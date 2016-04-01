Global In Vitro Fertilization Devices & Consumables Market Worth USD 3025.2 Million by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2014-2020 – Key Vendors: Auxogyn, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “In
vitro Fertilization Devices and Consumables Market – Opportunities and
Forecasts, 2014 – 2020” report to their offering.

The world in vitro fertilization devices and consumables market is
projected to garner $3,025.2 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of
19.7% over the forecast period.

The world IVF devices market is segmented into IVF devices, reagent &
media, techniques, end users, and geography. The devices considered in
this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator,
imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, and
IVF-accessories & disposables among others.

Key findings of the study:

  • The IVF devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during
    the forecast period.
  • In the reagents & media segment, cryopreservation media held about 35%
    of the revenue share in 2015.
  • Disposables and consumables used during IVF would remain the highest
    revenue generating segment throughout the analysis period.
  • Fresh IVF cycle was the largest revenue generating IVF technique in
    2015 and would continue to maintain this trend until 2020.
  • The IVF clinics segment is expected to be the leading end-users
    segment through 2020.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Auxogyn Inc.
  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • CooperSurgical
  • EMD Serono
  • Genea Biomedx
  • Irvine Scientific
  • OvaScience Inc.
  • Oxford Gene Technology
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Vitrolife AB

Report Structure:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET BY INSTRUMENTS

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REAGENTS & MEDIA

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72jl4x/in_vitro

