Global $756 Million In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2016 by Product, Technology & End Users – Forecasts to 2021 – Research and Markets

The in vitro fertilization market is expected to reach USD 756.7 million
by 2021 from USD 468.3 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1%
Factors such as declining fertility rates, growth in the media age of
first-time motherhood, growing cases of male infertility, growth in
healthcare expenditure, rise in consumption of alcohol and cigarettes,
implementation of government initiatives and introduction of new and
advanced products are driving the in vitro fertilization market.
However, high cost coupled with low success rate, and restrictive
regulation and ethical concerns are expected to restrain the growth of
this market to a certain extent.
The intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection segment accounted for the largest
share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by technology, in
2016. Growing incidence of male infertility is contributing to the large
share of this segment. The embryo culture media accounted for the
largest share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by reagents,
in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast
period.
Imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global in
vitro fertilization market, by equipment, in 2016. However, sperm
separation systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period. The fertility and surgical centers segment accounted
for the largest share of the global in vitro fertilization market, by
end user, in 2016.
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the in vitro
fertilization market in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. The
large share of the Asia-Pacific in vitro fertilization market can
primarily be attributed to the high maternal age in Japan, abolishment
of China’s one child policy, rising fertility tourism in India and
Thailand, growing surrogacy and high prevalence of PCOS in India and
growing number of ART procedures in Australia and New Zealand. In
addition, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest
CAGR during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the global in vitro fertilization
market are
– Cook Medical, Inc.
– Coopersurgical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)
– EMD Serono, Inc. (Subsidiary of Merck Kgaa)
– Esco Micro Pte. Limited
– Genea Limited
– IVF Tech Aps
– Irvine Scientific
– The Baker Company, Inc.
– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
– Vitrolife AB
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Product
7 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technology
8 In Vitro Fertilization Market, By End User
9 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
