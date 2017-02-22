Global Ovulatory Dysfunction API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape Report 2017 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Ovulatory

Dysfunction – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs

Landscape, 2017” drug pipelines to their offering.

“Ovulatory Dysfunction – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase

III Drugs Landscape, 2017,” provides comprehensive insights about the

marketed drugs, drug sales, Phase III pipeline drugs and their API

Manufacturers across the globe.

A key objective of the Ovulatory Dysfunction Report is to understand the

market and pipeline status of the drugs around the Ovulatory Dysfunction

to explore the generic development opportunities, licensing

opportunities and to gain competitive advantage on designing pipeline

strategies. The Report provides the historical and forecasted sales of

the drugs till 2018.

The Ovulatory Dysfunction Report gives insights into patents providing

the patent protection data and marketing exclusivity of all the drugs

across the Ovulatory Dysfunction.

While the leading brands, companies and chemicals are considered

thoroughly, the report also provides details on the Global API

Manufacturers across the globe covering Drug Master Filings of US,

Europe and API Manufacturers in Asia specifically China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Indication Overview

2. Market Drugs Landscape

3. Global API Manufacturers Assessment

4. Phase III Drugs Landscape

5. Drugs Market Data and Forecasted Sales Figure-2018

6. Marketed Drugs for Ovulatory Dysfunction

7. Phase III Drugs for Ovulatory Dysfunction

8. Discontinued Drugs for Ovulatory Dysfunction

9. Appendix

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rr6w2l/ovulatory

