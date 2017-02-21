Fuel Education Expands Career Readiness Pathways to Help Districts Increase Career and Technical Education Offerings

The comprehensive, online and blended learning program now spans six
Career Clusters and 24 distinct Career Pathways
HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the Association
for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), 81 percent of students
who did not finish high school say relevant, real-world learning
opportunities would have kept them in school. To provide schools with
even more ways to engage students in these relevant learning
experiences, Fuel
Education® (FuelEd®) has expanded its Career
Readiness Pathways™ online and blended learning program. Students
can choose to follow one of 24 distinct Career Pathways in six Career
Clusters®, now including Agriculture and Hospitality, which provide a
comprehensive, end-to-end approach to career and technical education
(CTE).
“There is a shift in what defines success for today’s diverse student
body. More and more, career opportunities require highly skilled
candidates and students are looking for ways to earn certifications to
begin a career directly out of high school,” said Gregg Levin, Fuel
Education’s General Manager. “Career Readiness Pathways is helping
students explore their career interests, develop the necessary skills
and, in many cases, prepare to take industry-recognized certifications.
This experience makes students more marketable, and gives them a choice
to start a career immediately after graduation or to attend college – or
do both.”
Career Readiness Pathways has expanded to include the following six
Career Clusters: manufacturing, agriculture, business management and
administration, health science, hospitality and tourism, and information
technology. Each of the distinct 24 pathways within the Career Clusters
contain a progression of high-quality, rigorous courses that help
students build a foundation of knowledge in their field of choice.
Career Readiness Pathways also offers supporting services, including a
career exploration platform, workforce readiness and pathway
certification exam preparation, business skill development
opportunities, and referrals to set up career and technical student
organizations for added extracurricular involvement and support.
Since its launch one year ago, 73 schools, districts, or education
organizations in 23 states have signed on with FuelEd to provide
students Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs including Career
Readiness Pathways.
“Career Readiness Pathways helps districts support both students who
want to go to college and those who want to start fulfilling careers,”
said Levin. “Providing more educational options helps students feel
invested in their future, which in turn motivates them to earn their
diploma and pursue additional achievements after high school.”
Career Readiness Pathways can be implemented in a variety of ways, thus
making it possible to serve districts’ various CTE needs. Some of the
more popular implementation models include a comprehensive “exploration
to certification” four-year model ideal for freshmen, a modified
two-year accelerated pathway ideal for incoming juniors, a one- to
two-semester shortened pathway ideal for students at-risk of dropping
out, and expanded CTE elective offerings for all interested students.
Districts also have the option to enroll students in FuelEd’s world
language offerings and Microsoft training courses – all to help students
become more marketable upon graduation.
To learn more about FuelEd’s Career Readiness Pathways, visit fueleducation.com/careerpathways.
