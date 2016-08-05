Global $756 Million In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2016 by Product, Technology & End Users – Forecasts to 2021 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “In

Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Product, Technology & End Users –

Forecast to 2021” report to their offering.

The in vitro fertilization market is expected to reach USD 756.7 million

by 2021 from USD 468.3 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1%

Factors such as declining fertility rates, growth in the media age of

first-time motherhood, growing cases of male infertility, growth in

healthcare expenditure, rise in consumption of alcohol and cigarettes,

implementation of government initiatives and introduction of new and

advanced products are driving the in vitro fertilization market.

However, high cost coupled with low success rate, and restrictive

regulation and ethical concerns are expected to restrain the growth of

this market to a certain extent.

The intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection segment accounted for the largest

share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by technology, in

2016. Growing incidence of male infertility is contributing to the large

share of this segment. The embryo culture media accounted for the

largest share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by reagents,

in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast

period.

Imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global in

vitro fertilization market, by equipment, in 2016. However, sperm

separation systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the

forecast period. The fertility and surgical centers segment accounted

for the largest share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by

end user, in 2016.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the in vitro

fertilization market in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. The

large share of the Asia-Pacific in vitro fertilization market can

primarily be attributed to the high maternal age in Japan, abolishment

of China’s one child policy, rising fertility tourism in India and

Thailand, growing surrogacy and high prevalence of PCOS in India and

growing number of ART procedures in Australia and New Zealand. In

addition, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest

CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global in vitro fertilization

market are

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Coopersurgical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

– EMD Serono, Inc. (Subsidiary of Merck Kgaa)

– Esco Micro Pte. Limited

– Genea Limited

– IVF Tech Aps

– Irvine Scientific

– The Baker Company, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Vitrolife AB

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Product

7 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technology

8 In Vitro Fertilization Market, By End User

9 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Sector: Women’s

Health