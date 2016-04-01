Global In Vitro Fertilization Devices & Consumables Market Worth USD 3025.2 Million by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2014-2020 – Key Vendors: Auxogyn, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “In

The world in vitro fertilization devices and consumables market is

projected to garner $3,025.2 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of

19.7% over the forecast period.

The world IVF devices market is segmented into IVF devices, reagent &

media, techniques, end users, and geography. The devices considered in

this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator,

imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, and

IVF-accessories & disposables among others.

Key findings of the study:

The IVF devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during

the forecast period.

the forecast period. In the reagents & media segment, cryopreservation media held about 35%

of the revenue share in 2015.

of the revenue share in 2015. Disposables and consumables used during IVF would remain the highest

revenue generating segment throughout the analysis period.

revenue generating segment throughout the analysis period. Fresh IVF cycle was the largest revenue generating IVF technique in

2015 and would continue to maintain this trend until 2020.

2015 and would continue to maintain this trend until 2020. The IVF clinics segment is expected to be the leading end-users

segment through 2020.

Companies Mentioned:

Auxogyn Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

CooperSurgical

EMD Serono

Genea Biomedx

Irvine Scientific

OvaScience Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife AB

Report Structure:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET BY INSTRUMENTS

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REAGENTS & MEDIA

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE

