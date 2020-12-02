Get an Expert Review and File for FREE With TurboTax Live Basic, for a Limited Time

TurboTax Live Basic is free for simple tax returns only now through February 15

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax preparation – announced that TurboTax Live Basic is free for taxpayers with simple return only, who file through February 15, 2021. Now simple filers can get expert help as they prepare their taxes and have a TurboTax Live tax expert review their return before they file – for free – so they can be confident their taxes are done right.

With TurboTax Live Basic, taxpayers can connect live at home and on their time with a team of Tax Experts with an average of 12-years’ experience. Whether a customer is looking for advice, answers, or a final review before they file, TurboTax Live experts are just a click away. There is no better reason to file your taxes early.

“This was my first time using TurboTax so I was extremely nervous! But I used the live service which helped me out tremendously. Chris from TurboTax is a lifesaver and even went above and beyond to explain the basics of filing taxes!” — asomi

TurboTax Live Basic offers taxpayers:

Expert Help: Taxpayers can connect virtually with a Tax Expert at home and at a time they select. Simply click to talk live either on-demand or by appointment in either English or Spanish. TurboTax Live experts are standing by for advice, answers, or a final review.

Taxpayers can connect virtually with a Tax Expert at home and at a time they select. Simply click to talk live either on-demand or by appointment in either English or Spanish. TurboTax Live experts are standing by for advice, answers, or a final review. Unlimited Tax Advice – All Year: Taxpayers get easy access to real tax experts, to get tax advice and answers specific to their unique tax situation. Whether taxpayers have a question about unemployment, moving or having a baby, TurboTax Live experts have them covered.

Taxpayers get easy access to real tax experts, to get tax advice and answers specific to their unique tax situation. Whether taxpayers have a question about unemployment, moving or having a baby, TurboTax Live experts have them covered. Expert Final Review: Taxpayers can get a final review from a TurboTax Live Tax Expert before they file, giving them total confidence their taxes are done right.

Taxpayers can get a final review from a TurboTax Live Tax Expert before they file, giving them total confidence their taxes are done right. 100% Expert Approved Guarantee: TurboTax Live has a 100% Expert Approved Guarantee for all tax returns, advice or reviews provided by TurboTax Live experts.

Eligibility

Taxpayers can file with TurboTax Live Basic if they use form 1040. Simple situations covered in TurboTax Live Basic include: W-2 income, limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV, unemployment benefits, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and child tax credits.

Pricing and Availability

TurboTax Live Basic is now available, along with the full suite of TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products, at https://www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. File by February 15, 2021, to take advantage of TurboTax Live Basic for free.

