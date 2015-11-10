Gartner Says 6.4 Billion Connected “Things” Will Be in Use in 2016, Up 30 Percent From 2015

Analysts to Explore the Value and Impact of IoT on Business at

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2015, November 8-12 in Barcelona, Spain

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. forecasts that 6.4 billion connected things will be in use

worldwide in 2016, up 30 percent from 2015, and will reach 20.8 billion

by 2020. In 2016, 5.5 million new things will get connected every day.

Gartner estimates that the Internet

of Things (IoT) will support total services spending of $235 billion

in 2016, up 22 percent from 2015. Services are dominated by the

professional category (in which businesses contract with external

providers in order to design, install and operate IoT systems), however

connectivity services (through communications service providers) and

consumer services will grow at a faster pace.

“IoT services are the real driver of value in IoT, and increasing

attention is being focused on new services by end-user organisations and

vendors,” said Jim

Tully, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner.

Enterprises to Bolster IoT Revenue

“Aside from connected cars, consumer uses will continue to account for

the greatest number of connected things, while enterprise will account

for the largest spending,” said Mr. Tully. Gartner estimates that 4

billion connected things will be in use in the consumer sector in 2016,

and will reach 13.5 billion in 2020 (see Table 1).

Table 1: Internet of Things Units Installed Base by Category

(Millions of Units) Category 2014 2015 2016 2020 Consumer 2,277 3,023 4,024 13,509 Business: Cross-Industry 632 815 1,092 4,408 Business: Vertical-Specific 898 1,065 1,276 2,880 Grand Total 3,807 4,902 6,392 20,797 Source: Gartner (November 2015)

In terms of hardware spending, consumer applications will amount to $546

billion in 2016, while the use of connected things in the enterprise

will drive $868 billion in 2016 (see Table 2).

Table 2: Internet of Things Endpoint Spending by Category

(Billions of Dollars) Category 2014 2015 2016 2020 Consumer 257 416 546 1,534 Business: Cross-Industry 115 155 201 566 Business: Vertical-Specific 567 612 667 911 Grand Total 939 1,183 1,414 3,010 Source: Gartner (November 2015)

In the enterprise, Gartner considers two classes of connected things.

The first class consists of generic or cross-industry devices that are

used in multiple industries, and vertical-specific devices that are

found in particular industries.

Cross-industry devices include connected light bulbs, HVAC and building

management systems that are mainly deployed for purposes of cost saving.

The second class includes vertical-specific devices, such as specialised

equipment used in hospital operating theatres, tracking devices in

container ships, and many others.

“Connected things for specialised use are currently the largest

category, however, this is quickly changing with the increased use of

generic devices. By 2020, cross-industry devices will dominate the

number of connected things used in the enterprise,” said Mr. Tully.

