Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes & Noble Back by Popular Demand Starting July 6 at Stores Nationwide

Third Annual Pop-Culture Celebration Builds on Past Success with

Fantastic Events, Author Appearances, Exclusive Content, Giveaways and

More

Unique Month-Long Event Lineup Features Finding Dory, Manga,

Pokémon™, tokidoki, DC Comics, Comic Convention

Collectibles, Marvel, Along with Highly Anticipated Harry Potter

Countdown to Midnight Party

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the nation’s largest retail

bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and

educational products, today announced that Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes

& Noble (www.bn.com/getpop-cultured),

a month-long celebration of pop culture with special events customers

won’t want to miss, is back by popular demand for the third consecutive

year. Running from July 6 through August 7, this year’s Get Pop-Cultured

campaign continues the popular tradition with unique special events,

author appearances, exclusive content, special offers and giveaways that

the whole family can enjoy.

Barnes & Noble first launched the Get Pop-Cultured campaign back in 2014

to bring to life customers’ favorite books, characters, movies, artists,

illustrators and pop-culture icons. It was such a hit with fans of all

ages and interests that Barnes & Noble established the month-long

celebration of pop culture as an annual tradition. This year’s lineup

features some of the biggest media properties and names in pop culture

today, including Finding Dory, Star Wars, Pokémon,

tokidoki, Manga, DC Comics, Marvel, Comic Convention Collectibles and Harry

Potter. In addition, throughout the Get Pop-Cultured campaign,

Barnes & Noble stores across the country will welcome customers’

favorite authors, illustrators and celebrities including Michael Ian

Black, Shane Dawson, Chris Colfer, Pen Jillette, Oli White and Issa Rae,

plus more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes & Noble Lineup:

Below are the highlights from this year’s lineup, with more details to

be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Finding Dory: Friday, July 8, at

7PM

Barnes & Noble invites customers to dive into the excitement as stores

nationwide celebrate family and all things Dory. Children will have the

opportunity to participate in a swimmingly fun scavenger hunt, as well

as other activities and giveaways.

Star Wars: Friday, July 15, at 7PM

Barnes & Noble is calling fans of all ages who love Wookiees, Storm

Troopers and Jedi Knights to participate in special offers, trivia,

bingo, giveaways, cosplay and a special learn-to-play Star Wars

X-Wing™ Game event.

Pokémon: Saturday, July 16, at 4PM

Customers can visit their local Barnes & Noble store at 4PM to learn how

to become a Pokémon Champion, take a photo with a Pikachu and Charizard

standee, enjoy a special offer, and more as we celebrate 20 years of

Pokémon at stores nationwide.

Introducing tokidoki Back-To-School and

Stationery Product Lines, Available Exclusively at Barnes & Noble

Starting July 16

On July 16, Barnes & Noble will launch the

never-before-seen tokidoki back-to-school and stationery product lines,

which will be sold exclusively at all Barnes & Noble stores nationwide

through Summer 2016. An innovative line of apparel, tokidoki has built a

worldwide following with its larger-than-life characters and

designs. All Barnes & Noble stores will feature a table with tokidoki

stationery, coloring products and back-to-school items, including a

backpack, messenger bag, duffle bag, keyring, coloring book, sketchbook,

notebook, pencil case, and much more. To celebrate the arrival of

tokidoki, Barnes & Noble will be giving away free limited

edition character trading cards and buttons in stores nationwide on July

16, while supplies last.

Manga: Saturday, July 16, at 7PM

Fans of Manga can come to Barnes & Noble and enjoy drawing and coloring

activities from renowned Manga artist Camilla d’Errico, in addition to

other activities, cosplay and giveaways. Plus, they can receive a

special offer on all Manga from July 6 through July 19, with the

exciting details to be announced during Get Pop-Cultured.

Comic Convention Collectibles: Available

Starting July 21

The massively popular Comic Convention Collectibles will be on sale

exclusively at Barnes & Noble from July 21 through July 24, while

supplies last, with a limit of two per customer. The assortment will

feature Funko and Diamond Collectibles.

DC Comics: Saturday, July 23, at 7PM

Barnes & Noble customers can be the first to get a free Suicide

Squad Special Edition #1 comic and enjoy giveaways, activities and

cosplay. Plus, customers can receive a special offer on all DC Comics

Graphic Novels from July 20 through July 24, with the exciting details

to be announced during Get Pop-Cultured.

Harry Potter Countdown to

Midnight Party: Saturday, July 30, at 8PM

Harry Potter fans are invited to Countdown to Midnight and the

release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two,

a special rehearsal edition script book, which goes on sale July 31 at

midnight. They are also invited to share their favorite memories of Harry

Potter on Barnes & Noble’s special Muggle Wall, as well as

participate in other activities and giveaways. Plus, fans can enter for

a chance to win a set of 7 Harry Potter Limited Edition Cover

Prints, available exclusively at Barnes & Noble. They can ask a

bookseller for complete details and official rules.

On July 31, fans are invited back to their local Barnes & Noble store to

celebrate the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One

& Two all day with special events and activities, and to share

perspectives on the new book.

Marvel: Saturday, August 6, at 7PM

Customers can come to Barnes & Noble and explore the Marvel Universe

plus get exclusive samplers, including the first storyline for Mosaic.

They can also enjoy trivia, coloring, cosplay, special offers and more.

Plus, customers can receive a special offer on all Marvel Graphic Novels

from July 25 through August 7, with the exciting details to be announced

during Get Pop-Cultured.

Customers should stay tuned for upcoming Get Pop-Cultured announcements

and visit their local Barnes & Noble store or go online at www.bn.com/getpop-cultured

for more information. They are encouraged to post pictures of themselves

having fun at Get Pop-Cultured events to their social media channels

using the hashtag, #GetPopCultured.

*Two (2) Winners from each store will be chosen at random on or about

July 31 at 12:00AM to receive a set of seven (7) Harry Potter Limited

Edition Cover Prints (ARV $140.00). No Purchase necessary to enter or

win. Must be 13 years of age or older and a resident of the U.S. to

enter. Void where prohibited by law. See a Bookseller for complete

details and Official Rules.

