Global Diaper Market Growth of 5.34% CAGR by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 – Key Vendors: Kao, Unicharm, Cotton Babies – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global

Diaper Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global diaper market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during

the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the

global diaper market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the

report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different

types of baby and adult diapers.

The report, Global Diaper Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on

an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The

report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the

coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors

operating in this market.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Kao

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm

Associated Hygienic Products

Attends Healthcare Group

Cotton Babies

Covidien

Drylock Technologies

Evergreen World

First Quality

Fisher-Price

GroVia

Hypermarcas

KCK Industries

Medline Industries

Ontex International

Philips

Hain Celestial Group

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

PART 17: About the Author

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ffdvtp/global_diaper

Contacts

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S.

Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716