Global Pet Accessories Market 2015-2019 – Pet Humanisation a Major Market Trend – Research and Markets

The global pet accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% over the
period 2014-2019.
Global Pet Accessories Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also
covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the
coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
Pet accessories are specialty products that are manufactured according
to the functional requirements of pets such as dogs, cats, birds, small
animals, and reptiles. These accessories include a variety of products
such as feeding, bedding products, toys and leashes. These accessories
are available in pet speciality stores and retail outlets such as
supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters globally.
In 2014, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe, APAC,
Latin America, and MEA. The market witnessed a rapid growth in
developing countries such as Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, India,
Russia, and Vietnam. With respect to types of pet accessories products,
the pet toys segment dominated the market in 2014.
The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the
global pet accessories market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate
the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales
of the following pet accessories:
-
Toys
- Housing, bedding and feeding
- Collars, leashes, and utility
- Others (Apparel, sunglasses, strollers, and agility accessories)
Key vendors
- Ancol Pet Products
- Beaphar
- Ferplast
-
Hartz Mountain
- Rolf C Hagen
- Rosewood Pet Products
Other prominent vendors
-
Bayer
- Interpet
- Johnson’s Veterinary Products
- Leonard F. Jollye
-
Mines for Pets
- PetSafe
- Pettex
- Platinum Pets
-
Reef One
- Tetra
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfpmgp/global_pet
