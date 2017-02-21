Fuel Education Expands Career Readiness Pathways to Help Districts Increase Career and Technical Education Offerings

The comprehensive, online and blended learning program now spans six

Career Clusters and 24 distinct Career Pathways

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the Association

for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), 81 percent of students

who did not finish high school say relevant, real-world learning

opportunities would have kept them in school. To provide schools with

even more ways to engage students in these relevant learning

experiences, Fuel

Education® (FuelEd®) has expanded its Career

Readiness Pathways™ online and blended learning program. Students

can choose to follow one of 24 distinct Career Pathways in six Career

Clusters®, now including Agriculture and Hospitality, which provide a

comprehensive, end-to-end approach to career and technical education

(CTE).

“There is a shift in what defines success for today’s diverse student

body. More and more, career opportunities require highly skilled

candidates and students are looking for ways to earn certifications to

begin a career directly out of high school,” said Gregg Levin, Fuel

Education’s General Manager. “Career Readiness Pathways is helping

students explore their career interests, develop the necessary skills

and, in many cases, prepare to take industry-recognized certifications.

This experience makes students more marketable, and gives them a choice

to start a career immediately after graduation or to attend college – or

do both.”

Career Readiness Pathways has expanded to include the following six

Career Clusters: manufacturing, agriculture, business management and

administration, health science, hospitality and tourism, and information

technology. Each of the distinct 24 pathways within the Career Clusters

contain a progression of high-quality, rigorous courses that help

students build a foundation of knowledge in their field of choice.

Career Readiness Pathways also offers supporting services, including a

career exploration platform, workforce readiness and pathway

certification exam preparation, business skill development

opportunities, and referrals to set up career and technical student

organizations for added extracurricular involvement and support.

Since its launch one year ago, 73 schools, districts, or education

organizations in 23 states have signed on with FuelEd to provide

students Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs including Career

Readiness Pathways.

“Career Readiness Pathways helps districts support both students who

want to go to college and those who want to start fulfilling careers,”

said Levin. “Providing more educational options helps students feel

invested in their future, which in turn motivates them to earn their

diploma and pursue additional achievements after high school.”

Career Readiness Pathways can be implemented in a variety of ways, thus

making it possible to serve districts’ various CTE needs. Some of the

more popular implementation models include a comprehensive “exploration

to certification” four-year model ideal for freshmen, a modified

two-year accelerated pathway ideal for incoming juniors, a one- to

two-semester shortened pathway ideal for students at-risk of dropping

out, and expanded CTE elective offerings for all interested students.

Districts also have the option to enroll students in FuelEd’s world

language offerings and Microsoft training courses – all to help students

become more marketable upon graduation.

To learn more about FuelEd’s Career Readiness Pathways, visit fueleducation.com/careerpathways.

About Fuel Education

Fuel Education® partners with school districts to fuel

personalized learning and transform the education experience inside and

outside the classroom. The company provides innovative solutions for

pre-K through 12th grade that empower districts to implement successful

online and blended learning programs. Its open, easy-to-use Personalized

Learning Platform, PEAK™, enables teachers to customize courses using

their own content, FuelEd courses and titles, third-party content, and

open educational resources. Fuel Education serves more than 2,000 school

districts, offering one of the industry’s largest catalogs of K–12

digital curriculum, certified instruction, professional development, and

educational services. To learn more, visit fueleducation.com

and Twitter.

©2017 Fuel Education LLC. All rights reserved. Fuel Education,

FuelEd, and Career Readiness Pathways are trademarks of Fuel Education

LLC or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their

respective owners.

Contacts

Fuel Education LLC

Media Contacts:

Beth Halloran,

703-436-3263

bhalloran@fueleducation.com

or

Rachael

Ballard, 410-975-9638

Rachael@kehcomm.com