Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2015-2019 – Rising Participation in Outdoor Activities to Boost Demand

This new report on the Global Outdoor Backpacks Market states that the
rising participation in outdoor activities is set to boost the demand
for outdoor backpacks. As a result, the report forecasts the market to
grow at a CAGR of 3.33% over the period 2014-2019.
A rise in disposable income has caused outdoor sports and recreational
activities to increase in popularity. But the report notes that vendors
are having to constantly update their products as customer’s demands
evolve because of the rise in the complexities of natural environments.
An example of this is the current trend that’s seen vendors reducing the
size of backpacks. These backpacks are designed using load support
technology and are specifically for long-duration trips.
Recent scientific evidence has suggested that outdoor activities are
beneficial for our mental health. These activities are growing in
popularity as a result and that the knock-on effect of this rise in
demand will be the growth of the outdoor backpacks market in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviation
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Global Luggage Market
07. Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Landscape
08. Market Segmentation by Capacity
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
18. Key Vendor Analysis
19. Other Prominent Vendors
20. Other Reports in this Series
Companies Mentioned:
- AMG Group
- Arc’teryx Equipment
- Deuter Sports
-
Gelert
- Gregory Mountain Products
- High Sierra
- Kelty
-
Marmot Mountain
- Mountain Hardwear
- Osprey Packs
- Sierra Designs
-
The North Face
- Wildcraft
