Morrison Community Living

New partnership brings sustainable, seasonal and fresh food to the
table
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Friendship
Senior Options, the sponsor of the largest Continuing Care
Retirement Community [CCRC] in Illinois and 16th largest CCRC
in the nation, introduced Morrison
Community Living as their foodservice partner for delicious, local
and responsibly-sourced food. With a strong presence in the senior
living market for 38 years, Friendship Senior Options’ shift to Morrison
underscores their progressive outlook and commitment to innovate and
evolve the senior living services industry.
“In looking at our foodservice, we wanted to ensure we were exceeding
client expectations like we do in every other aspect of our business,”
said VP of Operations for Friendship Senior Options Ben Gilchrist.
“Having worked closely with other providers who have partnered with
Morrison, and knowing their respected track record, they proved a
terrific candidate for our needs. Through our extensive RFP process,
Morrison stood out as the best partner to enhance our impact and usher
us into the next era of senior living.”
Friendship Senior Options marked the official start of their partnership
with Morrison Community Living on September 1st, followed by
two celebrations at Friendship Village of Schaumburg and GreenFields of
Geneva. Residents, associates and family members alike enjoyed the
festivities, complete with a jazz quartet and delicious, seasonal food.
“For us, Friendship Senior Options embodies the drive, commitment and
excellence that makes for an ideal partner,” commented Morrison
Community Living Division President Kevin Svagdis. “We look forward to
supporting their incredible work in the Chicagoland market for years to
come.”
About Friendship Senior Options
Friendship Senior Options is the not-for-profit organization that
sponsors two of the Chicago area’s leading Continuing Care Retirement
Communities: Friendship Village of Schaumburg and GreenFields of Geneva.
Friendship Senior Options is at the forefront of developing innovative
solutions to satisfy the critical needs of the senior living
marketplace. Friendship Senior Options provides a range of services for
seniors in Chicago including independent living, assisted living,
skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapy and memory support. For
additional information visit www.FriendshipVillage.org
and www.GreenFieldsOfGeneva.org,
or call Friendship Village of Schaumburg at 847-884-5000 or GreenFields
of Geneva at 630-578-6500.
About Morrison Community Living
Morrison Community Living, a member of Compass Group North America, is
the nation’s leading company exclusively dedicated to providing food,
nutrition & wellness, EVS and hospitality services to the senior living
industry. Morrison has over 350 registered dietitians, 250 executive
chefs, 400 hospitality associates comprised in their 5,000 professional
food service team members. Actively committed to fostering ways to enjoy
great-tasting, healthy food through socially responsible practices and
superior customer service, the Atlanta-based company serves more than
350 senior living clients in 42 states, including some of the largest
and most prominent senior living communities in the United States. Visit www.MorrisonCommunityLiving.com
for more information.
