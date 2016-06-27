Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes & Noble Back by Popular Demand Starting July 6 at Stores Nationwide

Third Annual Pop-Culture Celebration Builds on Past Success with
Fantastic Events, Author Appearances, Exclusive Content, Giveaways and
More
Unique Month-Long Event Lineup Features Finding Dory, Manga,
Pokémon™, tokidoki, DC Comics, Comic Convention
Collectibles, Marvel, Along with Highly Anticipated Harry Potter
Countdown to Midnight Party
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the nation’s largest retail
bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products, today announced that Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes
& Noble (www.bn.com/getpop-cultured),
a month-long celebration of pop culture with special events customers
won’t want to miss, is back by popular demand for the third consecutive
year. Running from July 6 through August 7, this year’s Get Pop-Cultured
campaign continues the popular tradition with unique special events,
author appearances, exclusive content, special offers and giveaways that
the whole family can enjoy.
Barnes & Noble first launched the Get Pop-Cultured campaign back in 2014
to bring to life customers’ favorite books, characters, movies, artists,
illustrators and pop-culture icons. It was such a hit with fans of all
ages and interests that Barnes & Noble established the month-long
celebration of pop culture as an annual tradition. This year’s lineup
features some of the biggest media properties and names in pop culture
today, including Finding Dory, Star Wars, Pokémon,
tokidoki, Manga, DC Comics, Marvel, Comic Convention Collectibles and Harry
Potter. In addition, throughout the Get Pop-Cultured campaign,
Barnes & Noble stores across the country will welcome customers’
favorite authors, illustrators and celebrities including Michael Ian
Black, Shane Dawson, Chris Colfer, Pen Jillette, Oli White and Issa Rae,
plus more to be announced in the coming weeks.
Get Pop-Cultured with Barnes & Noble Lineup:
Below are the highlights from this year’s lineup, with more details to
be announced in the coming days and weeks.
Finding Dory: Friday, July 8, at
7PM
Barnes & Noble invites customers to dive into the excitement as stores
nationwide celebrate family and all things Dory. Children will have the
opportunity to participate in a swimmingly fun scavenger hunt, as well
as other activities and giveaways.
Star Wars: Friday, July 15, at 7PM
Barnes & Noble is calling fans of all ages who love Wookiees, Storm
Troopers and Jedi Knights to participate in special offers, trivia,
bingo, giveaways, cosplay and a special learn-to-play Star Wars
X-Wing™ Game event.
Pokémon: Saturday, July 16, at 4PM
Customers can visit their local Barnes & Noble store at 4PM to learn how
to become a Pokémon Champion, take a photo with a Pikachu and Charizard
standee, enjoy a special offer, and more as we celebrate 20 years of
Pokémon at stores nationwide.
Introducing tokidoki Back-To-School and
Stationery Product Lines, Available Exclusively at Barnes & Noble
Starting July 16
On July 16, Barnes & Noble will launch the
never-before-seen tokidoki back-to-school and stationery product lines,
which will be sold exclusively at all Barnes & Noble stores nationwide
through Summer 2016. An innovative line of apparel, tokidoki has built a
worldwide following with its larger-than-life characters and
designs. All Barnes & Noble stores will feature a table with tokidoki
stationery, coloring products and back-to-school items, including a
backpack, messenger bag, duffle bag, keyring, coloring book, sketchbook,
notebook, pencil case, and much more. To celebrate the arrival of
tokidoki, Barnes & Noble will be giving away free limited
edition character trading cards and buttons in stores nationwide on July
16, while supplies last.
Manga: Saturday, July 16, at 7PM
Fans of Manga can come to Barnes & Noble and enjoy drawing and coloring
activities from renowned Manga artist Camilla d’Errico, in addition to
other activities, cosplay and giveaways. Plus, they can receive a
special offer on all Manga from July 6 through July 19, with the
exciting details to be announced during Get Pop-Cultured.
Comic Convention Collectibles: Available
Starting July 21
The massively popular Comic Convention Collectibles will be on sale
exclusively at Barnes & Noble from July 21 through July 24, while
supplies last, with a limit of two per customer. The assortment will
feature Funko and Diamond Collectibles.
DC Comics: Saturday, July 23, at 7PM
Barnes & Noble customers can be the first to get a free Suicide
Squad Special Edition #1 comic and enjoy giveaways, activities and
cosplay. Plus, customers can receive a special offer on all DC Comics
Graphic Novels from July 20 through July 24, with the exciting details
to be announced during Get Pop-Cultured.
Harry Potter Countdown to
Midnight Party: Saturday, July 30, at 8PM
Harry Potter fans are invited to Countdown to Midnight and the
release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two,
a special rehearsal edition script book, which goes on sale July 31 at
midnight. They are also invited to share their favorite memories of Harry
Potter on Barnes & Noble’s special Muggle Wall, as well as
participate in other activities and giveaways. Plus, fans can enter for
a chance to win a set of 7 Harry Potter Limited Edition Cover
Prints, available exclusively at Barnes & Noble. They can ask a
bookseller for complete details and official rules.
On July 31, fans are invited back to their local Barnes & Noble store to
celebrate the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One
& Two all day with special events and activities, and to share
perspectives on the new book.
Marvel: Saturday, August 6, at 7PM
Customers can come to Barnes & Noble and explore the Marvel Universe
plus get exclusive samplers, including the first storyline for Mosaic.
They can also enjoy trivia, coloring, cosplay, special offers and more.
Plus, customers can receive a special offer on all Marvel Graphic Novels
from July 25 through August 7, with the exciting details to be announced
during Get Pop-Cultured.
Customers should stay tuned for upcoming Get Pop-Cultured announcements
and visit their local Barnes & Noble store or go online at www.bn.com/getpop-cultured
for more information. They are encouraged to post pictures of themselves
having fun at Get Pop-Cultured events to their social media channels
using the hashtag, #GetPopCultured.
*Two (2) Winners from each store will be chosen at random on or about
July 31 at 12:00AM to receive a set of seven (7) Harry Potter Limited
Edition Cover Prints (ARV $140.00). No Purchase necessary to enter or
win. Must be 13 years of age or older and a resident of the U.S. to
enter. Void where prohibited by law. See a Bookseller for complete
details and Official Rules.
