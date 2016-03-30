Global Baby Care Products Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of around 18.2% – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global

Baby Care Products Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025”

report to their offering.

The Global Baby Care Products Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of

around 18.2% during the study period 2015 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Baby Care Products

across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels

presented in the research scope. It presents historical market data for

2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from

2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain

trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future

strategies. The report provides comprehensive market assessment across

the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from

industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been

made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain,

France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through

sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research

scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up

approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Market Trends

1.2 Regulatory Factors

1.3 Product Analysis

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Higher spending capacity for baby care products

3.1.2 The boom in e commerce sector is going to be a major shopping

platform

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Baby Care Products Market, By Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries

4.1 Baby Skin Care Products

4.2 Bath Products

4.3 Baby Hair Care Products

4.4 Other Cosmetics and Toiletries

5 Baby Care Products Market, By Baby Food

5.1 Baby Milk Product

5.2 Frozen Baby Food

5.3 Baby Juice Market

5.4 Baby Food Snacks

5.5 Baby Food Soups

5.6 Pureed Baby Food

5.7 Baby Food Cereals

6 Baby Care Products Market, By Baby Safety and Convenience

6.1 Baby Strollers

6.2 Baby Car Seats

7 Baby Care Products Market, By Geography

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Abbott Nutrition

8.2 Alliance Boots

8.3 Asda Group Ltd.

8.4 Dabur

8.5 Johnson & Johnson

8.6 Kimberly-Clark

8.7 Nestle

8.8 Nivea

8.9 Oral B Laboratories Ltd.

8.10 Procter & Gamble Company

8.11 Unilever

