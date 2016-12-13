Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament 2016 Concludes in UAE Capital

Serves as Advanced Platform to Address World Challenges

Key Highlights to be Compiled as Abu Dhabi Declaration

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The second edition of Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (GSWS

2016), hosted by the UAE

Federal National Council in collaboration with Inter-Parliamentary

Union, under the theme ‘United for Shaping the Future’, concluded in the

UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi today.





The event witnessed the participation of thirty-four high-profile global

women speakers of parliament, around 400 parliamentary representatives

and more than 1,000 delegates with diverse expertise – including

scientists, influencers, policy makers, entrepreneurs and government

representatives.

A first-of-its-kind in the world, the summit comprised a series of panel

sessions that addressed political, social, economic, environmental, and

demographic issues relevant to the world today. The programme agenda

also focused on the political, technological, and economic developments

that are poised to transform the world in the imminent future.

Her

Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National

Council (UAE), opened the event on 12 December (Monday) and welcomed

women speakers and parliamentarians from around the world and other

prominent delegates to the GSWS 2016.

On day one, the event spotlighted the effectiveness of policies,

regulations and strategies that can effectively combat some of the most

pressing issues facing society and the economy at large. Experts from

around the globe highlighted issues pertaining to women’s empowerment,

gender balance, and the legal and legislative challenges posed by

significant technological transformations to existing laws and

regulations. They also examined how to avoid and mitigate conflicts that

might result from such transformations.

The event’s highlights are to be summarised in the Abu Dhabi

Declaration. The Declaration will support the efforts of political and

parliamentary organisations in enhancing security and stability. Serving

as a roadmap for building a better future, the report will encourage

world governments and organisations to adopt regulations and policies

that promote sustainable development, help resolve armed conflicts, and

mitigate political extremism.

The report will further demonstrate the vision of women speakers of

parliament in addressing issues of global interest and compile the

summit’s outcomes and final recommendations that reflect regional and

international political, economic, social, and environmental trends.

