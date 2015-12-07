Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2015-2019 – Rising Participation in Outdoor Activities to Boost Demand

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4jg8k/global_outdoor)

has announced the addition of the “Global

Outdoor Backpacks Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.

This new report on the Global Outdoor Backpacks Market states that the

rising participation in outdoor activities is set to boost the demand

for outdoor backpacks. As a result, the report forecasts the market to

grow at a CAGR of 3.33% over the period 2014-2019.

A rise in disposable income has caused outdoor sports and recreational

activities to increase in popularity. But the report notes that vendors

are having to constantly update their products as customer’s demands

evolve because of the rise in the complexities of natural environments.

An example of this is the current trend that’s seen vendors reducing the

size of backpacks. These backpacks are designed using load support

technology and are specifically for long-duration trips.

Recent scientific evidence has suggested that outdoor activities are

beneficial for our mental health. These activities are growing in

popularity as a result and that the knock-on effect of this rise in

demand will be the growth of the outdoor backpacks market in the future.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviation

03. Scope of the Report

04. Market Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Global Luggage Market

07. Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Landscape

08. Market Segmentation by Capacity

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

19. Other Prominent Vendors

20. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned:

AMG Group

Arc’teryx Equipment

Deuter Sports

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Osprey Packs

Sierra Designs

The North Face

Wildcraft

