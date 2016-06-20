Gametime Mobilizes Fans through Launch of First Prospective Social Network

‘Connect’ Creates Real-Time View of Events Your Friends Will Attend
and How to Join Them
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gametime,
the leader in on-demand mobile ticketing, today introduces an entirely
new way for fans to discover live entertainment. The new Connect feature
acts as a prospective social network. It allows fans to see which games
and shows their friends are planning to attend and helps to bring them
closer together through shared experiences.
Connect presents upcoming games and shows friends will be attending via
Gametime. Users can select “Join Friend” and will be immediately
directed to the closest seats available. Connect also displays friends
that are selling tickets for upcoming events with personalized messaging
describing the experience at those seat locations. Connect lives on the
tab bar on the Gametime iOS app. Fans simply sign in with Facebook to
discover friends’ planned activities within the stream.
Connect goes live today for Gametime users in the SF Bay Area and Los
Angeles. The offering will expand to additional markets in the coming
weeks.
SEE CONNECT IN MOTION HERE
“Connect creates an entirely new way to live your life. It’s not just a
social network. It’s not just a marketplace. It’s a much more intuitive
way to find your way together with friends,” said Brad Griffith,
Gametime Founder and CEO. “Today, social networks are retrospective.
We’re excited to bring a prospective view of what friends will be doing
to Gametimers. People have more fun with their friends so our goal is to
make it easier to learn what friends are doing and to get larger groups
together.”
To support the launch, Gametime has created a video showing the
potential impact of Connect. The video, developed in partnership with Chamber
Media, showcases key elements of Gametime’s promise to fans by
highlighting the story of two friends’ crazy day gathering more friends
to get to a game.
WATCH “IT’S
GAMETIME!”
In 2013, Gametime reimagined the way people transact on mobile. Today,
with over 2 million downloads by sports and music fans, the company
redefines the way mobile applications help bring people together.
To learn more about how Gametime mobilizes friends, download the app on
the App
Store or Google
Play, or visit http://gametime.co.
Visual assets for Connect can be found in our Press
Room.
About Gametime
Gametime
is leading innovation for last minute, on-demand tickets to live
entertainment. Gametime mobilizes fans for live events to over 600+
teams and artists in 50 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Gametime
transformed the ticket purchase experience for mobile, launching in 2013
to create the most efficient access for fans to come together for
entertainment experiences. Gametime curates the best values, presents
them with in-seat panoramic views, an ultra-fast two-tap purchase
process and delivers tickets directly to smartphones (eliminating
printing). Featured as a top-rated app on iOS and Android, Gametime
believes the world gets better when people have fun together. Connect
with Gametime on Twitter,
Facebook,
YouTube
and Instagram.
