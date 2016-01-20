Global Pet Accessories Market 2015-2019 – Pet Humanisation a Major Market Trend – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfpmgp/global_pet)

has announced the addition of the “Global

Pet Accessories Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.

The global pet accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% over the

period 2014-2019.

Global Pet Accessories Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an

in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report

covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also

covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the

coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors

operating in this market.

Pet accessories are specialty products that are manufactured according

to the functional requirements of pets such as dogs, cats, birds, small

animals, and reptiles. These accessories include a variety of products

such as feeding, bedding products, toys and leashes. These accessories

are available in pet speciality stores and retail outlets such as

supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters globally.

In 2014, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe, APAC,

Latin America, and MEA. The market witnessed a rapid growth in

developing countries such as Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, India,

Russia, and Vietnam. With respect to types of pet accessories products,

the pet toys segment dominated the market in 2014.

The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the

global pet accessories market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate

the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales

of the following pet accessories:

Toys

Housing, bedding and feeding

Collars, leashes, and utility

Others (Apparel, sunglasses, strollers, and agility accessories)

Key vendors

Ancol Pet Products

Beaphar

Ferplast

Hartz Mountain

Rolf C Hagen

Rosewood Pet Products

Other prominent vendors

Bayer

Interpet

Johnson’s Veterinary Products

Leonard F. Jollye

Mines for Pets

PetSafe

Pettex

Platinum Pets

Reef One

Tetra

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

