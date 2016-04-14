Global Diaper Market Growth of 5.34% CAGR by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 – Key Vendors: Kao, Unicharm, Cotton Babies – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global
Diaper Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.
The global diaper market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during
the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global diaper market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the
report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different
types of baby and adult diapers.
The report, Global Diaper Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
-
What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
-
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Kao
- Kimberly-Clark
-
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- Unicharm
- Associated Hygienic Products
-
Attends Healthcare Group
- Cotton Babies
- Covidien
- Drylock Technologies
-
Evergreen World
- First Quality
- Fisher-Price
- GroVia
-
Hypermarcas
- KCK Industries
- Medline Industries
- Ontex International
-
Philips
- Hain Celestial Group
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
PART 17: About the Author
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ffdvtp/global_diaper
