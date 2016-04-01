Global In Vitro Fertilization Devices & Consumables Market Worth USD 3025.2 Million by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2014-2020 – Key Vendors: Auxogyn, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “In
vitro Fertilization Devices and Consumables Market – Opportunities and
Forecasts, 2014 – 2020” report to their offering.
The world in vitro fertilization devices and consumables market is
projected to garner $3,025.2 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of
19.7% over the forecast period.
The world IVF devices market is segmented into IVF devices, reagent &
media, techniques, end users, and geography. The devices considered in
this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator,
imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, and
IVF-accessories & disposables among others.
Key findings of the study:
-
The IVF devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during
the forecast period.
-
In the reagents & media segment, cryopreservation media held about 35%
of the revenue share in 2015.
-
Disposables and consumables used during IVF would remain the highest
revenue generating segment throughout the analysis period.
-
Fresh IVF cycle was the largest revenue generating IVF technique in
2015 and would continue to maintain this trend until 2020.
-
The IVF clinics segment is expected to be the leading end-users
segment through 2020.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Auxogyn Inc.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- CooperSurgical
- EMD Serono
-
Genea Biomedx
- Irvine Scientific
- OvaScience Inc.
- Oxford Gene Technology
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vitrolife AB
Report Structure:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET BY INSTRUMENTS
CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REAGENTS & MEDIA
CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE
CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USERS
CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72jl4x/in_vitro
