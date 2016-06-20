Gametime Mobilizes Fans through Launch of First Prospective Social Network

‘Connect’ Creates Real-Time View of Events Your Friends Will Attend

and How to Join Them

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gametime,

the leader in on-demand mobile ticketing, today introduces an entirely

new way for fans to discover live entertainment. The new Connect feature

acts as a prospective social network. It allows fans to see which games

and shows their friends are planning to attend and helps to bring them

closer together through shared experiences.





Connect presents upcoming games and shows friends will be attending via

Gametime. Users can select “Join Friend” and will be immediately

directed to the closest seats available. Connect also displays friends

that are selling tickets for upcoming events with personalized messaging

describing the experience at those seat locations. Connect lives on the

tab bar on the Gametime iOS app. Fans simply sign in with Facebook to

discover friends’ planned activities within the stream.

Connect goes live today for Gametime users in the SF Bay Area and Los

Angeles. The offering will expand to additional markets in the coming

weeks.

SEE CONNECT IN MOTION HERE

“Connect creates an entirely new way to live your life. It’s not just a

social network. It’s not just a marketplace. It’s a much more intuitive

way to find your way together with friends,” said Brad Griffith,

Gametime Founder and CEO. “Today, social networks are retrospective.

We’re excited to bring a prospective view of what friends will be doing

to Gametimers. People have more fun with their friends so our goal is to

make it easier to learn what friends are doing and to get larger groups

together.”

To support the launch, Gametime has created a video showing the

potential impact of Connect. The video, developed in partnership with Chamber

Media, showcases key elements of Gametime’s promise to fans by

highlighting the story of two friends’ crazy day gathering more friends

to get to a game.

WATCH “IT’S

GAMETIME!”

In 2013, Gametime reimagined the way people transact on mobile. Today,

with over 2 million downloads by sports and music fans, the company

redefines the way mobile applications help bring people together.

To learn more about how Gametime mobilizes friends, download the app on

the App

Store or Google

Play, or visit http://gametime.co.

Visual assets for Connect can be found in our Press

Room.

About Gametime

Gametime

is leading innovation for last minute, on-demand tickets to live

entertainment. Gametime mobilizes fans for live events to over 600+

teams and artists in 50 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Gametime

transformed the ticket purchase experience for mobile, launching in 2013

to create the most efficient access for fans to come together for

entertainment experiences. Gametime curates the best values, presents

them with in-seat panoramic views, an ultra-fast two-tap purchase

process and delivers tickets directly to smartphones (eliminating

printing). Featured as a top-rated app on iOS and Android, Gametime

believes the world gets better when people have fun together. Connect

with Gametime on Twitter,

Facebook,

YouTube

and Instagram.

Contacts

Gametime

Sean Pate, 650-207-6587

Head of Communications

sean@gametime.co