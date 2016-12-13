Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament 2016 Concludes in UAE Capital

- Serves as Advanced Platform to Address World Challenges
- Key Highlights to be Compiled as Abu Dhabi Declaration
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The second edition of Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (GSWS
2016), hosted by the UAE
Federal National Council in collaboration with Inter-Parliamentary
Union, under the theme ‘United for Shaping the Future’, concluded in the
UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi today.
The event witnessed the participation of thirty-four high-profile global
women speakers of parliament, around 400 parliamentary representatives
and more than 1,000 delegates with diverse expertise – including
scientists, influencers, policy makers, entrepreneurs and government
representatives.
A first-of-its-kind in the world, the summit comprised a series of panel
sessions that addressed political, social, economic, environmental, and
demographic issues relevant to the world today. The programme agenda
also focused on the political, technological, and economic developments
that are poised to transform the world in the imminent future.
Her
Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National
Council (UAE), opened the event on 12 December (Monday) and welcomed
women speakers and parliamentarians from around the world and other
prominent delegates to the GSWS 2016.
On day one, the event spotlighted the effectiveness of policies,
regulations and strategies that can effectively combat some of the most
pressing issues facing society and the economy at large. Experts from
around the globe highlighted issues pertaining to women’s empowerment,
gender balance, and the legal and legislative challenges posed by
significant technological transformations to existing laws and
regulations. They also examined how to avoid and mitigate conflicts that
might result from such transformations.
The event’s highlights are to be summarised in the Abu Dhabi
Declaration. The Declaration will support the efforts of political and
parliamentary organisations in enhancing security and stability. Serving
as a roadmap for building a better future, the report will encourage
world governments and organisations to adopt regulations and policies
that promote sustainable development, help resolve armed conflicts, and
mitigate political extremism.
The report will further demonstrate the vision of women speakers of
parliament in addressing issues of global interest and compile the
summit’s outcomes and final recommendations that reflect regional and
international political, economic, social, and environmental trends.
