GEICO’s Lakeland Office Seeking Bilingual Associates

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GEICO does not want a language barrier keeping customers from the great service they deserve. To that end, the insurer is expanding its Spanish-language sales and service division by hiring dozens of bilingual associates.

There are immediate career openings for Bilingual Sales Representatives, Bilingual Customer Service Representatives, Bilingual Sales Supervisors and Bilingual Customer Service Supervisors. The GEICO Management Development Program for recent college graduates is also seeking ambitious bilingual applicants. The Lakeland office will soon begin hiring bilingual claims representatives as well.

“We want to communicate directly with our customers, not through translators, to give them personal, quality service,” said Felix Garcia Ramos, manager of the company’s growing Spanish-language division. “We are happy to welcome new associates to a great company that is inclusive and as diverse as the customers we serve.”

GEICO offers competitive salaries and the Total Rewards benefits package, which includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable company that was founded more than 80 years ago and has steadily risen to become the nation’s second-largest auto insurer. GEICO is a promote-from-within company that offers career growth, a supportive, family environment and many community engagement opportunities.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

Contacts

GEICO Communications



gcorpcomm@geico.com

To view GEICO’s Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/